Tiffany's Food Truck Various locations

review star

No reviews yet

2410 Ownby Ln

Richmond, VA 23220

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla Combo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo
Deep Fried Cheesesteak Wrap Combo

Specialty Fried Wraps

Deep Fried Cheesesteak Wrap Combo

Deep Fried Cheesesteak Wrap Combo

$11.00

Seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers with nacho cheese wrapped up in a garlic and herb tortilla and deep fried. Served with a side of lettuce and diced tomatoes and our homemade spicy house sauce!!

Wraps

Veggie Wrap Combo

$10.00

Our veggie wrap is plenty of sautéed green peppers and onions, mushrooms, with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce and diced tomatoes wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!

Chicken Wrap Combo

Chicken Wrap Combo

$11.00

Our chicken wrap Is seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo

$11.50

Our buffalo chicken wrap is Seasoned chicken with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla Combo

$12.00

Our chicken quesadilla is a large tortilla wrap with plenty of mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, Thinly sliced chicken strips, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch. Served with lettuce and diced tomatoes and Salsa and sour cream (all on the side).

Cheesesteak Quesadilla Combo

$12.00

Our cheesesteak quesadilla is a large tortilla wrap with plenty of mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, seasoned Cheesesteak served with lettuce and diced tomatoes and Salsa and sour cream (all on the side)

Chicken Quesadilla Combo

$12.00

Seasoned chicken breast shredded, on a large warm tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions. Cut into 4 large pieces. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a side!

Combo’s

Deep Fried Hot Dog Combo

Deep Fried Hot Dog Combo

$9.00

Our deep fried hot dog is one of our favorites! It's a hot dog dipped in our special batter and deep fried served on a warm hot dog bun and topped with nacho cheese and with two pieces of crispy bacon!

Hot dog combo

$7.00

Cheeseburger combo

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger combo

$12.00

Speciality Fries

Cheesesteak loaded fries

Cheesesteak loaded fries

$10.00

A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, Seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese on top!

Buffalo Chicken loaded fries

Buffalo Chicken loaded fries

$10.00

A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, 2 sliced crispy chicken strips and sautéed green peppers and onions, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on top!

Cheese fries

$5.00

Crispy fries topped with nacho cheese!

Chicken Loaded Fries

$10.00

A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, Seasoned chicken breast with sautéed onions and green peppers, topped with mozzarella cheese on top

Veggie loaded fries

$7.50

A large order of crispy fries, topped with nacho cheese, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes. Topped with mozzarella cheese and old bay!

Kids Meal

Kids Meal hot dog

$7.00

All beef hot dog on a warm bun, served with French fries and a juicebox.

Kids Meal cheese quesadilla

Kids Meal cheese quesadilla

$7.00

An all cheese quesadilla, served with French fries and a juicebox.

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Our homemade Macaroni salad. It has elbow noodles, mayo, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and salt and pepper all mixed together!

French fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

fries topped with nacho cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00Out of stock

6 mozzarella cheese sticks with Ranch sauce on the side

Chili cheese fries

$6.50Out of stock

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

Six delicious Oreos battered and deep fried and topped with powder sugar!

Beverages

Lemonade

$3.50

pepsi

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Juicebox

$0.50
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
Blue Raspberry Lemonade

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Tiffany's Food Truck, where all food is made with love!

Location

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Tiffany's Food Truck image
Tiffany's Food Truck image
Tiffany's Food Truck image

