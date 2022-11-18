Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges
The Cove Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Seafood focused Northwest restaurant featuring steak, sushi, and much more!
Location
5731 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver, WA 98661
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Vancouver
Costa Vida - Vancouver - Vancouver
4.1 • 1,731
11909 SE Mill Plain Blvd Vancouver, WA 98684
View restaurant