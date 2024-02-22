- Home
Tiebreakers Winterville
2582 Railroad St
Winterville, NC 28590
FOOD
FIRST BASE
- SOUTHWEST SPRING ROLLS$11.45
A blend of spicy chicken, black beans, corn, cheese & veggies rolled in a flour tortilla & fried. Served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.
- PIMENTO CHEESE DIP$12.50
Homemade pimento cheese served with fresh fried corn tortilla chips, house portato chips or buffalo spiced pork skins.
- FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$12.50
Fried green tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella over spring greens, finished with basil pesto aioli & balsamic glaze.
- SHRIMP BASKET$12.50
Grilled or fried jumbo shrimp tossed in your choice of wing sauce, carrots & celery by request & served with ranch or chipotle aioli for dipping.
- LOADED NACHOS$14.60
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips loaded with melted Cheddar Jack cheese & house made beer chili, topped with pickled peppers, diced tomatoes & red onions.
- QUESO & SALSA$10.95
Bowl of queso served with fresh fried corn tortilla chips & salsa.
SECOND BASE
- ZUCHINI FRIES$8.35
Fried zucchini served with "home run sauce".
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$9.90
Cinnamon sugar dusted sweet potato fries served with brown sugar maple aioli.
- SPICY BACON PICKLES$8.90
Sliced pickles & jalapenos wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, fried & served with ranch for dipping.
- CHEESE CURDS$9.90
Lightly breaded & fried unaged white cheddar cheese curds. Served with your choice of beer mustard, ranch or marinara.
- FRIED PICKLES$7.80
n/a
- HUSHPUPPIES$6.80
Served with house made honey butter.
- CHEESE TOTS$8.90
- CHIPS & RANCH$7.30
N/A
- SEA SALT PRETZEL BITES$8.35
Salted pretzel bites served with beer mustard.
- MINI CORN DOGS$7.30
Served with honey or beer mustard for dipping.
- PORK SKINS$4.20
N/A
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$7.80
n/a
- FRIED JAPS & BANANA PEPPERS$7.80
n/a
- CHEESE STICKS$9.40
Hand-cut, breaded mozzarella or pepper jack cheese, fried golden brown & served with marinara or ranch.
- BACON CHEESE FRIES$9.90
Crispy, cajun dusted fries topped with melted cheddar jack cheese & bacon bits, served with ranch for dipping.
- CATFISH BITES$8.90
Hand-cut & breaded catfish, fried golden brown & served with cocktail or tarter sauce.
- BACON CHEESE FRIES$8.90
- BACON CHEESE TOTS$9.90
SPORTS WRAPS
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.80
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar jack cheese.
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$8.90
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar jack cheese and seasoned grilled chicken.
- C.B.R. QUESADILLA$10.40
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar jack cheese, all white meat chicken, applewood smoked bacon & ranch.
- CLASSIC CHICKEN WRAP$11.45
Grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & your choice of cheese, served inside a grilled flour tortilla.
- PIMENTO CHEESE BLT WRAP$8.25
Homemade pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomatoes, served inside a gril;led flour tortilla.
- CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$11.45
Homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries, fresh organic spring greens & honey mustard, served inside a flour tortilla.
- CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA$11.45
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with seared ground beef & melted cheddar jack cheese, finished with lettuce, tomatoes, red onons & pickles.
GRAND SLAM
- TB'S PUB BURGER$14.60
Topped with craft beer kraut, wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds & melted swiss cheese, finsiehd with beer mustard on a toasted pretzel bun.
- CAPRESSE BURGER$14.60
Topped with fresh mozzarella, grilled tomatoes & organic spring greens, finished with absil pesto aioli & balsamic glaze.
- UGLY BURGER$20.02
Triple patties topped with american, cheddar & pepper jack cheeses & bacon on each layer, chili, fried green tomato, onion rings & fried pickles, served with a double order of cajun fries.
- WAFFLE BURGER$15.10
A burger in between two belgium waffles with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon & finished with maple sugar aiolli.
- HAWAIIAN BURGER$14.05
Topped with grilled pineapple, red onions, provolone cheese & spring greens, finished with a teriyaki glaze.
- P.T.B. BURGER$14.60
Topped with homemade pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes & applewood smoked bacon, finished with sweet & spicy pepper jelly.
BASES LOADED
- GRILLED CHEESE CHEESEBURGER$13.55
A burger in between two pieces of parmesan herb butter texas toast filled with cheddar, provolone, swiss & american cheeses. Yum!
- TBS CLASSIC BURGER$10.40
Topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & pickles on a soft plain burger bun.
- ECU BURGER$13.55
Topped with homemade chili, cole slaw, red onions & cheddar cheese. It's known as a Carolina burger. but we're partial to ECU.
- FIRE CRACKER BURGER$13.55
Topped with pickled jalapenos & banana peppers, sriracha & pepper jack cheese.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$12.50
A classic cheeseburger topped with applewood smoked bacon & american cheese.
- COWBOY BURGER$13.55
Topped with pulled pork, onion rings, cheddar cheese & honey bbq sauce.
- BARNYARD BURGER$13.55
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, a fried egg & american cheese, finished with homemade maple brown sugar aioli.
FINAL FOUR
SALADS
- CHEESESTEAK SALAD$13.55
Seasoned grilled steak or chicken on a bed of organic spring greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese, bacon bits, croutons, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers & provolone cheese with your choice of dressing.
- HOUSE SALAD$10.40
Organic spring greens, tomaotes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese, bacon bits & croutons.
- CLASSIC CAESAR$9.00
Chopped romaine tossed in our homemade garlic parmesan caesar dressing & croutons.
WINGS
- 4 TRADITIONAL WINGS$8.35
- 6 TRADITIONAL WINGS$10.40
- 8 TRADITIONAL WINGS$12.50
- 10 TRADITIONAL WINGS$15.60
- 12 TRADITIONAL WINGS$18.75
- 20 TRADITIONAL WINGS$31.20
- 4 BONELESS WINGS$7.30
- 6 BONELESS WINGS$8.35
- 8 BONELESS WINGS$10.40
- 10 BONELESS WINGS$12.50
- 12 BONELESS WINGS$14.60
- 4 GRILLED. BONELESS$7.30
- 6 GRILLED BONELESS$8.35
- 8 GRILLED BONELESS$10.40
- 10 GRILLED BONELESS$12.50
- 12 GRILLED BONELESS$14.60
THE BIG LEAGUE
- CHICKEN N' WAFFLES$14.60
Two Belgium waffles topped with two fried chicken tenders tossed in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with your choice of buffalo sauce & maple syrup, finished with house made buffalo honey butter.
- BEEF CHEESESTEAK$14.05
Thinkly sliced ribeye, mushrooms, onions & peppers with melted provolone cheese, grilled & served on a JJ cassone hoagie.
- CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK$13.30
Seasoned chicken, mushrooms, onions & peppers with melted provolone cheese, grilled & served on a JJ cassone hoagie.
- NATHAN'S HOT DOGS$9.90
Two grilled dogs topped with sweet dill pickle relish & diced red onions.
- RUEBEN$15.10
Corned beef, craft beer kraut & swiss cheese on a toasted pretzel bun, finished with beer mustard.
- BACON EGG & CHEESE SAND$8.35
Applewood smoked bacon, fried eggs & american cheese on parmesan herb butter texas toast.
- 4 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE$10.95
American, cheddar, swiss & provolone cheeses melted between parmesan herb butter texas toast.
- TB STEAK BURGER PLATE$15.60
6 oz. seared burger topped with grilled mushrooms & onions, melted gorgonzola, finished with a "b-2" butter & served with loaded baked potato tots.
- GRILLED TENDER BASKET$10.95
- THE HANGOVER PLATE$12.00
Two hashbrowns topped with a cheddar cheeseburger, a fried egg & applewood smoked bacon, finished with home run sauce.
- SEAFOOD PO'BOY
Your choice of fried catfish or jumbo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & p[ickled peppers, served in a JJ cassone hoagie & finished with home run sauce.
- TB'S BBQ SANDWICH$10.75
Hand pulled, carolina style bbq pork piled high on a toasted bun topped with slaw, pickles & honey bbq sauce.
- PIMENTO CHEESE BLT$8.00
- CHICKEN SANDWHICH$11.45
Grilled or fried chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & your choice of cheese.
- CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$10.95
Three breaded all white meat chicken tenders, fried & served with your choice of wing sauce for dipping.
- FISH N' CHIPS
Grilled or fried jumbo shrimp or fried catfish, served with hushpuppies, cole slaw, grilled lemon & cocktail or tarter sauce.
SIDES
- FRIES$3.65
- TOTS$3.65
- ONION RINGS$3.65
- CHIPS$3.65
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.75
- GRILLED VEGGIES$5.75
- CELERY & CARROTS$3.65
- CELERY$1.85
- CARROTS$1.85
- SLAW$3.65
- HUSHPUPPIES$3.65
- PASTA SALAD$3.65
- LOADED BAKED POTATO TOTS$5.75
- BUFFALO SPICED PORK SKINS$3.65
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$5.75
- ZUCCHINI FRIES$5.75
- SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS$3.65
- CRACKER JACKS$2.60
- MINI PIMENTO CHEESE$2.60
- MINI QUESO$2.60
- WAFFLE$2.60
- SIDE CAESAR SALAD$5.75
KIDS MEALS
FOOD SPECIALS
EXTRA SAUCES
- PINT OF BLEU CHEESE$6.00
- SIDE OF BLEU CHEESE$0.50
- PINT OF RANCH$5.00
- SIDE OF RANCH$0.50
- SIDE OF 1000 ISLAND$0.50
- SIDE OF BALSAMIC$0.50
- SIDE OF BEER MUSTARD$0.50
- SIDE OF CAESAR$0.50
- SIDE OF CARAMEL$0.50
- SIDE OF CATALINA$0.50
- SIDE OF CHIPOTLE AIOLI$0.50
- SIDE OF CINNAMON SUGAR$0.50
- SIDE OF COCKTAIL$0.50
- SIDE OF HOME RUN SAUCE$0.50
- SIDE OF HONEY BUFFALO BUTTER$0.50
- SIDE OF HONEY BUTTER$0.50
- SIDE OF HONEY MUSTARD$0.50
- SIDE OF ITALIAN$0.50
- SIDE OF MAPLE AIOLI$0.50
- SIDE OF MAPLE SYRUP$0.50
- SIDE OF MARINARA$0.50
- SIDE OF PESTO AIOLI$0.50
- SIDE OF RAZZ VIN$0.50
- SIDE OF SALSA$0.50
- SIDE OF SOUR CREAM$0.50
- SIDE OF TARTER$0.50
EXTRA WING SAUCES
- SIDE OF BOURBON BBQ$0.50
- SIDE OF CAYENNE$0.50
- SIDE OF CLASSIC BBQ$0.50
- SIDE OF DRY BUFFALO$0.50
- SIDE OF GARLIC PARM$0.50
- SIDE OF GEN TSO$0.50
- SIDE OF HBBQ$0.50
- SIDE OF HONEY GARLIC$0.50
- SIDE OF HOT BUFFALO$0.50
- SIDE OF JERK$0.50
- SIDE OF LEMON PEPPER$0.50
- SIDE OF MANGO HABANERO$0.50
- SIDE OF MEDIUM BUFFALO$0.50
- SIDE OF MILD BUFFALO$0.50
- SIDE OF OLD BAY$0.50
- SIDE OF SALT/VIN$0.50
- SIDE OF SRIRACHA$0.50
- SIDE OF SWEET CHILI$0.50
- SIDE OF SWEET SRIRACHA$0.50
- SIDE OF TANGY GOLD BBQ$0.50
- SIDE OF TERIYAKI$0.50
MENU MODS
- **CRISPY**
- **DOUBLE PATTY**$3.00
- **GRILLED**
- ADD BANANA PEPPERS$0.50
- ADD CHEESE TO SIDE$1.50
- ADD CHZ/BACON TO SIDE$2.75
- ADD JALAPENOS$0.50
- ADD SHRIMP$5.00
- BACON$1.05
- CHEESE$1.05
- CHILI$0.75
- CUCUMBER$0.25
- EGG$1.05
- EXTRA FRIED CHICKEN X2$3.50
- EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN X2$3.50
- EXTRA SEASONING
- KETCHUP
- KRAUT$0.50
- LETTUCE$0.10
- MAYO
- MUSHROOM$0.50
- MUSTARD
- ONION$0.10
- PICKLES$0.10
- RELISH$0.50
- SLAW$0.50
- SUB SHRIMP$3.00
- SUB WRAP$1.00
- TOMATO$0.25
BEER
IMPORT
DOMESTIC
- ANGRY ORCHARD$6.00
- BLUE MOON$5.00
- BOLD ROCK$4.65
- BUD LIGHT$3.85
- BUD LIGHT BUCKETS$19.30
- BUDWEISER$3.85
- BUSCH LIGHT$3.10
- COORS BUCKET$19.30
- COORS LIGHT$3.85
- MICHELOB ULTRA$4.10
- MILLER LITE$3.85
- MILLER LITE BUCKETS$19.30
- NATURAL LIGHT$3.10
- PBR$3.60
- WHITE CALW WATERMELON$4.90
- WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY$4.90
- WHITE CLAW MANGO$4.90
- YUENGLING$3.75
- YUENGLING FLIGHT$3.85
CRAFT
- 1911 DONUT$7.00
- 1911 MAPLE$8.00
- AMERICAN APPLE$7.00
- AMERICAN BERRY$7.00
- AMOR ARTIS MARZEN$8.00
- BOJANGLES$4.00
- CASHMERIZE$6.75
- CHERRY LIMEADE$7.00
- GALAXY R&R$10.00
- HAZY LITTLE THING$6.75
- HOPPYUM$6.00
- PERNICIOUS$7.00
- PIRATES BREW$6.00
- RADIANT HAZE$9.00
- SOUR MONKEY$6.75
- SOVEREIGN$7.00
- STRAWBERRY CIDER$8.00
- TEAK$7.50
- TROPIC FORCE$7.25
- WARLOCK IMPERIAL PUMPKIN$8.00
BEVERAGES
NA BEVERAGES
- ARNOLD PALMER$2.75
- SHRILY TEMPLE$2.75
- GINGER BEER$3.00
- ORANGE JUICE$3.00
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$3.00
- PEPSI$2.75
- PEPSI ZERO$2.75
- MOUNTAIN DEW$2.75
- DIET MOUNTAIN DEW$2.75
- SIERRA MIST$2.75
- DR. PEPPER$2.75
- GINGERALE$2.75
- SWEET TEA$2.50
- UNSWEET TEA$2.50
- 1/2 & 1/2 TEA$2.50
- LEMONADE$2.75
- FRUIT PUNCH$2.75
- RED BULL$4.10
- CELSIUS$4.10
- GALLON SWEET TEA$4.25
- GALLON UNSWEET TEA$4.25
- WATER
- CRANBERRY$3.00
- SODA WATER
- KIDS SOFT DRINK
- LUNCH SOFT DRINK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2582 Railroad St, Winterville, NC 28590
