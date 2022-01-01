Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiger House

review star

No reviews yet

155 Fountains Way Building 9

St. Johns, FL 32259

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hibachi Chicken
Tiger Bun
Hibachi New York Steak

Appetizers

Happy Bun

Happy Bun

$8.00

Steam Bun with Pork Belly, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Hoisin Sauce and mayonnaise.

Tiger Bun

Tiger Bun

$4.00

Steam BBQ Pork Bun

Fried Clam Chowder

Fried Clam Chowder

$7.00

Deep fried New England Clam Chowder

YumYum Balls

YumYum Balls

$6.00

Fried octopus ball with yummy sauce.

Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese Fried Chicken

$7.00

Fried chicken nuggets with Sweet Chili.

Katsu Chicken

Katsu Chicken

$7.00

Katsu sauce

Crispy Vegetable Kakiage

Crispy Vegetable Kakiage

$6.00Out of stock

Deep fried vegetables cake with Sweet Chili.

Crispy Squid Tentacles

Crispy Squid Tentacles

$7.00

Sweet Chili

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

Pork dumplings comes with dumpling sauce.

Cheesesteak Egg Roll

Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$5.00

Philly Cheesesteak egg roll with sweet chili sauce

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Butter corn nuggets with yummy sauce

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Pork bone broth, pork belly, bamboo shoot, Japanese wood ear mushroom, carrot, cabbage, fish cake, egg, fried onion, scallion, seaweed and sesame.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Chicken broth, chicken, pea, bamboo shoot, Japanese wood ear mushroom, corn, fish cake, egg, carrot, cabbage, scallion, fried onion, seaweed, sesame.

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Pork bone broth, pork belly, bamboo shoot, Japanese wood ear mushroom, fish cake, egg, carrot, cabbage, fried onion, scallion, seaweed and sesame.

Tiger Spicy Curry Seafood Ramen

Tiger Spicy Curry Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Curry Broth, Shrimp, Scallop, Mussel, Krabmeat, Fishcake, Cabbage, Carrot, Egg, Seaweed, Scallion and Jalapeño.

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$15.00

Vegetable Broth, tofu, bamboo shoot, Japanese wood ear mushroom, zucchini, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, onion, egg, fried onion, seaweed, scallion, sesame.

Create Your Own Tiger Ramen

Create Your Own Tiger Ramen

$8.00

Create your own Tiger Ramen bowl with choices of Noodle, Broth, Protein and Vegetable

Hibachi

Hibachi Vegetable

$10.95

All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, sesame seed, parsley flakes, white rice and a meat of your choice

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$13.95

All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, sesame seed, parsley flakes, white rice and a meat of your choice

Hibachi New York Steak

Hibachi New York Steak

$18.95

All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, sesame seed, parsley flakes, white rice and a meat of your choice

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$22.95

All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, sesame seed, parsley flakes, white rice and a meat of your choice

Hibachi Salmon

Hibachi Salmon

$17.95

All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, sesame seed, parsley flakes, white rice and a meat of your choice

Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$15.95

All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, sesame seed, parsley flakes, white rice and a meat of your choice

Hibachi Scallop

$17.95

All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, sesame seed, parsley flakes, white rice and a meat of your choice

Hibachi Tofu

$12.95

All Hibachi entrees comes with broccoli, onion, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, sesame seed, parsley flakes, white rice and a meat of your choice

Side

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$3.50

Onion, carrot, scallion and egg.

White Rice

White Rice

$2.50
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$3.00

Ginger Dressing

Yummy Sauce 16 oz

$7.00

Milk Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.95Out of stock

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95
Blue Moon Milk Boba

Blue Moon Milk Boba

$5.95

Sweet milk with boba and butterfly flower tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.95
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.95

Strawberry milk green tea (crème optional with additional charge)

Tiger Milk Tea

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.95

Brown Sugar milk tea with Boba

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.95
Creamy Coffee Boba

Creamy Coffee Boba

$5.95

Ice coffee with boba, top off with half & half and crème.

Tiger Cookie N Sweet

Tiger Cookie N Sweet

$5.95

Sweet milk with boba, crème and cookie

Specialty Fruit Tea

Tiger Galaxy

Tiger Galaxy

$6.95

Orange, Strawberry, lemon, pineapple with green tea base and top layer butterfly flower tea.

Tropical Sunshine

Tropical Sunshine

$6.95

Orange, strawberry, lemon, blueberry, passion fruit with green tea base.

Hawaii Sunrise

Hawaii Sunrise

$6.95

Orange, pineapple, grapefruit and green tea base.

Pink Dream

Pink Dream

$6.95

Mango, strawberry with green tea yogurt base

Mango Paradise

Mango Paradise

$6.95

Mango, Pineapple, Orange, lemon with green tea yogurt base

Passion Kumquat

$6.95

JasPeach

$6.95
Strawberry Moon

Strawberry Moon

$6.95

Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Orange, Lemon and Passion Fruit with green tea base

Blossom Kiss

$6.95

Strawberry, Pineapple and Orange with green tea base.

Merry Berry

$6.95

Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach with green tea base and top off with Butterfly tea.

Peach Yakult

Peach Yakult

$6.95

Mango Yakult

$6.95
Strawberry Yakult

Strawberry Yakult

$6.95

Slush

Peach Yakult Slush

$7.50

Strawberry Yakult Slush

$7.50

Mango Yakult Slush

$7.50

Passion Orange Yakult Slush

$7.50
Mango Paradise Slush

Mango Paradise Slush

$7.50
Pink Dream Slush

Pink Dream Slush

$7.50
Strawberry Peach Slush

Strawberry Peach Slush

$7.50

Taro Slush

$7.50

Pineapple Coconut Slush

$7.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$3.50
Ice Green Tea

Ice Green Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

155 Fountains Way Building 9, St. Johns, FL 32259

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tikka Bowls and Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way suite #4 Jacksonville, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
GREEN PAPAYA (FOUNTAINS LOCATION)
orange starNo Reviews
175 Fountains Way Building 7 St. Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
Sweet Cravings By Shar
orange starNo Reviews
155 Fountains Way, Suite #3 Saint Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70014 St Johns, FL
orange starNo Reviews
60 Shops Blvd St Johns, FL 32259
View restaurantnext
V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin
orange starNo Reviews
12601 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
Claras Tidbits
orange star4.9 • 770
12276 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223
View restaurantnext
Map
More near St. Johns
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston