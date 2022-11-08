Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Tiger Sugar - LA Koreatown Chapman Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

3465 West 6th Street

#120

Los Angeles, CA 90020

1. Black Sugar Boba Milk Cream Mousse
B2. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk

Black Sugar Milk Series

1. Black Sugar Boba Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

2. Black Sugar Boba Milk

$5.45+

3. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

4. Black Sugar Pearl Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

5. Black Sugar Pearl Milk

$5.45+

1. Black Sugar Boba Milk Cream Mousse (Copy)

$5.45+

Tea Latte Series

6. Boba Black Tea Latte

$4.45+

7. Boba Green Tea Latte

$4.45+

8. Black Tea Latte

$4.45+

9. Oolong Tea Latte

$4.45+

10. Green Tea Latte

$4.45+

11. Vanilla Black Tea Latte

$4.45+

Tea Series

12. Oolong Tea

$3.25+

13. Vanilla Black Tea

$3.25+

14. Black Tea

$3.25+

15. Green Tea

$3.25+

Tiger Featured Drinks Series

A1. Black Sugar Coffee Jelly Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

A2. Black Sugar Boba + Coffee Jelly Milk Cream Mousse

$5.75+

B1. Black Sugar Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

$5.45+

B2. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

$5.75+

D1. Black Sugar Boba MILO Chocolate Malts

$5.45+

E1. Black Sugar Boba TARO Milk

$5.75+

R1. Black Sugar Boba Red Bean Milk Cream Mousse

$5.75+

Fruits Drink Series

F1. Tiger Mango Sago

$6.75

T1. Mango Green Tea

$4.45+

T2. Lychee Boba Black Tea

$4.75+

S1. Strawberry Mochi Cream Mousse

$6.45

Black Sugar Espresso Series

C1. Black Sugar Coffee Latte Cream Mousse

$4.95

C2. Black Sugar BOBA Coffee Latte Cream Mousse

$5.45

C3. Black Sugar Oat Milk Espresso Cream Mousse

$5.25

Tiger MOCHI Series

M1. Black Sugar MOCHI Boba

$5.75

SNACKS

Popcorn

$2.50

Egg Roll

$1.75
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
3465 West 6th Street, #120, Los Angeles, CA 90020

