Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tide Pool Coffeehouse

review star

No reviews yet

365 North Beach

Unit 108

Eastsound, WA 98245

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Chai

Coffee, Espresso and Tea Drinks

Americano

Made with Café Mam espresso

Breve

Made with Café Mam espresso

Bubble tea

$6.00

Bubble Tea drinks are 16oz. and served with house-made tapioca pearls. Drink concentrate is made with non-dairy creamer. Tapioca pearls are gluten-free. Lactose-free, contains milk protein derivative found in non-dairy creamer.

Cappuccino

Made with Café Mam espresso

Chai

Made with Metolius . Not too spicy, not too sweet - just right.

Cup of water

Doppio

$3.75

Drinking Chocolate

Made with Twenty-four Blackbirds chocolate

Drip Coffee

Drip coffee made with Café Mam organic coffee.

Hot Cocoa

$4.50+

Latte

Made with Café Mam espresso

London Fog

Macchiato

$4.50

Made with Café Mam espresso

Matcha Latte

Made with Metolius Matcha

Mocha

Made with Organic Holy Kakow chocolate syrup and Café Mam espresso

Steamer

Tea

$4.50

Selection of fine Metolius teas

Tumeric Gold Latte

Shaved Ice

$6.00

16oz Shaved Ice with syrup of your choice.

Lemonade Slushie

$6.00+

Fresh squeezed lemon juice, sugar, and slushie ice.

Arnold Palmer

Egg Nog Latte

Takeaway Drinks

Bubble Tea CANNED

$4.00

Iggys Kombucha

$4.50

Joe's Classic Lemonade & Teas

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Rachel's Ginger Beer

$6.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.00

Sicilian Lemon / Orange

$2.75

Aluminum bottled Water

$4.00

Simply Bottled Juice

$3.50

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chips

Potato chips

$3.75

Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.50

Chili

$8.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Coffee house on Orcas Island, Washington. Serving organic coffee and teas, homemade pastries and baked goods, breakfast tacos, bubble teas and other treats.

Location

365 North Beach, Unit 108, Eastsound, WA 98245

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Tide Pool Coffeehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Monti - 382 Prune Alley
orange starNo Reviews
382 Prune Alley Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Roots Orcas Island
orange starNo Reviews
68 North Beach Rd Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Sunday Supper Pop-Up - Odd Fellows Hall
orange starNo Reviews
112 Haven Road Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Voyager Sandwich Shop - 109 N. Beach Road A2
orange starNo Reviews
109 N. Beach Road A2 Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Cascade Bay Grill - Rosario Resort
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Rosario Road Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
The Orcas Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
18 Orcas Hill Rd. Orcas, WA 98280
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eastsound

Hogstone's Wood Oven - 460 Main St
orange star4.2 • 384
460 Main St Eastsound, WA 98245
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eastsound
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston