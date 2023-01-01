Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tie & Timber Beer Co. 1451 E. Cherry St

review star

No reviews yet

1451 E. Cherry St

Springfield, MO 65802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Crowlers

Barely Any Spiders Barrel

$12.00

Breakfast in Merida

$15.00

Cherry Street Sour

$15.00

CO IPA

$10.50

Das Bock

$10.50

Dope Flannel

$10.50

Extra Special Brent

$10.50

Hexy Witch

$15.00

Jack Blast

$10.50

Juicy Brewski

$10.50

Life's a Kolsch

$10.50

Mimoski

$10.50

Moon Me

$10.50

O.G Bob

$10.50

Right Proper

$10.50

Rocket Van

$10.50

Skeleton Brew

$10.50

Snooze BA

$12.00

Stay High

$11.50

The Garcia

$10.50

Toeko Coffee Amber

$10.50

Missouri Love Company Colab Beer

MO Loves Company Colab Beer

$13.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Cheers, Friend!

Location

1451 E. Cherry St, Springfield, MO 65802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Springfield Billiards - 541 East Saint Louis Street
orange starNo Reviews
541 East Saint Louis Street Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1370 S Glenstone Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1370 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep - Walnut
orange star4.5 • 435
209 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Civil Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
107 Park Central Square Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Nonna's Italian Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
306 South Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Springfield

PaPPo's Pizzeria - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
orange star4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Mudlounge
orange star4.9 • 1,359
321 E Walnut St Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurantnext
Char Steakhouse and Oyster Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,251
1620 E Republic Rd Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurantnext
Bawi Korean BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,190
4121 S. National Ave. Springfield, MO 65807
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Springfield
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Saint Robert
review star
Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Sedalia
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston