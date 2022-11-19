Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Tiger Sugar - Cupertino
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 19620 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 180, Cupertino, CA 95014 Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision. We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!
Location
19620 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., SUITE 180, Suite 180, Cupertino, CA 95014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dough Zone - Cupertino - 19600 Vallco Parkway Suite 130
No Reviews
19600 Vallco Parkway Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
ZombieRunner Coffee - Mountain View
4.6 • 15
1980 W El Camino Real Suite A Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cupertino
Curry Pizza House - Cupertino
4.5 • 4,420
20080 Stevens Creek Boulevard 106 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Chicken Meets Rice (Cupertino)
4.8 • 1,402
10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant