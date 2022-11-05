Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tight Five Pub

2471 18th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Order Again

Popular Items

Basket of Fries
Deviled Eggs
Wings

Wings

Wings

$11.00+

Choice of Buffalo (mild or regular), BBQ or Terminator (Ghost Pepper) Sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$8.00+

Cornstarch crusted, seasoned and deep fried cauliflower florets. Choice of BBQ, Buffalo (mild and regular) or Spicy Garlic Pepper Sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Starters

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Veggies & Dips

$8.00

Cucumber, Carrot and Celery Sticks served with hummus and ranch dressing

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Served with Ketchup, Mayo or Malt Vinegar

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$16.00

Covered with Our Queso, Chopped Bacon and Sour Cream. Add Chili for $

Loaded Tots

$16.00

Fish Fingers and Chips

$15.00

Deep-fried Breaded Cod “Fingers” Served with Fries, Lemon Wedge, Malt Vinegar and Dill Remoulade

Totchos

$18.00

Tots with Queso, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and pickled Jalapeno. Add Grilled Chopped Chicken for $5 or Chili for $5. Kick up the heat with Terminator or Krakatoa sauce in the Queso for $1.50

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Breaded Deep-fried Pickle Spears. Served with a Dill Remoulade

Chili

$8.00

A bowl of homemade chili served with sour cream and shredded cheese

Game Day Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips piled high with salsa, jalapenos, guacamole, queso, and sour cream,

Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

The Scrum

$50.00

12 Wings, Fried Pickles, Fries or Tots, Veggies and Dips and Choice of Nachos

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion and Tomato.

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Chopped Green Lettuce, Hard-boiled Egg, Chopped Grilled Chicken, Diced Avocado, Chopped Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles.

Smash Burgers

"The Base"

$11.00

All our burgers are cooked to medium-well and served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion, pickle spear and a choice of side salad or fries. Make any burger (except Impossible) a double for $

BBQ Burger

$15.00

Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Caramelized Onions

Southwest Burger

$16.00

Jack Cheese, Chili, Pickled Jalapeno, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo

California Burger

$16.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Arugula, Avocado and Bacon

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tomato basil aioli.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Deep-fried breaded chicken breast served naked or tossed in choice of sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato.

California Club

$19.00

Arugula, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles with Tomato Basil Aioli

The Brit Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar, Bacon and Grilled Tomato

The Jack Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Jack Cheese, Chili and Pickled Jalapeno

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

$9.00

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$11.00

Chocolate-Chocolate Cake

$13.00

T Shirts

Rugby Is for Everyone

$25.00

Every Day Is A Rugby Day

$25.00

Logo Tee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A rugby themed sports bar showing a variety of sports and serving up great food.

2471 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

