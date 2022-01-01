- Home
- /
- Mill Spring
- /
- Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Mill Spring, NC - TIEC
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Mill Spring, NC TIEC
No reviews yet
25 International Blvd
Mill Spring, NC 28756
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Linked for Life Donation!
Linked for Life Carabiner
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
$1 Linked for Life Donation
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
$5 Linked for Life Donation
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
$10 Linked for Life Donation
Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info
Bear's BBQ Sauces and Rubs
Appetizers
Bear Balls
Mac & Cheese ✅ Pulled Pork ✅ Cornbread ✅ All 3 mixed, battered, fried, & topped with cheese sauce & bacon = BEAR BALLS! ✅
(3) Sticky Ribs
Our fall off the bone ribs, but STICKY! Sauced -->Fried-->Sauced-->Topped with Scallions & Sesame Seeds
Dozen Moink Balls
(12) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.
Half Dozen Moink Balls
(6) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.
Salads
Garden Salad w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Sweet Mama Bear w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Dried Cranberries ●Shredded Cheddar ●Candied Walnuts ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
BBQ Bacon Ranch w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Shredded Cheddar ●Crumbled Bacon ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Smoked Shroom Salad w/ Meat Choice
●Fresh Greens ●Peppers ●Onions ● Smoked Portobello Mushrooms ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Sandwiches
Reg Pulled Pork Sandwich
Reg Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Reg Brisket Sandwich
Reg Chopped Sandwich
Combination of chopped brisket and pulled pork.
Reg Texas Sausage Sandwich
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Impossible Meatloaf Sandwich
Plant Based - FULL FLAVOR! (Vegan)
Favorites
Mac Attack
Mac and Cheese piled high with your choice of meat!
BEAR Attack
Cornbread --> Topped with Mac --> Topped with your choice of meat! ***.50 of each Bear Attack Sold will be donated to the National Parks Conservation Association ***
Super Spud
●Fresh Baked Potato ●Scoop -a- Mac ●Sour Cream ●Bacon ●Red Onion ●Shredded Cheese ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Macho Nachos
Nachos topped with beans, salsa, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and meat.
Super Shroom
Smoked Portobello Mushroom ● Mac & Cheese ● Sour Cream ● Red Onion ● Shredded Cheese ● Your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
BEAR Bowl
● Cornbread ● Smoked BBQ Beans ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Paw Paw's Poutine
● House-made French Fries ● Cheese Sauce ● Your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat ● Your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat
Combos
1 Meat Combo
Heaping portion of your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat + 2 Sides
2 Meat Combo
Not one, but TWO choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides
3 Meat Combo
Yes - You read that right! THREE choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides
Cub Meal - Chicken
For the little cubs! Chicken Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!
Cub Meal - Pulled Pork
For the little cubs! Pulled Pork Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!
Ribs & Chicken
Family Deals
Family Deal
Feeds 3-4 people. -Full rack of ribs -Choice of (1) pound of any meat -(3) pints of any side (may sub 4pcs of cornbread for any pint) +$4 for Brisket or Burnt Ends (Each meat choice)
Sunday Supper Deal
Feeds 3-4 people. -Choice of 2x - (1) pounds of any meats -(3) pints of any side (may sub 4pcs of cornbread for any pint) +$4 for Brisket or Burnt Ends (Each meat choice)
Meats by the Pound
Pork Loin 1/4 lb
Pork Loin 1/2 lb
Pork Loin 3/4 lb
Pork Loin lb
Pulled Pork lb
Pulled Pork 3/4 lb
Pulled Pork 1/2 lb
Pulled Pork 1/4 lb
Pulled Chicken lb
Pulled Chicken 3/4 lb
Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb
Pulled Chicken 1/4 lb
Brisket lb
Brisket 3/4 lb
Brisket 1/2 lb
Brisket 1/4 lb
Chopped - Pork & Brisket lb
Chopped - pork & brisket 3/4 lb
Chopped - pork & brisket 1/2 lb
Chopped - pork & brisket 1/4 lb
Texas Sausage lb
Texas Sausage 3/4 lb
Texas Sausage 1/2 lb
Texas Sausage 1/4 lb
Impossible Meatloaf lb
Impossible Meatloaf 3/4 lb
Impossible Meatloaf 1/2 lb
Impossible Meatloaf 1/4 lb
Smoked Portobello EACH
Sides
Apple Crisp
Apple Crisp = DELICIOUS! (May contain nuts)
Baked Potato
Hot and Fresh! Served with butter & sour cream **Add-ons available for additional charges
Broccoli Salad
Cold Broccoli Salad! Raw broccoli florets loaded with shredded cheese, red onion, bacon, and raisins then mixed with a light mayonnaise vinegar dressing
Coleslaw
Traditional coleslaw prepared with a mayonnaise and vinegar based dressing. **ASHEVILLE, NC - Vegan**
Cornbread
Breakfast? Cornbread! Lunch? Cornbread! Dinner? Cornbread! Dessert? Cornbread! Bear's homemade cornbread -->Suitable for any and every meal!
French Fries
Hand Cut & Fresh Fried
GF Salad
●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions
Mac and Cheese
Ooey gooey creaminess! Homemade MAC!
Smoked BBQ Beans
BBQ beans loaded with meat and spiced with our Bear's signature beef rub, then smoked for 6 hours. May contain gluten.
Potato Salad
Down home goodness! **Contains Egg
Pint Mac and Cheese
Pint Smoked BBQ Beans
Pint Coleslaw
Pint Broccoli Salad
PT Potato Salad
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The BBQ you've come to love in Asheville, NC is now available at the Tryon International Equestrian Center The team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serves authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere.
25 International Blvd, Mill Spring, NC 28756