Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Mediterranean

Tijuana Mexican Grill 376 U.S. 6

No reviews yet

376 U.S. 6

Mahopac, NY 10541

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice and Beans
TACOS
Classic Mojito

APPETIZERS

Mussels in red ranchera tomato sauce, served with toasted bread

Guacamole & Chips

$10.95

fresh avocados from mexico, jalapeno, cilantro, onions, tomato, fresh lime juice

Nachos Tijuana

Nachos Tijuana

$12.95

Delicious nachos Tijuana Style! Chips covered in cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chipotlemayo pico de gallo & jalapeños! Yum! Your choice of just cheese or select a meat or shrimp option.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$7.95

Stuffed, golden & crispy empanadas! The perfect snack for anytime! Select from the following choices: Vegetable (onions, tomato, peppers, and corn), cheese, chicken, or beef.

Botana Mexicana

Botana Mexicana

$15.95

Shareable Mexican Favorites delivered right to your doorstep. Includes empanadas, quesadillas, wings, taquitos, quesados & guacamole!

Quesados

$7.00

Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and cheese served with sour cream and ranchera sauce.

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$12.00

Always on point Fried calamari!

Taquitos fiesta

Taquitos fiesta

$8.95

Corn tortilla filled with chicken and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.

Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.95

stuff with cheese

Queso Fundido con chorizo

$11.95

Dip our warm tortillas into a melted mix of cheese & chorizo & chopped up jalapeños!

Ceviche

Ceviche

$12.00

Hit the spot with our ceviche appetizer. Perfectly lime marinated combination of seafood.

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Your choice of regular or hot chicken wings.

Mexican Corn on the Cob

$4.50

Corn on cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese & chilli flakes

SOUPS & SALADS

lettuce, tomato, red onions, carrots, cucumber in valsamic vinagrett

House Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, carrots, red onions, tomato, cucumber and valsamic vinagrett

Tijuana Taco Salad

$16.95

tortilla Taco Shell with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotlemayo, guacamole, AND GRILL CHICKEN

Tijuana Salad

Tijuana Salad

$15.95

Mix green lettuce with red onions, carrots, tomato, avocado, and grilled steak on top

Black Bean Soup

$7.95

creamy black bean soup garnish with cilantro avocado and sour cream

Seafood Soup

$17.00

Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Guajillo salsa tortilla strips avocado cheese served with onions cilantro and lime on the side

Enchiladas

Enchilada de mole

$18.00

3 corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with our homemade mole sauce served with rice and beans

Enchilada Tres Amigos

$18.95

3 corn tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, and chicken topped with our mole, red and green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchilada Suizas

$17.95

3 corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with green salsa, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans

Enchilada Rancheras

$17.00

Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchilada Cancun

$18.00

3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp in light creamy pink sauce served with rice and beans

MEXICAN FAVORITES

QUESADILLAS

$15.00

Flour tortilla with cheese choice of meat

BURRITOS

$15.00

flour tortilla fillet with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream served with French fries

FAJITAS

$18.00

On A sizziling with peppers, onions, served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream warm tortillas , rice and beans

TACOS

$14.95

order of 3 tacos served with rice and beans

Fajita Comb

$21.95

Chicken and steak fajita, peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pick de gallo, rice and beans on the side and flour tortillas

Fajita Suprema

$23.95

Chicken, Steak and shrimp fajita with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole lettuce, pick de gallo sour cream and rice and beans on the side and flour tortillas

COMBINATIONS

Chicken Empanada, beef Chimichanga, Cheese Flauta served with rice and bean

Sonora Combination

$17.00

Chicken empanada, beef chimichanga, chicken flauta, served with rice and beans

Chihuahua Combination

$19.00

Beef Empanada, chicken quesadilla, Cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Tabasco Combination

$18.00

steak taco, chorizo chimichanga, chicken enchilada served with rice and beans

Vegetarian Combo

$16.95

One cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce, guacamole tostada and rice and bean burrito served with rice and beans

Tijuana Combo

$17.95

Chicken chimichanga, Hard ground beed taco, cheese enchilada topped with ranchera salsa, served with rice and beans

ENTREES

3 corn tortilla filling 1 cheese, 1 beef, 1 chicken top with three diferent sauces green, red, and mole served with rice and beans

Pollo Huaquechula

$18.95

Chicken breast with creamy mushroom ranchero sauce served with rice and beans

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$18.00

chicken breast in a delicious green tomato sauce served with rice beans and tortillas

Pollo al Mole

$18.00

chicken breast on a our homemade MOLE sauce served with rice beans and tortillas

Carne Tampiqueña

$23.95

grilled skirt steak with an enchilada de mole served with guacamole rice and beans

CARNE TEXANA

CARNE TEXANA

$22.95

grilled to perfection rib eye staek with light creamy bacon sauce, served with mushedpotato and mix sauted veggies

Carne Asada

$22.95

grilled skirt steak with sauted onions and fresh jalapenos served with rice and vegetables

Sirloin Tijuana

$25.95

grilled sirloin steak and shrimp over green and red sauce served with rice and vegatables

Flautas Tijuana

$17.00

golden crispy tacos roll fillet with chicken, lettuce and pico de gallo, cotija cheese on top served with rice and beans

Chimichanga

$17.95

dip fried golden flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and cheese served with rice and beans

Carnitas Burrito Con Mole

$16.50

Giant flour tortilla filling pork carnitas with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and mole sauce served with rice and beans

Mariscada

$22.00

our signature seafood dish with clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, calamary on white wine and garlig sauce over rice and veggies

Salmon al cilantro

$21.95

pan seared fresh salmon over green tomato and cilantro sauce served with rice and vegetables

TILAPIA AL LIMON

$22.95

fresh tilapia fish and shrimp on a lemon and butter sauce served with rice and vegetables

Camarones al Mojo

$19.00

shrimp on a garlig and mojo sauce served with rice and mix vegetables

Camarones a la Diabla

$19.95

shrimp with spicy chipotle sauce served with rice and veggies

Salmon Al Cartucho

$21.00

fresh salmon with sparagus, tomato, cilantro, lemon juice and white wine everything wrap in aluminium foil cook on the oven served with rice and veggies

Camarones Rellenos

$20.95

shrimp wrap with bacon in light creamy pink sauce served with rice and vegetables

Paella Valenciana

$24.00

a delicious dish with shrimp, clams, mussesl, calamare, mexican chorizo, chicken over azafran rice.

Parrilla Tijuana (for 2)

$44.95

Grilled chicken, Grilled steak, grilled shrimp, grilled pork, and vegetables served with tortillas rice and beans, guacamole and sour cream

KIDS

Kids Tacos

$10.00

Kids Burrito

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

SIDES ORDERS

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Tortillas

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Jalapeños

$5.00

Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Sour Cream

$3.00

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Chips and salsa

$6.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Lava cake

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Helado Frito

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Chimi Banana

$8.00

Caramel Empanadas

$8.00

Flan

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream

$4.00

COFFEE

Coffee make with Rompope is a very popular drink in México is vanilla cream liquor with coffe

Regular Coffe

$2.95

Deccaf Coffe

$2.95

Cappucino

$4.50

Expresso

$2.95

Mexican Coffe

$6.95

coffe liqueur, tequila and coffe

Irish Coffe

$6.95

irish cream liqueur and coffe

Tres Amigos Coffe

$7.95

coffe liqueur, irish cream liqueur and coffe

El Carajillo Coffe

El Carajillo Coffe

$6.95

A classic Spanish cocktail popular in Mexico, the Carajillo is made with espresso and Licor 43.

Vanilla Cream coffe

Vanilla Cream coffe

$6.95

MARGARITAS

Margarita

$9.00

Mangoneada Margarita

$10.00

Cilantro Jalapeño Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$11.00

Pomogranate Margarita

$10.00

Rosa Margarita

$12.00

Jumbo Margarita

$15.00

Coronita Margarita

$17.00

Fire Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Red Sangria Margarita

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

COCKTAILS

jumbo margarita with liitle patron bottle on top

Jarrito Loco

$10.00

Hornitos tequila, agave, mango, lime juice with ring tajin glass

Paloma

$10.00

jimador tequila, agave, jarrito grapefriut

Mezcalita

$11.00

casa amigos mezcal, lemon and lime juice, agave,

Playa Azul

$10.00

titos vodka, blue curacao, pineapple juice

Caguamona

$15.00

Grande Michelada, pacifico mexican beer, tomato sauce, lime juice, valentina sauce, tajin

Coconut White Sangria

$10.00

classic white sangria and coconut

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Captain Morgan Rum and coke

Michelada

$10.00
Mango Martini

Mango Martini

$11.00

Fresh mango, vodka , fresh lime juice, agave, sugar ring glass

Mama Lona

Mama Lona

$38.00

Giant Margarita glass for Two people frozen or on the rocks

La Patroncita

$15.00

Jumbo Margarita with little bottle of patron on top frozen or on the rocks

Strawberry Daquiry

$10.00

rum, fresh strawberrys, and syrup

Fruit Pasion tequila sunrice

Fruit Pasion tequila sunrice

$10.00

Fruit Passion, patron tequila and granadine

Frozen Peach Slushies

$7.00
La Chilindrina Michelada

La Chilindrina Michelada

$25.00

Tomato juice (Clamato) lime, Tajín, valentina, and the big Corona Beer 😋

Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Dayquri

$10.00

Virgin dayquri

$7.00

vodak w/ seltzer

$10.00

vodak con cranberry

$10.00

MOJITOS

Classic Mojito

$9.00

Flavored Mojito

$10.00

BOTTLED BEER

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Tecate

$4.75

XX Amber

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Heineken

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

xx Lager

$4.50

Victoria

$4.75

Capitan Lawrens btl

$5.00

Heineken zero

$4.75

WINE

Merlot

$7.00

Pinto Noir

$7.00

Cabarnet

$7.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinto Grigio

$7.00

Savignon Blanc

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

White Sangria

$10.00

PITCHERS

Pitcher Margarita

$40.00

Pitcher Sangria

$35.00

Pitcher Mojito

$40.00

Pitcher Soda

$12.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Coca Cola Mex

$3.50

Orange soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

376 U.S. 6, Mahopac, NY 10541

Directions

