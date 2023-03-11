Riversbend imageView gallery

Riversbend

578 Reviews

$$

35 Dodge Street

Essex, MA 01929

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters

Hand Cut Fries

$7.50

Bread Service

$4.50

Fried Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Artichokes

$12.50

Coconut Shrimp

$13.50

Wings

$15.00

Rangoons

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00Out of stock

Mussels

$17.50Out of stock

Extra Crostini (3)

$2.50

Extra Side Sauce

$1.00

Fried Avocado

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

RB Classic Cheeseburger

$14.50

Bend Burger

$17.50

Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Lobster Roll

$33.00

Pizzas

Fat Tuna Special

$19.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.50

Margherita Pizza

$19.50

Garlic & Herb Pizza

$17.00

The BLT Pizza

$19.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

The Goat

$21.00

The Veg Out

$20.00

BYO PIZZA

$20.00

Slice Of Cheese

$5.00

Slice Of Pepperoni

$5.50

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Chicken Finger

$9.00

Kids Bend Jr Sliders

$9.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wood fired cooking in Essex, MA. Located at the Essex Marina.

Website

Location

35 Dodge Street, Essex, MA 01929

Directions

Gallery
Riversbend image

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Marsh Brewing Company - Beverages Takeout
orange star4.2 • 127
99 Main Street Essex, MA 01929
View restaurantnext
Googans Galley
orange starNo Reviews
1 Martin Street Essex, MA 01929
View restaurantnext
The Farm Bar & Grille - Essex
orange star3.8 • 1,317
233 Western Ave Essex, MA 01929
View restaurantnext
Antique Table - Manchester
orange star4.8 • 8
7 Central St Manchester, MA 01944
View restaurantnext
True North Ale Company
orange star4.8 • 148
116 County Rd Ipswich, MA 01938
View restaurantnext
Allie's Beach Street Cafe - Manchester By The Sea
orange starNo Reviews
35 Beach Street Manchester, MA 01944
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Essex

CK Pearl
orange star4.3 • 576
112 Main St Essex, MA 01929
View restaurantnext
Great Marsh Brewing Company - Beverages Takeout
orange star4.2 • 127
99 Main Street Essex, MA 01929
View restaurantnext
The Mill
orange star4.7 • 41
121 Eastern Ave Essex, MA 01929
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Essex
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Rockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston