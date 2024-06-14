Tiffany's Restaurant & Bar
1424 Lower Main Street
Wailuku, HI 96793
Main Menu
Pupus
- Mandoo 8pc
Yummy Sauce, Pearl's Vinegar$10.00
- Mandoo 12pc$12.00
- Quick Kine Pickled Cucumber
Quickled Cukes, Yukari, Mirco Shiso, Shoyu Mayo Dip$6.00
- Banchan Duo
Kim Chee, Shoyu Pickle Onion$5.00
- Garlic Bok Choy
Local Baby Bok Choy, Umami Butter, Garlic$13.00
- Spicy Miso Eggplant
Eggplant, Garlic, Szechuan Pepper, Su Miso$14.00
- Local Green Salad
Carrots, radish, Lemon Vinaigrette, Sunflower Seeds, Fried Croutons$12.00
- French Fries
Classic or Garlic Furikake$6.00
- Potato Mac Salad
Maui Potato Chip, Tamago Furikake, Plenty mayo$4.00
- Beet Box
Roasted then Fried Beets, Garlic Aioli, Geens, Togarashi, Berries, Fun-rikake$15.00
Noodles & Rice
Mains
- Cheeseburger
B&B Pickles, Amarican Cheese, Mayochup$8.00
- Wailuku Saimin
Signature Sun Noodles, Roast Pork Belly, Maui Nui Wonton, Egg, Kamaboko, Choy Sum$16.00
- Classic Saimin$12.00
- "Just Like Ox Tail" Soup
Brisket, tendons, Peanuts, Shiitake, Sunflower Sprouts, Choy Sum, Cilantro, Scoop Rice$24.00
- Honey Walnut Shrimp
Candy Mayo, Romaine, Candied Walnuts$21.00
- Panko Mahi
Tarter Sauce, Lemon$18.00
- Miso Butterfish
Misoyaki, Togarashi, Green Onion$20.00
- Seafood Cake Noodle
Shrimp, Scallops, Local Carrots, Oyster Mushroom, Choy Sum, Broccoli, THICC Sauce$24.00
- Crispy Pork Belly
Tomato, Onion, Pea Shoots, Garlic Chili Vinegar$16.00
- Kalbi
Boneless, Galbi Glaze, Toasted Sesame$32.00
- Black Pepper Beef
Sliced Beef, Savory Chili Sauce, Bell Peppers, Oyster Mushrooms, Sweet Kula Onions, Oyster Sauce$21.00
- Steak Bites
Pulehu Boneless Short Rib, Sizzling Onion$27.00
- BBQ Teri Chicken
Shoyu Sugar, Turmeric Oil, Koko Cabbage, Sesame Seeds$16.00
- Crispy Chicken
Sinigang Dust, Shrimp Cips, Calamansi Shoyu$21.00
- Garlic Chicken
Chopped Thighs, Ono Garlic Shoyu, Kochujang Mayo$16.00
Specials
Sides
Catering
Catering Half Pans
- 1/2 Pan BBQ Teri Chicken
1/2 Pan Teri Chicken- Shoyu Sugar, Turmeric Oil, Koko Cabbage, Sesame Seeds$68.00
- 1/2 Pan Garlic Chicken
1/2 Pan Garlic Chicken- Chopped Thighs, Ono Garlic Shoyu, Kochujang Mayo$67.00
- 1/2 Pan Crispy Chicken
1/2 Pan Sinigang Dust, Shrimp Chips, Calamansi Shoyu$84.00
- 1/2 Pan Honey Walnut Shrimp
1/2 Pan Honey Walnut Shrimp- Candy Mayo, Romaine, Candied Walnuts$105.00
- 1/2 Pan Crispy Pork Belly
1/2 Pan Crispy Pork Belly- Tomato, Onion, Pea Shoots, Garlic Chili Vinegar$60.00
- 1/2 Pan Mandoo
1/2 Pan Mandoo- Yummy Sauce, Pearl's Vinegar$55.00
- 1/2 Pan Fat Chow Funn
1/2 Pan Fat Chow Funn- Minced Pork, Bean Sprouts, Dashi, Shoyu, Sesame$70.00
- 1/2 Pan Garlic Noodles
1/2 Pan Garlic Noodles- Signature Sun Noodles, Shoyu, Dashi, Fried Garlic$60.00
- 1/2 Pan House Fried Rice
1/2 Pan House Fried Rice- Egg, Bacon, Spam, Peas, Carrots$60.00
- 1/2 Pan Kim Chee Fried Rice
Sausage, Kim Chee, Sunny-Side Eggs$60.00
- 1/2 Pan Steamed Rice
1/2 Pan Steamed White Rice- Don't party without it$39.00
- 1/2 Pan Mac Salad
1/2 Pan Potato Mac Salad- Local style, plenty Mayo$30.00
PRE-ORDERs
Pops Pack
- Pops Pack (Pre-Order)
This is a PRE- ORDER. Packs available for pickup on June 15. Please select June 15 pickup date, otherwise, please disregard automated quoted pickup date/time. Pack includes: • SLAB Hawaii Chili Pepper Water, signed by Chef Sheldon Simeon • Pickled Ika, Onion & Ogo • Masago Smoked Tako • Kim Chee Dip & Crackahs • Aloha Poi, Opae Inamona • Dry Aku Poke • Spicy Beef Bacon Pipikaula • Smoked Marlin • Li Hing Mui Gummie Clusters • "Jalapeno Grill" Cocktail Mix • "The Mango Stand Smash" Cocktail Mix • Optional Add-Ons$150.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
The revamped menu features true “Hawai’i Classics,” which include a strong focus on Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Portuguese flavors - the true food of Hawai’i, and the diverse cuisine that Sheldon has become an ambassador for in recent years.
1424 Lower Main Street, Wailuku, HI 96793