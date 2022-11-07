Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tigerella Restaurant

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Ste. F14-15

Washington, DC 20006

Popular Items

Il Bianco Pet-Nat, Folicello 2021

Sparkling Wine

Torbato Brut, Sella & Mosca, NV

Torbato Brut, Sella & Mosca, NV

$19.00

100% Torbato, Sardinia (IT). White blossoms, grapefruit, peach, and brioche, with subtle accents of seaspray and wet stone. The mid-palate is full and toasty, while the finish is drawn out by lively acidity and salinity.

Prosecco "Serata," Tenuta Giol, NV

Prosecco "Serata," Tenuta Giol, NV

$16.00

100% Glera, Veneto (IT). Notes of ripe stone fruit and fresh, zesty citrus. Drier than typical Prosecco, with more crisp mineral freshness and citrusy tang. Pairs with seafood, savory cheeses, cured meats and fruits.

Il Bianco Pet-Nat, Folicello 2021

Il Bianco Pet-Nat, Folicello 2021

$20.00

50% Montuni, 25% Pinot Bianco, 25% Trebbiano, Emilia-Romagna (IT). Slightly cloudy, slightly sparkling, completely delicious. Stony minerality, zesty citrus, jasmine and sage.

"Phaunus" Pet Nat, Aphros, 2021

"Phaunus" Pet Nat, Aphros, 2021

$26.00

50% Loureiro, 50% Arinto, Vinho Verde (Portugal). An elegant, frothy pet-nat. Baked goods and fresh herbs, chopped almonds and green fruit. Crystalline acidity balanced with salinity and minerals with a savory vein.

Lambrusco "Piria," Paltrinieri, 2020

Lambrusco "Piria," Paltrinieri, 2020

$18.00

70% Lambrusco di Sorbara, 30% Lambrusco Salamino, Emilia-Romagna (IT). A brilliant, dry sparkling wine with notes of tart red fruits, apple skin, and strawberries. Not your nonna's Lambrusco, this drinks lighter and fresher.

White Wine

"Samas," Agricola Punica, 2021

"Samas," Agricola Punica, 2021

$20.00

Vermentino/Chardonnay, Sardinia (IT). Tropical fruit, citrus, and sage on the nose. Light/medium-bodied with silky texture, herbaceous and green, fresh salinity.

Sauvignon Blanc, Les Chardons, 2020

Sauvignon Blanc, Les Chardons, 2020

$19.00

100% Sauvignon Blanc, Loire Valley (FR). Citrus and herbs, tons of acidity and juicy grapefruit.

"Cometa," Planeta, 2019

"Cometa," Planeta, 2019

$45.00

100% Fiano, Sicily (IT). Luscious and fragrant. Smoked stone fruit, fennel, and almond aromas give way to savory baked apple and wild herbs with restrained acidity. Rich texture with a long saline finish.

Chardonnay, Tyler, 2020

Chardonnay, Tyler, 2020

$36.00

100% Chardonnay, Santa Barbara (CA). Focused scents of lemon peel, crème fraîche, hazelnuts and white flowers. The palate is dynamic, its satiny texture enlivened by youthfully citrusy flavors and tangy acidity, and it finishes long and energetic.

"Isola de Satiro," Alcesti, 2019

"Isola de Satiro," Alcesti, 2019

$14.00

Catarratto/Garganega blend, Sicily (IT). Zippy blend with notes of melon, citrus, almond and fig. Silky texture and fresh acidity. Versatile and food friendly.

Etna Bianco, Tornatore, 2020

Etna Bianco, Tornatore, 2020

$22.50

100% Carricante, Sicily (IT). Classic dry white from the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna. Citrus forward, lemon blossom. Smoky minerality.

Supertuscan Bianco, Terruzzi & Puthod, 2018

Supertuscan Bianco, Terruzzi & Puthod, 2018

$22.00

Vernaccia, Trebbiano, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc blend, Tuscany (IT). Unique white "Supertuscan." Orange blossom aroma with a hint of biscotti. Rounded texture. Off-dry acidity, complex and balanced flavors of citrus fruit and mineral with a long, toasty finish.

Red Wine

Barbera del Monferrato, Ercole, 2020

Barbera del Monferrato, Ercole, 2020

$17.00

100% Barbera, Piedmont (IT). Uniquely packaged in ONE LITER bottles, this is a crowd-pleaser with herbaceous blackberry notes, a touch of earth and refreshing acidity.

Grignolino, La Miraja, 2021

Grignolino, La Miraja, 2021

$20.00

100% Grignolino, Piedmont (IT). Floral and fruity aromatics mingle with fresh savory mushroom. The textured palate lends stony minerality. Serve with a chill!

Toscana Rosso "Gavagai," Anima Mundi, 2019

Toscana Rosso "Gavagai," Anima Mundi, 2019

$21.00

100% Canaiolo, Tuscany (IT). A light, earthy red from a grape that rarely gets a monovarietal bottling. Fresh notes of lavender, thyme. Leather, pine resin, plums, cranberry and a lovely streak of minerality on the persistent finish. Drink with a slight chill.

"EZY TGR," Ovum, 2021

"EZY TGR," Ovum, 2021

$21.00

Predominantly Cabernet Sauvignon, Willamette Valley, OR. Pomegranate molasses and Bing cherry with hints of bay leaf and roasted beets. Supple and earthy with a pop of minerality on the finish.

"Notarpanaro," Cosimo Taurino, 2012

"Notarpanaro," Cosimo Taurino, 2012

$22.00

100% Negroamaro, Puglia (IT). Brandied cherries, spiced game and herbs on the nose. Ripe and plush with dark, spiced fruit, soft tannins, and a stony finish. Pair with braised meats.

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Mormaj, 2019

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Mormaj, 2019

$26.00

100% Montepulciano, Abruzzo (IT). A textbook example of the variety, full of dark fruit, bright acidity, and savory black olive complexity.

Montefalco Rosso, Arnaldo Caprai, 2018

Montefalco Rosso, Arnaldo Caprai, 2018

$28.00

Sangiovese, Sagrantino, Merlot blend, Umbria (IT). Dried cherries, roasted herbs, dried red plums, tobacco and vanilla. Full-bodied, plush, and umami-rich, yet reserved and elegant.

"Les Cots Hauts," Mikael Bouges, 2018

"Les Cots Hauts," Mikael Bouges, 2018

$23.00

100% Malbec, Loire Valley (FR). Aromas of gravel and wet stones balanced with crunchy red fruit. The wine possesses a rich, mineral quality and is best served with a light chill.

Gamay, Lieu Dit, 2018

Gamay, Lieu Dit, 2018

$32.00

100% Gamay, Central Coast (CA). Light bodied and savory with notes of violets, damp earth, gunpowder and raspberry. Finishes with mouthwatering acidity and soft tannins.

Etna Rosso, Benanti, 2019

Etna Rosso, Benanti, 2019

$29.00

Nerello Mascalese blend, Sicily (IT). Intoxicating floral aromas of violets and peonies. The palate is juicy with red fruits and shaved ginger, yet dry and volcanic.

Rose

Garnatxa Rose, Castell d'Age, 2021

Garnatxa Rose, Castell d'Age, 2021

$18.00

100% Garnatxa (Grenache), Penedès (Spain). Wild berries, fruit leather, and rose petal in a creamy texture. A lovely rosé for cooler weather.

Beer & Cider

Von Trapp Kölsch 6-pk

Von Trapp Kölsch 6-pk

$13.00

Kölsch style ale famously originated in Cologne, Germany and is fermented with German ale yeast, yet finished with time to lager. Brewed in Stowe, Vermont with natural spring water, the resulting beer is true to style: crisp and refreshing, a perfect balance of German malts, hops, and Vermont craftsmanship.

Pizza

Pizza

Pizza

Deep-dish personal pan pizza!

Grab & Go

Housemade Dried Pasta

Housemade Dried Pasta

$12.00

"Creste di gallo" (cockscomb) shape, versatile, captures delicate sauces and also compliments hearty ones.

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Morning Noon and Night

Location

2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. F14-15, Washington, DC 20006

