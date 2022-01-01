Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Mill Spring, NC TIEC

Linked for Life Carabiner

$3.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info