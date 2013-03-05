Restaurant header imageView gallery

TIGER RAMEN

review star

No reviews yet

587 Main Street

Falmouth, MA 02540

Order Again

Popular Items

SPICY PORK RAMEN
NEW! CHICKEN MISO RAMEN
VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

SNACKS

KIMCHI FRITTERS

KIMCHI FRITTERS

$8.00

charred scallion mayo

GINGER PORK GYOZA

GINGER PORK GYOZA

$8.00

vinegar soy, sesame

FRIED TOFU

FRIED TOFU

$8.00

honey ssam, peanuts, scallions (gluten free dish)

TEMPURA BROCCOLINI

$8.00Out of stock

vinegar soy

FRIED CHICKEN KARAAGE

FRIED CHICKEN KARAAGE

$11.00

sweet soy (gluten free dish)

SMASHED CUCUMBER SALAD

SMASHED CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.00

scallion, almonds

GINGER KALE SALAD

GINGER KALE SALAD

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, carrot, onion, crispy parsnip, ginger dressing (gluten free dish)

PORK BELLY BAO BUNS

PORK BELLY BAO BUNS

$12.00

spicy mayo, pickled napa cabbage, red onion (2 buns)

SHIITAKE BAO BUNS

SHIITAKE BAO BUNS

$12.00

sweet soy, sesame, carrot (2 buns)

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN BAO BUNS

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN BAO BUNS

$12.00

chili oil, pickles (2 buns)

LOBSTER BAO BUNS

LOBSTER BAO BUNS

$26.00

brown butter, pea shoots (2 buns)

SOY CUKES

SOY CUKES

$4.00
WATER STREET KIMCHI

WATER STREET KIMCHI

$4.00

(gluten free)

PICKLED GREEN BEANS

PICKLED GREEN BEANS

$4.00
B&B MUSHROOMS

B&B MUSHROOMS

$4.00
PICK 3 PICKLES

PICK 3 PICKLES

$10.00

RAMEN

karaage fried chicken, ajitama egg, bacon crumble, cucumber, tomato, corn, carrots, scallion, sesame seeds,  shoyu ranch
PUMPKIN CURRY RAMEN

PUMPKIN CURRY RAMEN

$24.00

beef short rib, butternut squash, roasted bell pepper, shiitakes, sesame, cilantro

SPICY PORK RAMEN

SPICY PORK RAMEN

$19.00

house pork broth, bacon tare, roasted pork belly, ajitama egg, bamboo shoots, charred cabbage, scallion, chili oil

VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

VEGGIE MISO RAMEN

$16.00

mushroom broth, miso tare, roasted shiitakes, fried tofu, broccolini, cauliflower,  scallion oil

KIMCHI RAMEN

KIMCHI RAMEN

$16.00

chicken bacon broth, kimchi, cauliflower,  bamboo shoots, scallion, chili oil

NEW! CHICKEN MISO RAMEN

NEW! CHICKEN MISO RAMEN

$18.00

creamy chicken broth, chicken thigh,  onsen egg, broccolini, shiitakes, scallion, garlic confit

LOBSTER MAZEMEN

LOBSTER MAZEMEN

$29.00

Mazemen is a style of ramen with no broth. The dish combines ramen noodles with lobster, togarashi butter, sesame, soy, lemon, broccolini, scallion (no broth)

DRUNKEN CLAM RAMEN

DRUNKEN CLAM RAMEN

$25.00

sake clam broth, littlenecks, butter, lemon, basil, cilantro,  fresno chilies

COLD SESAME NOODLE

COLD SESAME NOODLE

$16.00

scallion, peanut, cucumber, cilantro

ENTREES

FRIED CHICKEN RICE BOWL

FRIED CHICKEN RICE BOWL

$18.00

short grain rice, house kimchi, furikake, marinated mushrooms, cucumber, red onion, pickled carrot, spicy mayo, ponzu    

TUNA POKE RICE BOWL

TUNA POKE RICE BOWL

$25.00

short grain rice, house kimchi, furikake, marinated mushrooms, cucumber, red onion, pickled carrot, spicy mayo, ponzu  (gluten free dish)

TIGER COBB SALAD

TIGER COBB SALAD

$17.00

karaage fried chicken, ajitama egg, bacon crumble, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, corn, carrots, onion, sesame seeds,  shoyu ranch

NEED UTENSILS?

Please do NOT include any disposables in my order

Please do NOT include any disposables in my order

Choose this option if you have your own utensils and do NOT require any disposables.

I'm good with chopsticks and soup spoons!

I'm good with chopsticks and soup spoons!

Choose this option and we'll include paper napkins and chopsticks, as well as ramen spoons with soups.

I'd appreciate fork & knife

I'd appreciate fork & knife

Choose this option if you prefer a fork and knife instead of chopsticks.

CUBS

KIDS CHICKEN RAMEN

$10.00

KIDS JUST NOODLES & BROTH

$8.00

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$8.00

KIDS SOY SESAME NOODLES

$9.00

KIDS CUCUMBER MANGO RICE BOWL

$10.00

KIDS PLAIN RICE

$5.00

N/A Beverages

HOUSE-MADE BUBBLE TEA

HOUSE-MADE BUBBLE TEA

$6.50
STILL WATER

STILL WATER

$3.50
SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$3.50
SNAPPLE CHERRY LEMONADE

SNAPPLE CHERRY LEMONADE

$3.50
SNAPPLE MANGO

SNAPPLE MANGO

$3.50
SNAPPLE FRUIT PUNCH

SNAPPLE FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50
SNAPPLE APPLE

SNAPPLE APPLE

$3.50
SPINDRIFT LIME

SPINDRIFT LIME

$3.50
SPINDRIFT MANGO ORANGE

SPINDRIFT MANGO ORANGE

$3.50
GRANNY SQUIBB'S LEMON ICED TEA

GRANNY SQUIBB'S LEMON ICED TEA

$4.00
GRANNY SQUIBB'S CRANBERRY SWEET ICED TEA

GRANNY SQUIBB'S CRANBERRY SWEET ICED TEA

$4.00
COKE

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$3.00
MOXIE

MOXIE

$3.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tiger Ramen is a fast, casual restaurant serving ramen bowls and more, alongside a curated menu of craft cocktails, sake, and local draft beer. Dine-in and take-out.

587 Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540

