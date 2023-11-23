Tigers Den 1321 South Congress Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Enjoy delicious Asian inspired bar food inside the lively White Tiger bar on SoCo
Location
1321 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - South Congress
4.7 • 267
1208 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurant
South Congress Hotel - Events - South Congress Hotel - Events
No Reviews
1603 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant