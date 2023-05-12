Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tierra y Mar Grill LLC 305 East 12th St

review star

No reviews yet

305 East 12th St

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Appetizers

Beef Nachos

$11.00

Delicious nachos with queso, sour cream, pico de gallo topped with Beef.

Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Delicious nachos with Queso, sour cream, Pico de Gallo topped with Chicken.

Cheese Nachos

$9.50

Coctel de Camaron

$15.00

A refreshing and flavorful Coctel de Camaron, or shrimp cocktail. Served chilled and garnished with avocado.

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Our crispy and tender calamari rings are lightly battered and fried to golden perfection. Served with a zesty marinara sauce and lemon wedges.

Chips and Queso Flameado

$7.00

Our homemade queso dip is a perfect blend of melted cheese, diced tomatoes, green chiles served with a basket of crispy tortilla chips.

Ceviche Tropical

$17.00

Chips and Guacamole

$4.00+

Tacos

Taco Platter

$11.00

Taco (1)

$2.50

Taco (2)

$5.00

Taco (3)

$7.50

Taco (4)

$10.00

Taco (5)

$12.50

Taco (10)

$25.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas 8oz

$17.00

Beef Fajitas 8 oz

$19.00

Fajita Cielo, Tierra y Mar 12 oz

$25.00

Mar y Tierra

$30.00

Ribeye Steak 10 oz

$25.00

Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

Teriyaki

$18.00

Orange Chicken

$17.00

Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Mexican Favorites

Torta Cubana

$15.00

Torta Hawaina

$15.00

Torta Chavo del 8

$12.00

Torta Toluquena

$15.00

Burritos Tierra y Mar

$15.00

Quesadilla Crujientes

$13.00

Tostada de Ceviche

$5.00

Salads

Greek Chicken Salad

$14.00

Steak Salad

$15.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$12.00

Mexican Seafood

Mojarra

$15.00

Camarones A La Mexicana

$16.00

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.00

Agua Chile Mago Habanero

$17.00

Camarones A La Diabla

$15.00

Caldo De Mariscos

$16.00

Seafood Favorites

Tilapia Grill

$17.00

Filet Combo

$20.00

Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$19.00

Raw Oysters

$25.00

Texas Favorites

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Seafood Flatbread

$19.00

Pork Ribeye

$22.00

From the Grill

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Alambre

$16.00

Creamy Seafood Crepes

$18.00

Salmon New Orleans

$25.00

Carne Asada

$18.00

By the Pound

Seafood Cajun Shrimp

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Grill Tender

$6.00

Kid Chicken

$6.00

Kid Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid Burrito

$6.00

Kid Taco

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Beef

$6.00

Kid Catfish Nugget

$6.00

Sides

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$2.75+

Side of Pico De Gallo

$2.75

French Fries

$4.00

Side Rice/Beans

$5.00

Beverages

Jarritos

$2.75

Horchata

$2.75

Jamaica

$2.75

Tropicana OJ

$2.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Mexican Coca Cola 1/2 lt

$3.75

Mexican Fanta 1/2 lt

$3.75

Mexican Coca Cola Sml

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

$1 Small Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

305 East 12th St, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Directions

