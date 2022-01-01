Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Tidewater Oyster Bar

63 Reviews

$$

8211 Market Street

Unit DD

Wilmington, NC 28411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Oysters Rockefeller
Baked Crab Dip
Carolina Chowder

Starters

1/2 lb. Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp

1/2 lb. Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.00
1 lb. Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp

1 lb. Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp

$22.00

NC Smoked Fish Dip

$9.00
Crab Cake & Cajun Remoulade

Crab Cake & Cajun Remoulade

$14.00
Baked Crab Dip

Baked Crab Dip

$12.00
Fried Pickles with Cajun Remoulade

Fried Pickles with Cajun Remoulade

$9.00

Seafood Nachos

$16.00

Tuna Tartare Taco

$6.00

Calamari

$15.00

Oysters&Clam

Littleneck Clams **MP**

Littleneck Clams **MP**

$1.50
Chipotle Bar BQ

Chipotle Bar BQ

$17.00+
Garlic Herb Butter

Garlic Herb Butter

$17.00+
Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$19.00+
Oysters Bienville

Oysters Bienville

$19.00+

Wilds MP*

$3.00

Fatbellies MP*

$3.00

Stump Selx MP*

$3.00

Olde Salts MP*

$3.00

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.00+
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Raw Bar Towers

Low Tide Tower

Low Tide Tower

$24.00
High Tide Tower

High Tide Tower

$46.00

Soups, Chowder & Gumbo

House Gumbo

House Gumbo

$6.00+
Carolina Chowder

Carolina Chowder

$5.00+
Tidewater Stew

Tidewater Stew

$6.00+
Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$5.00+

Po'Boys

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00
Fried Oyster Po'Boy

Fried Oyster Po'Boy

$16.00
Fried Catfish Po'Boy

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$15.00

Blackened Catfish Po'Boy

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Po'Boy

$13.00
Andouille Sausage Po'Boy

Andouille Sausage Po'Boy

$12.00
Roast Beef Debris Po'Boy

Roast Beef Debris Po'Boy

$14.00
Kielbasa Sausage Po'Boy

Kielbasa Sausage Po'Boy

$11.00

Flounder Po' Boy

$15.00

Crabcake Po' Boy

$16.00

Cup Shrimp Creole/ 1/2 Po Boy

$14.00

Fried/Blackened Platters

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$20.00
Oysters Platter

Oysters Platter

$22.00
NC Catfish Platter

NC Catfish Platter

$18.00
Flounder Platter

Flounder Platter

$22.00

Chicken Tenders Platter

$14.00

Shrimp & Oysters Platter

$23.00

Flounder & Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Catfish & Shrimp Platter

$24.00

Flounder & Oysters Platter

$24.00

Catfish & Oysters Platter

$24.00

Shrimp,Oysters&Flounder Platter

$27.00

Shrimp,Oysters&Catfish Platter

$27.00

Steamed Platters

Low Country

Low Country

$20.00
Snow Crab Legs Platter

Snow Crab Legs Platter

$34.00
Big Catch

Big Catch

$42.00
Family Platter

Family Platter

$75.00

Steamed 1/2 Dozen Oysters Plate

$15.00

Steamed Dozen Oysters Plate

$25.00

Steamed Dozen Clams Plate

$18.00

*Entrees*

Teriyaki Chix

$24.00

Linguine & Clams

$24.00

Daily Specials

Ceviche

$16.00

Street Noodles

$26.00

Kimchee Oyster

$3.00

Sake Shooter

$3.00

Bloody Mary Shooter

$3.00

Sunday Oyster Bucket

$20.00

Sides

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

New Potatoes

$2.50

Fried Okra

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Corn on the Cob

$2.50

Sweet Chile Cole Slaw

$2.00

Southern Slaw

$2.00

+3.00 Fries

$3.00

Extra Chips

$0.50

1 lb. Crab Legs

$25.00

1/2 lb. Crab Legs

$13.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Oysters

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Shrimp Basket

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders Basket

$6.99

Kids Fried Catfish Basket

$6.99

Kid's Corn Dog Basket

$5.99

Desserts

Lemon Creme Brulee

$6.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

A La Mode

$2.50

Steam Pots

Little Island

$80.00

Big Island

$150.00

*Create Your Own Pot*

$10.00

Special

Monday Special

Tuesday Special

$1.50

Wednesday Special

Friday Special

Saturday

Sunday

Daily Catch

Po Boy Special

$10.00

Chris V's Ceviche

$15.00

Water

Water

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Kids FREE

Perrier Bottle

$5.00

COMBO Drink

Milk

$2.00

Hot Cider

Cider

$6.50

Tees

Blue Tee

$25.00

Grey Tee

$25.00

Aqua Green Tee

$25.00

Desert Stone Tee

$25.00

Tan Tee

$25.00

Small Tee

Medium Tee

Large Tee

Long Sleeve

Blue Long Sleeve

$30.00

Army Green Longsleeve

$30.00

Grey Long Sleeve

$30.00

Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sweat Shirts

Black Hoodie

$40.00

Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Light Grey Hoodie

$40.00

Hats

Blue Hat

Blue Hat

$25.00

White Hat

$25.00

Grey Hat

$25.00

Toboggans (Beanies)

Black Toboggan

$25.00

Grey Toboggan

$25.00

Light Blue Toboggan

$25.00

Army Green Toboggan

$25.00

Oyster Knives

Shucker

$12.50

Hot Sauce

Pineapple Habanero

$5.00

Cutting Boards

Tidewater Cutting Block

$25.00

Domestics

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwesier

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sweetwater 420

$4.00

Dogfish 90 IPA

$6.00

Purple Haze

$6.00

Truly

$4.75

Bold Rock Cider

$4.00

Athletic NA

$4.25

Honey Drip

$6.00

Foreign

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Becks NA

$4.50

Tropical IPA

Tropical Lightning

$6.50

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.50

Red Oak

Red Oak Lager

$5.50

Helles Humminbird

$5.00

Edward Teach

Peaches

$5.75

Salty Turtle

Hey Zay

$6.75

Beer Cocktails

Creole Michelada

$7.00

Black&Tan

$6.00

Sunday Drink Specials

Michelada

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bloody Mary Shooter

$3.00

Oyster Shooter

Bloody Shooter

$8.00

Saki Shooter

$6.00

Red Wine

G Silver Gate CAB

$6.75

G If You See Kay CAB

$11.50

G Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$7.00

G Playtime Red Blend

$8.25

B Silver Gate CAB

$27.00

B Silver Gate Pinot Noir

$28.00

B Shooting Star Pinot Noir

$30.00

B Playtime Blend

$33.00

B If You See Kay CAB

$46.00

B Justin Cab

$44.00

B Quilt Cab

$30.00

White Wine

G Silver Gate Chard

$6.75

G Sea Sun Chard

$12.00

G Louis Jadot Macon Villages Chard

$11.50

G J Christoph Riesling

$7.25

G Silver Gate PG

$6.75

G Ponga Sav Blanc

$7.75

G Laurent Miquel Rose

$7.00

G Whispering Angel

$10.00

B Jadot Macon Villages Chard

$36.00

G Oyster Bay Sav Blanc

$8.00

G Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$11.25

B Santa Marg PG

$45.00

B Whispering Angel Rose

$40.00

B Sea Sun Chard

$48.00

B Silver Gate Chard

$27.00

B Silver Gate PG

$27.00

B J Christoher Riesling

$29.00

B Laurent Albarino

$32.00

B Laurent Miquel Rose

$28.00

B Oyster Bay Sav Blance

$32.00

B Ponga Sav Blanc

$31.00

B Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$45.00

B Freemark Abby Chard

$50.00

Bubbles

Courtage Rose Split

$8.00

Cava SPLIT

$7.00

Lunetta Prosecco SPLIT

$7.50

B Taittinger

$90.00

Veuve Cliquot 375ml

$60.00

B Marques de Cacreres

$60.00

B Larsen

$60.00

Corkage Fee

Wine Corkage Fee

$15.00

Kornerstone Wines

G Prophecy

$9.00

G Mt. Cuvee Chappalett

$15.00

G Rhiannon

$9.00

B Prophecy

$36.00

B Mt. Cuvee Chappalett

$60.00

B Rhiannon

$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Tidewater Oyster Bar, our succulent cuisine is lovingly prepared and locally sourced -- so you can taste all the freshness of the sea. Tide to Table.

Location

8211 Market Street, Unit DD, Wilmington, NC 28411

Directions

Gallery
Tidewater Oyster Bar image
Tidewater Oyster Bar image
Tidewater Oyster Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cape Fear Seafood Company, Porters Neck
orange starNo Reviews
140 Hays Lane Unit 140 Wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurantnext
Brent's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 358
7110 Wrightsville Ave Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
341 S College Rd #55 Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Monkey Junction
orange starNo Reviews
5226 S. College Road Unit 5 Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Waterford
orange starNo Reviews
143 Poole Road Unit A Belville, NC 28451
View restaurantnext
High Waters Sports Bar & Grill - 910-541-0877
orange star4.1 • 1,801
614 N New River Dr Surf City, NC 28445
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston