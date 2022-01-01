Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Tiger Sugar Carrollton

review star

No reviews yet

2625 Old Denton Rd Ste.555

Carrollton, TX 75007

Popular Items

Black Sugar Milk with Cream Mousse
(XL) Black Sugar Milk with Cream Mousse
(XL) Black Sugar Pudding with Cream Mousse

[NEW] Strawberry Series

Strawberry Milk

$7.50

Strawberry Mochi Milk

$7.50

1. Signature Series (Toppings: Boba and/or Pearl)

Black sugar flavored organic milk
Black Sugar Milk with Cream Mousse

Black Sugar Milk with Cream Mousse

$5.50

Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk + Cream Mousse

(XL) Black Sugar Milk with Cream Mousse

$6.75
Black Sugar Milk

Black Sugar Milk

$5.50

Authentic Taiwan Black Sugar + Organic Milk

(XL) Black Sugar Milk

$6.75

2. Coffee Jelly Series (Toppings: Boba and/or Pearl and/or Coffee Jelly and/or Pudding)

Black Sugar Coffee Jelly with Cream Mousse

Black Sugar Coffee Jelly with Cream Mousse

$5.75

(XL) Black Sugar Coffee Jelly with Cream Mousse

$7.00
Black Sugar Coffee Jelly Milk

Black Sugar Coffee Jelly Milk

$5.75

(XL) Black Sugar Coffee Jelly Milk

$7.00

3. Black Sugar Chocolate Malt Series (Toppings: Boba and/or Pearl and/or Coffee Jelly and/or Pudding)

Black Sugar Chocolate Malt with Cream Mousse

Black Sugar Chocolate Malt with Cream Mousse

$5.25

(XL) Black Sugar Chocolate Malt with Cream Mousse

$6.50
Black Sugar Chocolate Malt

Black Sugar Chocolate Malt

$5.25

(XL) Black Sugar Chocolate Malt

$6.50

4. Black Sugar Caffè Latte Series (Toppings: Boba and/or Pearl and/or Coffee Jelly and/or Pudding)

Black Sugar Caffè Latte with Cream Mousse

Black Sugar Caffè Latte with Cream Mousse

$5.75

(XL) Black Sugar Caffe Latte with Cream Mousse

$7.00
Black Sugar Caffè Latte

Black Sugar Caffè Latte

$5.75

(XL) Black Sugar Caffe Latte

$7.00

5. Black Sugar Pudding Series (Toppings: Boba and/or Pearl and Pudding)

Black Sugar Pudding with Cream Mousse

Black Sugar Pudding with Cream Mousse

$5.75

(XL) Black Sugar Pudding with Cream Mousse

$7.00
Black Sugar Pudding Milk

Black Sugar Pudding Milk

$5.75

(XL) Black Sugar Pudding Milk

$7.00

6. Mochi Bobo Series (Toppings: Boba and/or Pearl and Mochi)

Black Sugar Mochi Bobo with Cream Mousse

Black Sugar Mochi Bobo with Cream Mousse

$5.75
Black Sugar Mochi Bobo with Cream Cheese Mousse

Black Sugar Mochi Bobo with Cream Cheese Mousse

$6.00
Black Sugar Mochi Bobo

Black Sugar Mochi Bobo

$5.75

7. Taro Series

Black Sugar Boba Taro Milk with Cream Mousse

Black Sugar Boba Taro Milk with Cream Mousse

$6.00
Black Sugar Boba Taro Milk

Black Sugar Boba Taro Milk

$6.00
Black Sugar Mochi Taro Milk with Cream Mousse

Black Sugar Mochi Taro Milk with Cream Mousse

$6.00
Black Sugar Mochi Taro Milk

Black Sugar Mochi Taro Milk

$6.00

8. Taro Pudding Series

A. Black Sugar Boba Taro Milk with Taro Pudding

A. Black Sugar Boba Taro Milk with Taro Pudding

$6.00

(XL) A. Black Sugar Boba Taro Milk with Taro Pudding

$7.25
B. Signature with Taro Pudding

B. Signature with Taro Pudding

$5.75

(XL) B. Signature with Taro Pudding

$7.00

9. Matcha Black Sugar Series

Matcha Black Sugar Milk

Matcha Black Sugar Milk

$6.00

F1. Tiger Mango Sago

Tiger Mango Sago (XL)

Tiger Mango Sago (XL)

$7.50

F2. Lychee Black Tea with Lychee Bursting Boba

Lychee Black Tea

Lychee Black Tea

$4.50
Lychee Black Tea with Cream Cheese Mousse

Lychee Black Tea with Cream Cheese Mousse

$5.50

T1-T2 Golden Oolong Tea Series

Golden Oolong Tea with Cream Cheese Mousse

Golden Oolong Tea with Cream Cheese Mousse

$5.25
Golden Oolong Tea Latte with Cream Mousse

Golden Oolong Tea Latte with Cream Mousse

$5.00
Golden Oolong Tea Latte

Golden Oolong Tea Latte

$5.00
Golden Oolong Tea

Golden Oolong Tea

$4.25

T5-T6 Ceylon Black Tea Series

Ceylon Black Tea Latte with Cream Mousse

Ceylon Black Tea Latte with Cream Mousse

$4.50
Ceylon Black Tea Latte

Ceylon Black Tea Latte

$4.50
Ceylon Black Tea

Ceylon Black Tea

$3.75

T7-T8 Jasmine Green Tea Series

Jasmine Green Tea with Cream Cheese Mousse

Jasmine Green Tea with Cream Cheese Mousse

$4.75
Jasmine Green Tea Latte with Cream Mousse

Jasmine Green Tea Latte with Cream Mousse

$4.50
Jasmine Green Tea Latte

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$4.50
Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.75

T10 Black Sugar Lemon Tea Series

Black Sugar Lemon Tea (Black Tea)

Black Sugar Lemon Tea (Black Tea)

$4.25
Black Sugar Lemon Jasmine Green Tea

Black Sugar Lemon Jasmine Green Tea

$4.25
Black Sugar Lemon Oolong Tea

Black Sugar Lemon Oolong Tea

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

World's 1st and most authentic brown sugar boba brand, originated from Taiwan

Location

2625 Old Denton Rd Ste.555, Carrollton, TX 75007

Directions

