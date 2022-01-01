Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Mill Spring, NC TIEC

No reviews yet

25 International Blvd

Mill Spring, NC 28756

Linked for Life Donation!

$3.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

$1.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

$5.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

$10.00

Join the #Linked4Life mental health movement today, pledging your commitment to normalizing mental health conversations in a team effort to save lives. Our linking signifies that it’s OK to ask for help. That we are here to support each other. In linking 4 life, we’re breaking the chains of stigma that leave too many people struggling in silence. When we’re #Linked4Life, we’re creating a message of hope—one link at a time. We are each other’s safe space. Let’s do this, together. www.linkedforlife.org for more info

Bear's BBQ Sauces and Rubs

$8.99
$8.99
$8.99
$10.99

Great on more than just Brisket!! Chicken, burgers, vegetables. We could put this on almost anything.

$10.99

Not only for Pork Butt and Ribs! We use this rub on Salmon, sweet potatoes, and plenty more!

Appetizers

Start your meal off right with one of our signature appetizers!
$10.00

Mac & Cheese ✅ Pulled Pork ✅ Cornbread ✅ All 3 mixed, battered, fried, & topped with cheese sauce & bacon = BEAR BALLS! ✅

$9.00Out of stock

Our fall off the bone ribs, but STICKY! Sauced -->Fried-->Sauced-->Topped with Scallions & Sesame Seeds

$16.00

(12) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.

$8.00

(6) Bacon wrapped meatballs ● Sprinkled with Bear's BBQ Beef Rub ● Smoked to perfection Dip em' in BBQ Sauce -OR- Get them sauced -n- tossed in one of our specialty sauces Contains gluten.

Salads

Looking for a lighter BBQ or vegetarian option? Our fresh salads are the perfect choice.
$11.00Out of stock

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

$13.00Out of stock

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Dried Cranberries ●Shredded Cheddar ●Candied Walnuts ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

$13.00Out of stock

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions ●Shredded Cheddar ●Crumbled Bacon ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Smoked Shroom Salad w/ Meat Choice

$13.00Out of stock

●Fresh Greens ●Peppers ●Onions ● Smoked Portobello Mushrooms ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on a fresh potato roll!
$12.00
$12.00
$14.00
$12.00

Combination of chopped brisket and pulled pork.

$12.00Out of stock
$14.00Out of stock
$13.00Out of stock

Plant Based - FULL FLAVOR! (Vegan)

Favorites

Nothing says Bear's like one of our "Favorites"
$14.00

Mac and Cheese piled high with your choice of meat!

$14.00

Cornbread --> Topped with Mac --> Topped with your choice of meat! ***.50 of each Bear Attack Sold will be donated to the National Parks Conservation Association ***

$14.00Out of stock

●Fresh Baked Potato ●Scoop -a- Mac ●Sour Cream ●Bacon ●Red Onion ●Shredded Cheese ●Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

$14.00

Nachos topped with beans, salsa, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and meat.

$14.00

Smoked Portobello Mushroom ● Mac & Cheese ● Sour Cream ● Red Onion ● Shredded Cheese ● Your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

$14.00Out of stock

● Cornbread ● Smoked BBQ Beans ● Topped with your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

$14.00Out of stock

● House-made French Fries ● Cheese Sauce ● Your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat ● Your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat

Combos

Mix and Match! Served with choice of any two single serving sides
$16.00

Heaping portion of your choice of Bear's BBQ Meat + 2 Sides

$18.00

Not one, but TWO choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides

$21.00

Yes - You read that right! THREE choices of Bear's BBQ Meats + 2 Sides

Cub Meal - Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

For the little cubs! Chicken Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!

Cub Meal - Pulled Pork

$10.00Out of stock

For the little cubs! Pulled Pork Slider + Choice of Mac & Cheese, Fries, or Apple Sauce + Choice of Milk or Juice + A Cookie!

Ribs & Chicken

Baby back pork ribs and half chickens.
$20.00Out of stock

Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides

$35.00Out of stock

FULL Rack of Baby Back Ribs! Slow Smoked & SO Tender + 2 Sides

$30.00Out of stock

Full rack of dry rubbed and glazed ribs.

Family Deals

Feed all the hungry bears!
$64.00Out of stock

Feeds 3-4 people. -Full rack of ribs -Choice of (1) pound of any meat -(3) pints of any side (may sub 4pcs of cornbread for any pint) +$4 for Brisket or Burnt Ends (Each meat choice)

Sunday Supper Deal

$54.00

Feeds 3-4 people. -Choice of 2x - (1) pounds of any meats -(3) pints of any side (may sub 4pcs of cornbread for any pint) +$4 for Brisket or Burnt Ends (Each meat choice)

Meats by the Pound

All of Bear's meats are dry rubbed and smoked. They are gluten free.
$4.00

Pork Loin 1/2 lb

$8.00

Pork Loin 3/4 lb

$12.00

Pork Loin lb

$16.00
$18.00

Pulled Pork 3/4 lb

$13.50

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$9.00

Pulled Pork 1/4 lb

$4.50
$18.00

Pulled Chicken 3/4 lb

$13.50

Pulled Chicken 1/2 lb

$9.00

Pulled Chicken 1/4 lb

$4.50
$24.00

Brisket 3/4 lb

$18.00

Brisket 1/2 lb

$12.00

Brisket 1/4 lb

$6.00
$19.00

Chopped - pork & brisket 3/4 lb

$14.25

Chopped - pork & brisket 1/2 lb

$9.50

Chopped - pork & brisket 1/4 lb

$4.75
$19.00Out of stock

Texas Sausage 3/4 lb

$14.25Out of stock

Texas Sausage 1/2 lb

$9.50Out of stock

Texas Sausage 1/4 lb

$4.75Out of stock
$22.00Out of stock

Impossible Meatloaf 3/4 lb

$16.50Out of stock

Impossible Meatloaf 1/2 lb

$11.00Out of stock

Impossible Meatloaf 1/4 lb

$5.50

Smoked Portobello EACH

$3.00Out of stock

Sides

Always fresh. Always homemade.
$4.00

Apple Crisp = DELICIOUS! (May contain nuts)

$4.00Out of stock

Hot and Fresh! Served with butter & sour cream **Add-ons available for additional charges

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Broccoli Salad! Raw broccoli florets loaded with shredded cheese, red onion, bacon, and raisins then mixed with a light mayonnaise vinegar dressing

$4.00

Traditional coleslaw prepared with a mayonnaise and vinegar based dressing. **ASHEVILLE, NC - Vegan**

$2.50

Breakfast? Cornbread! Lunch? Cornbread! Dinner? Cornbread! Dessert? Cornbread! Bear's homemade cornbread -->Suitable for any and every meal!

$4.00

Hand Cut & Fresh Fried

$4.00

●Fresh Greens ●Cucumbers ●Tomatoes ●Red Onions

$4.00

Ooey gooey creaminess! Homemade MAC!

$4.00

BBQ beans loaded with meat and spiced with our Bear's signature beef rub, then smoked for 6 hours. May contain gluten.

$3.75Out of stock

Down home goodness! **Contains Egg

Pint Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Pint Smoked BBQ Beans

$7.00

Pint Coleslaw

$7.00

Pint Broccoli Salad

$7.00

PT Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

All desserts are homemade and Mama Bear approved!
$4.00

Apple Crisp = DELICIOUS! (May contain nuts)

$4.00

Did you say Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie? Cuz we did! Extra love in this one!

$3.75Out of stock

Layer of creamy banana pudding Nilla Wafers Whipped Cream

Beverages

Coca Cola - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Sprite - 20oz Bottle

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The BBQ you've come to love in Asheville, NC is now available at the Tryon International Equestrian Center The team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serves authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere.

25 International Blvd, Mill Spring, NC 28756

