Tierra Sur Restaurant

2,284 Reviews

$$$

3201 CAMINO DEL SOL

OXNARD, CA 93030

Order Again

FIRST COURSES

Soup

Jalapeno Caesar

SECOND COURSES

Tierra Sur Burger

Tierra Sur Burger

7 oz angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, 1k island spread, toasted challah bun, served medium

Salmon Entree

$18.00

Lunch Ribeye

$44.00

grilled broccolini, pickled onion, chili sauce

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$10.00Out of stock

7 oz angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, 1k island spread, toasted challah bun, served medium

Brisket Sandwich

Out of stock

Tuna Sandwich

$10.00

Squash Sandwich

Squash Sandwich

$26.00

THIRD COURSES

Chocolate Souffle

$6.00
Churros

Churros

Out of stock

PRICES

$58 Prix Fixe Menu

$58.00

WINE FLIGHT LUNCH

$30.00

BAR MENU

Focaccia

$9.00
Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$12.00

assortment of pickled vegetables

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

handcut and fried sweet potatoes with chipotle aioli

Potato Fries

Potato Fries

$12.00

handcut potato fries with ketchup

Warm Bread and Olive Oil

$5.00

Side Aioli

$1.00

BBQ Sandwich

$32.00

DONUT

$15.00

Short Ribs

$26.00
Salmon Skewers

Salmon Skewers

$22.00

assortment of pickled vegetables

Fristto Misto

Fristto Misto

$16.00

assortment of pickled vegetables

Carnitas Tacos

$32.00

Crispy Beef

$18.00

FIRE

*FIRE ENTREE*

*FIRE DESSERT*

ALACARTE

Squash Salad

$20.00

Caesar

$21.00

Soup

$18.00

Tuna Tartar

$30.00

Cavatelli

$26.00

Lamb Sausage

$32.00

Fish

$48.00

Grilled Salmon

$48.00

Fried Hen

$48.00

ranch, fermented hot sauce, celery slaw

8oz Flat Iron Steak

$54.00
12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$70.00

roasted wild mushrooms, fried mushrooms fried fingerling potatoes, red wine demi-glaze

Churros

Churros

$16.00Out of stock

Chocolate Souffle

$22.00

SIDES

Potato Fries

Potato Fries

$12.00

handcut potato fries with ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.00

handcut and fried sweet potatoes with chipotle aioli

Pickled Veggies

$12.00

Fritto Misto

$18.00

Side Aioli

$1.00

(FOOD)

$72 3-Course Menu

$72.00

Rib Eye

$18.00

$125 All-Incusive

$95.34

$65 3-Course Menu

$65.00

$135 6-Course Dinner

$135.00

$48 Brunch Buffet

$48.00

$225 5- Course Dinner

$225.00

$45 Vendor/Kids Meals

$45.00

$55 Buffet

$55.00

BQT Chicken

$48.00

BQT Brisket

BQT Salmon

$48.00

BQT Vegetarian

$38.00

BQT Kids

BQT Salad

$21.00

BQT Crudite w/ Dips

$9.00

BQT Ribeye

$70.00

BQT $79 PF Menu

$79.00

BQT Souffle

$6.00

Wine Club Charge WT PUP

$52.79

(WINE)

BH ZINFANDEL

$8.00

JEUNESSE BLACK MUSCAT

$28.00

BH GEWURZTRAMINER

$23.00

BH ROSE OF CABERNET

$26.00

BH ZINFANDEL

$32.00

BQT Lineage Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BQT Be-Leaf Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

BQT Lineage Chardonnay

$48.00

BQT SV CHALK HILL CHARDONAY

$115.00

(BEVERAGE)

BQT Bottled Still Water

$10.00

BQT Bottled Sparkling Water

$10.00

BQT Soft Drink

$3.75

BQT Coffee/Tea

$5.00

(LIQUOR)

BQT Martini

$14.00

AMUSE

ENGLISH PEA FRITTER

FIRST

HAMACHI HOLIDAY

SALAD HOLIDAY

FARFALLE HOLIDAY

SOUP HOLIDAY

SECOND

BRANZINO HOLIDAY

EGGPLANT HOLIDAY

LAMB SHANK HOLIDAY

$15.00

HEN HOLIDAY

RIBEYE HOLIDAY

$10.00

BISON BONE-IN HOLIDAY

$210.00

THIRD

KEY LIME PIE HOLIDAY

BROWNIE HOLIDAY

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Tierra Sur is a pure foods dining experience, designed to elevate your palate and excite your senses. Our team of chefs create bold and dynamic menus using seasonal ingredients sourced exclusively from local growers.

Location

3201 CAMINO DEL SOL, OXNARD, CA 93030

Directions

Gallery
Tierra Sur Restaurant image
Tierra Sur Restaurant image

