Tiffany's Home Cooking 4122 Suite 2 Emory Street Northwest

No reviews yet

4122 Suite 2 Emory Street Northwest

Covington, GA 30014

Buffet

Kid under 12

$10.28

Senior/Military Buffet

$11.21

Kids 5+under

Depot discount

$5.61

Weekday Buffet

$12.62

Church discount

$11.21

Punch Card Free Buffet

NA Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

Sweet Tea

Coke

Diet Coke

Dr Pepper

Lemon Aid

Orange Soda

Sprite

Coffee

Alcoholic Bev

Michelob Ultra

$3.27

Budlight

$3.27

Yuengling

$3.27

Miller Light

$3.27

White Zin

$6.54

Cabernet

$6.54

Merlot

$6.54

Mimosa

$3.74

Mimosa flight

$8.41

To go

Pound

$4.67

Half pound

$2.34

.25 Pound

$1.40

Kids

Kid burger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Apps

Collard and Artichoke Dip

$6.00

Whiskey Peach BBQ Shrimp

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Mini Ckn & Waffles

$7.00

Sandwiches

Depot Burger

$11.00

Fried Green BLT

$11.00

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$9.00

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Entrees

Fried Catfish Plate

$13.00

Shrimp n Grits

$16.00

Honey Hot Fried Ckn

$13.00

Oat Crusted Pork Chop

$15.00

Cajun Braised Ckn

$13.00

Southern Belle Carbonara

$14.00

Soup

Cajun Corn Crab Chowder

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Jambalaya

$7.00

Drinks

Tea

$1.00

Unsweet Tea

$1.00

1/2&1/2

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemon aide

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Water

To Go

Salad bar

Dinner salad bar

$8.99

Catering

Scott

$140.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
4122 Suite 2 Emory Street Northwest, Covington, GA 30014

