Tide Pool Pub 502 US-101

502 US-101

Depoe Bay, OR 97341

Food

Appetizers/Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Served with ranch dressing and ketchup.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Served with ranch dressing.

Stix

$9.00

Served with ranch dressing and marinara sauce.

Wings

$10.50

Salad

$5.00

Frito Pie

$9.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Nachos

$10.50

Chips + Salsa

$6.00

Pot Sal

$2.50

Slaw

$2.50

Ear

$6.00

$ADD ON

$ADD ON (Copy)

Pizza

Cheese

$8.00+

Garlic Lovers

$10.00+

Taco

$11.00+

Hawaiian

$10.00+

Spicy Chicken

$11.00+

Meat Lover

$13.00+

Combo

$12.00+

Veggie

$10.00+

Build Your Own

$8.00+

Burgers/Sandwiches

Basic Burger

$11.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Exterminator

$12.25

Ranger Rick

$12.75

Blue Cheese Burger

$12.75

Jalapeno Burger

$12.75

Wilbur

$13.25

Oden

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BLT

$12.50

Grill Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Strip BSKT

$12.00

Patty

$4.00

Ranch

Ranch

$1.00

Sauces

B

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

1000

$1.00

Maranara

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

BalsVin

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.00

Wine

Red

Merlot

$5.00

Cab Sav

$5.00

White

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Gris

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Best pizza on the Oregon Coast!

502 US-101, Depoe Bay, OR 97341

