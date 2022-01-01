Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Tiger Sugar Carrollton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
World's 1st and most authentic brown sugar boba brand, originated from Taiwan
Location
2625 Old Denton Rd Ste.555, Carrollton, TX 75007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Downtown Carrollton
No Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurant
Liberty Burger - Keller Springs & Tollway
4.6 • 3,257
5181 Keller Springs Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Carrollton
Awake - Carrollton - 3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100
4.3 • 1,575
3328 E. Hebron pkwy suite 100 Carrollton, TX 75010
View restaurant
More near Carrollton