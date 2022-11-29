Restaurant header imageView gallery

TigerHawk sandwich Co. 12 Circuit ave

12 Circuit ave

Oak Bluffs, MA 02568

RAMEN NIGHT

DIM SUM DUMPLINGS

$8.00

STEAMED DUMPLINGS FILLED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SHUMAI, VEGGIE, OR CHICKEN

MARINATED CUCUMBERS

$6.00

BLACK VINEGAR VINAIGRETTE, SESAME

COLD NOODLE SALAD

$6.00

SALSA MACHA, BASIL, BEAN SPROUTS, CELERY BASIL BRODO

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

YUP, OUR DELICIOUS FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICHES ARE OFFERED IN 2 STYLES FOR THE RAMEN POP-UP!

SWEET CHILI FRIED CHICKEN

$6.00

COMES WITH PICKLES

DAN DAN

$16.00Out of stock

GROUND PORK, GINGER,SCALLION, SESAME, CILANTRO, CHILI OIL

BRISKET RAMEN

$16.00Out of stock

SMOKED BRISKET, BEEF DUMPLINGS, CILANTRO, SCALLION, SMOKED MUSHROOM, BEAN SPROUTS

PESTO RAMEN

$12.00Out of stock

PASTA RAMEN FUSION - PARMESAN RIND BROTH, ROASTED GARLIC, CHERRY PEPPERS, SALSA MACHA

TOFU CURRY RAMEN

$16.00Out of stock

KEFIR THAI INFUSED BROTH, RED CURRY, CONFIT POTATO, CILANTRO, ONIONS, SMOKED MUSHROOM, BEAN SPROUT, ROASTED CARROT

EXTRA NOODLES

$3.00Out of stock

MERCH

HOT SAUCE PINEAPPLE HABANERO

HOT SAUCE PINEAPPLE HABANERO

$15.00+

Made in house with lots of love, Pineapple-Habanero Hot sauce, Made with Shallots, Garlic, Honey, Salt, Vinegar, Peppers

JIMMYCHURRI

JIMMYCHURRI

$15.00

House made - Chimichurri, it's great on steaks, Seafood, Fish and Poulty, pasta, roasting vegetables, made with chopped Garlic, Parsley, Oregano, Olive Oil, Red onion Vinegar, A touch of chilis and salt to taste

BLACK TH TRUCKER HAT

BLACK TH TRUCKER HAT

$25.00

check out our cool hats

PURPLE FIVE PANEL TH HAT

PURPLE FIVE PANEL TH HAT

$35.00
GREEN FIVE PANEL TH HAT

GREEN FIVE PANEL TH HAT

$35.00

HAWK STICKER

$2.00

TIGER STICKER

$2.00

TH LOGO STICKER

$3.00
TIGERHAWK T-SHIRT

TIGERHAWK T-SHIRT

$25.00
TIGERHAWK TANK TOP

TIGERHAWK TANK TOP

$25.00+
TIGERHAWK CREWNECK

TIGERHAWK CREWNECK

TIGERHAWK TODDLER T-SHIRT

TIGERHAWK TODDLER T-SHIRT

$15.00+
TIGERHAWK GREY HOODIE

TIGERHAWK GREY HOODIE

$45.00+

CANS OR BOTTLED

JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$2.00

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$2.00

JARRITOS LIME

$2.00

BOX WATER

$2.00

POLAND SPRING

$2.00

VITA COCONUT WATER 16.9 oz

$2.00

VITA COCONUT WATER 11.1 oz

$2.00Out of stock

MEXICAN COLA

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

COKE 1L

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SPINDRIFT LEMON

$2.00

SPINDRIFT ORANGE/MANGO

$2.00

SPINDRIFT GRAPEFRUIT

$2.00

MANGO NECTAR

$2.00

GINGER-ALE 1L

$2.00Out of stock

KOMBUCHA BEACH DAY

$7.00Out of stock

KOMBUCHA CRANBERRY HIBISCUS

KOMBUCHA COOL BREEZE

$7.00Out of stock

KOMBUCHA LOVEBERRY

$7.00Out of stock

KOMBUCHA CAPE CODDER

$7.00Out of stock

KOMBUCHA PINEAPPLE GINGER MINT

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Call us to place your orders at (508) 338-7306 or come into the shop to order. Thank you!

12 Circuit ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02568

