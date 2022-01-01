A map showing the location of Tiger Sugar- Duluth 2570 Pleasant Hill Rd #101View gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tiger Sugar- Duluth 2570 Pleasant Hill Rd #101

review star

No reviews yet

2570 Pleasant Hill Rd #101

Duluth, GA 30096

Order Again

Popular Items

**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE
MILO Blk Sgr Milk
Black Tea Latte w/CREAM MOUSSE

SIGNATURE Series

**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE

**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.50
BLK SGR MILK

BLK SGR MILK

$5.50

Chocolate Series

MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE

MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75
MILO Blk Sgr Milk

MILO Blk Sgr Milk

$5.75

OREO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75

OREO Blk Sgr Milk

$5.75

HALF MILO HALF OREO w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75

TARO

TARO Milk w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$6.00

TARO Milk

$6.00

TARO PUDDING w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$6.00

TARO PUDDING

$6.00

LEMON Tea Series

Lemon Blk Tea

$4.25

Lemon Oolong Tea

$4.50

Lemon Grn Tea

$4.25

Lemon Vntg Blk Tea

$4.50

Lychee Black Tea Series

Lychee Black Tea

$4.75

GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$4.00

GREEN TEA + [CHEESE FOAM]

$4.75

GREEN TEA LATTE + [CHEESE FOAM]

$4.75

GREEN TEA LATTE w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$4.75

GREEN TEA LATTE

$4.75

BLACK TEA

BLACK TEA

$4.00

BLACK TEA + [CHEESE FOAM]

$4.75

Black Tea Latte + [CHEESE FOAM]

$4.75

Black Tea Latte w/CREAM MOUSSE

$4.75

Black Tea Latte

$4.75

OOLONG TEA

Golden Oolong Tea +CHEESE FOAM

Golden Oolong Tea +CHEESE FOAM

$5.00
Golden Oolong Tea

Golden Oolong Tea

$4.25

Golden Oolong Tea LATTE w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.00

Golden Oolong Tea LATTE

$5.00
Golden Oolong Tea LATTE +CHEESE FOAM

Golden Oolong Tea LATTE +CHEESE FOAM

$5.00

VNTG BLACK TEA

Vanilla Blk TEA +CHEESE FOAM

Vanilla Blk TEA +CHEESE FOAM

$5.00
Vanilla Blk TEA

Vanilla Blk TEA

$4.50

Vanilla BLK TEA LATTE w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.00

Vanilla BLK TEA LATTE

$5.00
Vanilla Blk TEA LATTE + CHEESE FOAM

Vanilla Blk TEA LATTE + CHEESE FOAM

$5.25

Passion Fruit Tea Series

Passion Fruit GREEN Tea

$5.00

Passion Fruit OOLONG Tea

$5.00

TS Popcorn

$2.99
TS Straw Set

TS Straw Set

$4.99
Signature Keychain

Signature Keychain

$4.99

TS Mask

$2.99

TS Tote Bag

$7.99

[HOT] Series

{HOT} ***Signature Blk SGR Milk w/ CREAM MOUSSE**

{HOT} ***Signature Blk SGR Milk w/ CREAM MOUSSE**

$5.50
{HOT} Blk SGR Milk

{HOT} Blk SGR Milk

$5.50
{HOT} ESPRESSO Blk Sgr Latte w/ CREAM MOUSSE

{HOT} ESPRESSO Blk Sgr Latte w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75
{HOT} ESPRESSO BLK Sgr Latte

{HOT} ESPRESSO BLK Sgr Latte

$5.75

{HOT} Milo Blk Sgr Milk w/ CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75

{HOT} Milo Blk Sgr Milk

$5.75

{HOT} OREO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE

$5.75

{HOT} OREO Blk Sgr Milk

$5.75

Strawberry Mochi {Limited Edition}

Strawberry 🍓 Mochi with Cream Mousse

Strawberry 🍓 Mochi with Cream Mousse

$6.50+

Strawberry mochi with Sago, aloe vera

BAKED GOODS

Financier

$4.00

Fat Cookies

$4.00

Macarons

$3.25

Sweet Potato Bread

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2570 Pleasant Hill Rd #101, Duluth, GA 30096

Directions

