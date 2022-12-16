Main picView gallery

Big Mike's 274 S. Washington St

review star

No reviews yet

274 S. Washington St

Tiffin, OH 44883

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burger

Build a Burger

$6.00

patty, plain

Chicken

Chicken Chunks

$5.50+

1/4 pound of chicken chunks

Hot Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.00

hot dog, coney sauce, mustard, onion, cheese

Hot Dog

$3.00

hot dog, mustard, dill relish

Sides

French Fry

$2.50+

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Pretzel

$4.00+

Desserts

Cone

$1.00+

Flurry

$3.50+

Milk Shake

$3.25+

Drinks

Soft Drink

$1.50+

Water

Retail

Sauce Bottles

$8.00

T Shirts

$20.00

Combo

The Hungry Mike

$20.00

Combo Small Fry and Small Drink

$3.00

Combo Large Fry and Large Drink

$4.00

Combo Small Mac and Small Drink

$3.00

Combo Large Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kids 1/4 Chunks

$5.00

Kids Sm Mac

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Gift Certificates

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$60

$60.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

274 S. Washington St, Tiffin, OH 44883

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Empire - Downtown Tiffin
orange star4.7 • 1,158
138 South Washington Street Tiffin, OH 44883
View restaurantnext
Tiffin VC Cameo - 706 South Sandusky Street
orange star4.4 • 7
706 South Sandusky Street Tiffin, OH 44883
View restaurantnext
Smokey's Family Restaurant & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
205 Washington Street Republic, OH 44867
View restaurantnext
The Front 9
orange star4.9 • 111
6730 North Township Road 69 Kansas, OH 44841
View restaurantnext
KemoSabes Roadhouse Grill
orange star4.4 • 846
820 Sandusky St Fostoria, OH 44830
View restaurantnext
Attica VC Cameo - 23 S. Main Street Attica, OH
orange starNo Reviews
23 S Main St Attica, OH 44807
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tiffin

The Empire - Downtown Tiffin
orange star4.7 • 1,158
138 South Washington Street Tiffin, OH 44883
View restaurantnext
Ironwood Steakhouse - Tiffin, Ohio
orange star4.4 • 307
4399 SR-231 Tiffin, OH 44883
View restaurantnext
Tiffin VC Cameo - 706 South Sandusky Street
orange star4.4 • 7
706 South Sandusky Street Tiffin, OH 44883
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tiffin
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Findlay
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Port Clinton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston