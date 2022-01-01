Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston

review star

No reviews yet

2502 Gulf Freeway South

League City, TX 77573

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FIRST DOWN

ONION STRINGS

$6.00

FRIED PICKLES

$6.00

CHEESE CURDS

$7.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO

$8.00

QUESADILLAS

$13.00

THREE BAGGER WEDGES

$8.00

MODELO CHEESE PRETZLES

$8.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$8.00

BJ'S

$9.00

SLAM DUNK NACHOS

$12.00

OUT OF BOUNDS NACHOS

$13.00

STADIUM SAMPLER

$23.00

FRIED JAPS

$6.00

HAIL MARY WINGS

8 WINGS

$10.00

16 WINGS

$17.00

8 DRUMS

$14.00

16 DRUMS

$21.00

BREAST BITES

$11.00

8 SMOKED & GRILLED WINGS

$14.00

16 SMOKED & GRILLED WINGS

$23.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

SECOND DOWN

BRISKET CHILI

$4.00+

COBB SALAD

$12.00

STEAK SALAD

$13.00

HOUSE SALAD

$5.50

SM CAESAR

$5.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

SOUP & SALAD

$10.00

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$4.00+

THIRD DOWN

ALL-AMERICAN CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

NO HOLES BBQ BURGER

$13.00

HOT MESS BURGER

$13.00

SHOOT THE GAP

$13.50

ASTRO BURGER

$15.00

PIGSKIN PULLED PORK

$13.00

DYNAMO DIP

$13.50

JUST A PATTY MELT

$12.00

THE BCS

$11.00

BIRDIE

$12.00

BACK DOOR PASTRAMI

$13.00

GLORIOUS C BURGER

$12.00

THREE POINT CLUB

$12.00

FOURTH DOWN

ROCKET RIB BASKET

$15.00

SHINER BOCK FISH & CHIPS

$14.00

NEGRA MODELO SMOKED SALMON

$17.00

CHAMPIONSHIP RIBEYE

$25.00

COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN

$12.00

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$12.00

12TH MAN GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00

TIGHT TACOS

$12.00

GRIDIRON FISH TACOS

$12.00

FORE! MAC-N-CHEESE

$11.00

BANGIN' BURRITO

$13.00

SIDELINES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.50

COLE SLAW

$3.00

CRINKLE FRIES

$3.00

FRESH BROCCOLI

$3.00

FRESH GREEN BEANS

$3.00

HOME CUT FRIES

$3.00

LOADED MASHED POTATOES

$5.50

MAC & CHEESE

$3.00

MASHED POTATOES

$3.00

ONION STRINGS

$3.00

TATER TOTS

$3.00

TE RICE

$3.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$3.00

ASPARAGUS

$3.00

EXTRA POINT

MVP BROWNIE SUNDAE

$5.00

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$2.00

PIZOOKIE

$5.00

EXTRAS

EXTRA BOILED EGG

$1.00

EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

EXTRA SLICED CHICKEN

$2.00

EXTRA TACO

$2.00

FRIED EGG

$2.00

MIX CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE BACON

$1.00

SIDE BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.00

SIDE CELERY

$1.50

SIDE JALAPENOS

$1.00

SIDE SLICED TOMATO

$0.50

WHOLE GRILLED JALAPENO

$1.00

EMPLOYEE FOOD

EMP SMALL SALAD

$2.75

EMP CHICKEN & BROCCOLI

$6.00

EMP SALMON & BROCCOLI

$8.00

EMP BURGER PATTY & BROCCOLI

$6.00

EMP GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$6.00

EXTRA SAUCES

EXTRA RANCH

$1.00

EXTRA BLEU CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA MILD SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA HOT SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA MANGO HABANERO

$1.00

EXTRA SWEET CHILI

$1.00

EXTRA GOLDEN BBQ

$1.00

EXTRA HONEY HOT

$1.00

EXTRA TE BBQ

$1.00

EXTRA 2 OZ. QUESO

$1.00

EXTRA GARLIC PARM

$1.00

EXTRA SPICY RANCH

$1.00

EXTRA GRAVY

$1.00

EXTRA CAESAR DRESSING

$1.00

EXTRA BEER CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA SOUR CREAM

$1.00

EXTRA 2 OZ. SALSA

$1.00

CUP GUACAMOLE

$5.00

CUP QUESO

$4.00

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

SIDE RASPBERRY CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE PICO

$1.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.00

SIDE BALSAMIC

$1.00

CUP SALSA

$4.00

SIDE MAYO

SOFT DRINKS

ICED TEA

$3.25

SWEET TEA

$3.25

COKE

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

DR PEPPER

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

BLUMANIA

$4.50

BLUMANIA SF

$4.50

BLUMANIA TROP

$4.50

CRANBERRY

$3.25

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.25

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

COFFEE

$2.25

VIRGIN MARY

$3.75

RAIN WATER

$3.75

GINGER ALE

$3.25

DRAFT BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD

$6.25+

ART CAR IPA

$6.25+

BLUE MOON

$6.25+

BUD LIGHT

$4.75+

BUDWEISER

$4.75+

CERVESA POR FAVOR

$6.25+

CLUTCH

$6.25+Out of stock

COORS LT

$4.75+

CORONA

$6.25+

CORONA PREMIER

$6.25+

CRAWFORD BOCH

$6.25+

DOS XX

$6.25+

ELITE 8

$6.25+

FLIGHT YUENGLING

$5.25+

GUINNESS

$6.25+

HOPADILLO

$6.25+

JUICY HAZE IPA

$6.25

KINGSVILLE CZECH

$7.25+

KINGSVILLE LIGHT

$7.25+

KONA WAVE

$6.25+

LONE STAR

$3.50+

LOVESTREET

$6.25+Out of stock

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.25+

MILLER LITE

$4.75+

MODELO

$6.25+

MODELO NEGRA

$5.25+

PACIFICO

$4.00+

PASBST BLUE RIBBON

$3.50+

PURPLE HAZE

$6.25+Out of stock

SAM ADAMS COLD SNAP

$6.25+

SHINER BLONDE

$6.25+

SHINER BOCK

$6.25+

SPINDLETAP CZECH

$6.25+

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.75

SUCKER PUNCH SOUR

$6.75+

SUMMER SHANDY

$6.25+

TEXHEX IPA

$6.25+Out of stock

TIKI WHEAT

$6.25+

TWISTED TEA

$6.25

YUENGLING

$5.25+

ZIEGENBOCK

$4.75+

MOST VALUABLE DAYS

MONDAY SPECIAL

$4.00

TITOS TUESDAY

$5.00

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

$8.00

THURSDAY SPECIAL

$5.00

JACK FRIDAY

$5.00

SATURDAY SPECIAL

$7.00

SUNDAY SPECIAL

$5.00

TRIPLE PLAY COCKTAILS

HOMETOWN RITA

$7.25

TEX-END

$7.25

ROCK HARD

$7.25

JACK IN GINGER

$7.25

SNOOPS JUICE

$7.25

GET WOOD

$7.25

COCKTAILS

ADIOS MOTHERFUCKER

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

BLUE HAWAIIN

$8.00

ELIJAH CRAIG OLD FASHION

$10.00

COLORADO BULLDOG

$6.50

HURRICANE

$8.00

LARCENY OLD FASHION

$10.00

LEMONDROP MARTINI

$11.00

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

MEZCAL MULE

$10.00

MIMOSA

$5.25

PINA COLADA

$8.50

RUM PUNCH

$7.25

SEX ON DA BEACH

$6.50

TEXAS TEA

$10.00

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND

$13.00

TOP SHELF RITA

$11.00

TRASHCAN PUNCH

$13.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$6.50

RANCH WATER Drink

$9.00

UPSIDE DOWN PINEAPPLE DRINK

$8.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

BIG LEAGUE BARGAINS

PACIFICO PINTS

$4.00

MY HEINE

$5.00Out of stock

TEXAS THREESOME

$8.00

ANGRY BALLS

$6.00

POUNDER BUSH

$7.00

TEXAS 2-FER

$8.00

SHOTS

ANGEL CUM

$7.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.50

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR

$7.50

CINNAMON TOAST

$7.25

COWGIRL

$7.50

FIREBALL

$6.75

FOUR HORSEMEN

$9.00

GREEN CHILI

$7.50

GREEN TEA

$8.50

HEADER

$7.50

IRISH CAR BOMB

$8.00

JAGER BOMB

$7.75

JUICY PUSSY

$7.50

KAMIKAZE

$7.50

LEMON DROP

$7.50

LESBIAN ENCOUNTER

$9.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$7.50

MEXICAN CANDY

$8.00

NAKED MERMAID

$8.00

PINK BARBIE

$9.00

PINK TACO

$7.50

PURPLE GATORADE

$7.50

REECES PIECES

$8.50

SCOOBY SNACK

$7.50

STARFUCKER

$9.00

THE TIGHT END

$7.50

TROPICAL V-BOMB

$9.00

UPSIDE DOWN PINE CAKE

$8.00

VEGAS BOMB

$9.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$8.50

WATER MOCCASIN

$7.25

WHITE TEA

$7.25

JAGERMEISTER

$7.25

PINCHE LOCO

$9.00

PURPLE PASSION

$3.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$7.50

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$7.50

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$7.50Out of stock

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$7.50

GREY GOOSE

$8.25

KETTLE ONE

$7.50

PINNACLE WHIPPED VODKA

$7.25

STOLI

$7.00

TITOS

$7.50

WELL VODKA

$5.75

WESTERN SON BLUEBERRY

$7.25

WESTERN SON CUCUMBER

$7.25

WESTERN SON PEACH

$7.25

WESTERN SON WATERMELON

$7.25Out of stock

WESTERN SUN PRICKLY PEAR

$7.50

BOURBON

ANGEL'S ENVY

$11.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$9.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$8.00

CROWN APPLE

$8.50

CROWN ROYAL

$8.50

CROWN VANILLA

$8.50

ELIJAH CRAIG

$8.50

FIREBALL

$7.00

JACK APPLE

$7.50

JACK DANIELS

$7.50

JACK FIRE

$7.50

JACK HONEY

$7.50

JACK RYE

$7.50

JAMESON

$8.50

JIM BEAM

$7.25

KNOB CREEK

$8.00Out of stock

MAKERS MARK

$8.50

REBECCA CREEK

$7.50

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.25

SKREWBALL WHISKY

$8.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$7.25

TX WHISKEY

$7.50

WELL BOURBON

$5.75

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$7.50

TEQUILA

1800 RESPOSADO

$9.75

CASAMIGO

$12.75

DON JULIO ANEJO

$14.75

DON JULIO SILVER

$13.75

HERRADURA SILVER

$10.75

JOSE CUERVO

$6.75

PATRON ANEJO

$13.75

PATRON RESPOSADO

$12.75

PATRON SILVER

$10.75

RELIGION HONEY

$12.00

RELIGION REPOSADO

$12.50

WELL TEQUILA

$5.25

DON JULIO 70

$19.25

SCOTCH

ABERFELDY 12 YRS

$10.00

DEWARS WHITE LABEL

$8.50

DEWARS 12YRS

$12.00

GLENLIVET

$10.00

GLENMORANGIE 18 YRS

$15.00

GLENNFIDDICH 12 YRS

$10.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL

$10.00

MACALLAN 15 YRS

$12.00

WELL SCOTCH

$5.75

GIN

WELL GIN

$5.75

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.25

TANQUERAY

$7.25

HENDRICKS

$8.00

RUM

BACARDI

$7.50

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.50

MALIBU COCONUT

$7.50

MALIBU PASSIONFRUIT

$7.50

MALIBU PINEAPPLE

$7.50

MALIBU WATERMELON

$7.50

MYERS DARK

$7.25

WELL RUM

$5.75

CORDIALS

AMARETTO

$7.00

APPLE SCHNAPPS

$6.75

BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$6.75

CHILA ORCHATA

$6.75

COINTREAU

$8.00

FRANGELICO

$8.00

GOLDSCHLAGGER

$7.25

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00Out of stock

IRISH CREAM

$6.75

KAHLUA

$7.25

MELON LIQUEUR

$6.75

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$6.75

RAZMATZZ LIQUEUR

$6.75

TUACA

$7.25

WATERMELON PUCKER

$6.75

X-RATED

$7.25

JAGERMEISTER

$7.00

SOFT DRINKS

BLUMANIA

$4.50

BLUMANIA SF

$4.50

BLUMANIA TROP

$4.50

COFFEE

$2.25

COKE

$3.25

CRANBERRY

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.25

DR PEPPER

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$3.25

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.25

ICED TEA

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$3.25

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

SPRITE

$3.25

SWEET TEA

$3.25

RAIN WATER

$3.75

VIRGIN MARY

$3.75

BLUMANIA WATERMELON

$4.50

BOTTLE BEER

BUD LT BTL

$3.50

BUDWEISER BTL

$3.50

COORS LT BTL

$3.50

CORONA BTL

$4.50

CORONA LT BTL

$4.50

CORONA PREMIER BTL

$4.50

DOS XX BTL

$4.50

HEINEKEN BTL

$4.50

HEINEKEN ZERO BTL

$4.50

MILLER BTL

$3.50

MODELO ESPECIAL BTL

$5.00

ODouls Non Alcoholic

$4.50

TRULY SELTZER

$4.25

ULTRA BTL

$4.00Out of stock

PABST CAN

$3.25

BUSH LIGHT CAN

$3.25

TACATE LIGHT CAN

$3.25

LONE STAR CAN

$3.25

BUCKET BEER

BUD LT BKT

$16.00

BUD BKT

$16.00

COORS LT BKT

$16.00

MILLER BKT

$16.00

ULTRA BKT

$16.00

DOS XX BKT

$20.00

CORONA BKT

$20.00

CORONA LT BKT

$20.00

HEINEKEN BKT

$20.00Out of stock

MODELO BUCKET

$20.00

CORONA PREM BKT

$20.00

YNGLG BKT

$20.00

WINE

CABERNET SPLIT

$6.00

CHARDONNAY SPLIT

$6.00

CHAMPAGNE SPLIT

$6.00

HAPPY HOUR

LONE STAR PINT

$2.50

PABST PINT

$2.50

ZIEGENBOCK PINT

$2.50

LONE STAR CAN

$2.50

PABST CAN

$2.50

BUDWEISER PINT

$2.50

TACATE LIGHT CAN

$2.50

SAM ADAMS COLD SNAP PINT

$2.50

SHINER BLONDE PINT

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2502 Gulf Freeway South, League City, TX 77573

Directions

Gallery
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill - Houston image

Similar restaurants in your area

Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen - Houston
orange star4.3 • 424
911 E. Nasa Parkway Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext
Cookshack, Webster, TX
orange starNo Reviews
160 West Bay Boulevard Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
The Bar at Friends Uncorked - 111 S Friendswood Dr.
orange star4.5 • 160
111 S Friendswood Dr Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
The Boldthouse
orange star3.5 • 5
2234 E. Nasa Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
Bistro 313
orange star4.9 • 40
313 E Edgewood Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
The Backyard Seabrook
orange starNo Reviews
1301 4th St. Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in League City

Esteban’s Cafe and Cantina - 402 W main st
orange star4.4 • 1,449
402 W main st league city, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - South Shore
orange star4.4 • 1,166
2700 marina bay dr league city, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 084 - Pinnacle Park
orange star4.7 • 960
2515 Gulf Freeway S League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Legends Sports Grill - League City
orange star4.4 • 480
6011 W Main Street B106 League City, TX 77573
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near League City
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston