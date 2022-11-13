Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiger Sugar- Rowland Heights

review star

No reviews yet

18330 Colima Rd

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

1. Black Sugar Boba Milk Cream Mousse
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk
B1. Black Sugar Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

New Items

F1. Tiger Mango Sago

$6.75

S1. Strawberry Mochi Cream Mousse

$6.45

T1. Mango Green Tea

$4.45+

T2. Lychee Boba Black Tea

$4.75+

R1. Black Sugar Boba Red Bean Milk Cream Mousse

$5.75+

Passion Fruit Green Tea (Medium)

$4.75

Passion Fruit Green Tea (Large)

$5.25

Black Sugar Boba Series

1. Black Sugar Boba Milk Cream Mousse

$5.25+

2. Black Sugar Boba Milk

$5.25+

Black Sugar Pearl Series

3. Black Sugar Boba + Pearl Milk Cream Mousse

$5.25+

4. Black Sugar Pearl Milk Cream Mousse

$5.25+

5. Black Sugar Pearl Milk

$5.25+

Tiger TARO Series

E1. Black Sugar Boba TARO Milk

$5.75+

Tiger MOCHI Series

M1. Black Sugar MOCHI Boba

$5.75

Black Sugar Cocoa Series

D1. Black Sugar MILO Chocolate Malts

$5.45+

Black Sugar Coffee Jelly Series

A1. Black Sugar Coffee Jelly Milk Cream Mousse

$5.25+

A4. Black Sugar Boba + Coffee Jelly Milk Cream Mousse

$5.25+

A3. Black Sugar Pearl + Coffee Jelly Milk Cream Mousse

$5.25+

A4. Black Sugar Pearl + Boba + Coffee Jelly Milk Cream Mousse

$5.25+

Black Sugar Pudding Series

B1. Black Sugar Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

$5.25+

B4. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

$5.50+

B3. Black Sugar Pearl + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

$5.50+

B4. Black Sugar Boba + Pudding Milk Cream Mousse

$5.50+

Coffee Latte Series

C1. Coffee Latte Cream Mousse

$4.75

C2. Black Sugar Boba Coffee Latte Cream Mousse

$5.25

C3. Black Sugar Oat Milk Espresso Cream Mousse

$5.75

Tea Latte Series

6. Boba Black Tea Latte w/Cream Mousse

$4.25+

7. Boba Green Tea Latte w/Cream Mousse

$4.25+

8. Black Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.25+

9. Oolong Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.25+

10. Green Tea Latte Cream Mousse

$4.25+

Tea Series

12. Golden Oolong Tea

$3.25+

14. Black Tea

$3.25+

15. Green Tea

$3.25+

ICE CREAM

Tiger Sugar Black Sugar Ice Cream Bar

$2.50

Tiger Sugar Black Sugar Ice Cream Box/4 PCS

$8.99

Snacks

Popcorn

$2.50

Egg Roll

$1.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18330 Colima Rd, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

Gallery
Tiger Sugar - Rowland Heights image
Tiger Sugar - Rowland Heights image
Tiger Sugar - Rowland Heights image

