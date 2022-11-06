  • Home
A map showing the location of Tiffany's Restaurant & Bar 6637 Covington HighwayView gallery

Tiffany's Restaurant & Bar 6637 Covington Highway

No reviews yet

6637 Covington Highway

Lithonia, GA 30058

Sides

Rice & Peas

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Sautéed Cabbage

$4.95

Coco Bread

$3.95

Hard Dough Bread

$2.95

White Rice

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Bottle Beer

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Magnum

$13.00

Dragon Stout

$5.00

Red Strip

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Cognac

Hennessy

$10.00

Dusse

$10.00

Gin

House Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Rum

Rum Punch

$7.00

Wray & Nephew

$7.00

Malibu Pineapple

$7.00

Malibu Watermelon

$7.00

Appleton

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bumbu

$7.00

Sodas & More

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jamaican Soda

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.95+

Coconut Water

$4.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Boom

$5.00

Ting

$4.00

Tiffany’s Punch

$3.00

Baileys

$7.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Vodka

Tito’s

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

House Vodka

$7.00

Absolute

$10.00

Wine & Champagne

Sweet Red

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Pink Moscato

$5.00

Ginger Wine

$7.00

Compari

$7.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Bottles

Casamigos

$150.00

Don Julio

$140.00

Wray & Nephew 750

$85.00

Wray & Nephew 1L

$125.00

Hennessy 750

$140.00

Ginger Wine

$65.00

Crown Apple 1.75

$150.00

Crown 1.75

$150.00

Seafood Entree

Brown Stew Fish

$20.95

Escovitch Snapper

$20.95

Roast Fish

$20.95

Curry Shrimp

$17.95

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Fried Whiting

$15.95

Steam Snapper

$20.95

Poultry Entree

Curry Chicken

$12.95

Brown Stew Chicken

$12.95

Wing Basket

$10.95

Jerk Chicken

$15.95

Pork & Beef

Pepper Steak

$15.95

Jerk Pork

$15.95

Curry Goat

$17.95

Oxtail

$22.95

Soups & Salads

Soup of the day (small)

$5.00

Soup of the day (large)

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
