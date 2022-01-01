- Home
- /
- Mahopac
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Tijuana Mexican Grill - 376 U.S. 6
Tijuana Mexican Grill 376 U.S. 6
No reviews yet
376 U.S. 6
Mahopac, NY 10541
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Guacamole & Chips
fresh avocados from mexico, jalapeno, cilantro, onions, tomato, fresh lime juice
Nachos Tijuana
Delicious nachos Tijuana Style! Chips covered in cheese, guacamole, sour cream, chipotlemayo pico de gallo & jalapeños! Yum! Your choice of just cheese or select a meat or shrimp option.
Empanadas
Stuffed, golden & crispy empanadas! The perfect snack for anytime! Select from the following choices: Vegetable (onions, tomato, peppers, and corn), cheese, chicken, or beef.
Botana Mexicana
Shareable Mexican Favorites delivered right to your doorstep. Includes empanadas, quesadillas, wings, taquitos, quesados & guacamole!
Quesados
Flour tortilla with grilled chicken and cheese served with sour cream and ranchera sauce.
Calamares Fritos
Always on point Fried calamari!
Taquitos fiesta
Corn tortilla filled with chicken and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo & guacamole.
Stuffed Jalapeños
stuff with cheese
Queso Fundido con chorizo
Dip our warm tortillas into a melted mix of cheese & chorizo & chopped up jalapeños!
Ceviche
Hit the spot with our ceviche appetizer. Perfectly lime marinated combination of seafood.
Chicken Wings
Your choice of regular or hot chicken wings.
Mexican Corn on the Cob
Corn on cob with mayonnaise, cotija cheese & chilli flakes
SOUPS & SALADS
House Salad
Lettuce, carrots, red onions, tomato, cucumber and valsamic vinagrett
Tijuana Taco Salad
tortilla Taco Shell with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotlemayo, guacamole, AND GRILL CHICKEN
Tijuana Salad
Mix green lettuce with red onions, carrots, tomato, avocado, and grilled steak on top
Black Bean Soup
creamy black bean soup garnish with cilantro avocado and sour cream
Seafood Soup
Tortilla Soup
Guajillo salsa tortilla strips avocado cheese served with onions cilantro and lime on the side
Enchiladas
Enchilada de mole
3 corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with our homemade mole sauce served with rice and beans
Enchilada Tres Amigos
3 corn tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, and chicken topped with our mole, red and green sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Suizas
3 corn tortillas filled with chicken topped with green salsa, melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Rancheras
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Cancun
3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp in light creamy pink sauce served with rice and beans
MEXICAN FAVORITES
QUESADILLAS
Flour tortilla with cheese choice of meat
BURRITOS
flour tortilla fillet with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream served with French fries
FAJITAS
On A sizziling with peppers, onions, served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream warm tortillas , rice and beans
TACOS
order of 3 tacos served with rice and beans
Fajita Comb
Chicken and steak fajita, peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pick de gallo, rice and beans on the side and flour tortillas
Fajita Suprema
Chicken, Steak and shrimp fajita with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole lettuce, pick de gallo sour cream and rice and beans on the side and flour tortillas
COMBINATIONS
Sonora Combination
Chicken empanada, beef chimichanga, chicken flauta, served with rice and beans
Chihuahua Combination
Beef Empanada, chicken quesadilla, Cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Tabasco Combination
steak taco, chorizo chimichanga, chicken enchilada served with rice and beans
Vegetarian Combo
One cheese enchilada topped with ranchera sauce, guacamole tostada and rice and bean burrito served with rice and beans
Tijuana Combo
Chicken chimichanga, Hard ground beed taco, cheese enchilada topped with ranchera salsa, served with rice and beans
ENTREES
Pollo Huaquechula
Chicken breast with creamy mushroom ranchero sauce served with rice and beans
Pollo en Salsa Verde
chicken breast in a delicious green tomato sauce served with rice beans and tortillas
Pollo al Mole
chicken breast on a our homemade MOLE sauce served with rice beans and tortillas
Carne Tampiqueña
grilled skirt steak with an enchilada de mole served with guacamole rice and beans
CARNE TEXANA
grilled to perfection rib eye staek with light creamy bacon sauce, served with mushedpotato and mix sauted veggies
Carne Asada
grilled skirt steak with sauted onions and fresh jalapenos served with rice and vegetables
Sirloin Tijuana
grilled sirloin steak and shrimp over green and red sauce served with rice and vegatables
Flautas Tijuana
golden crispy tacos roll fillet with chicken, lettuce and pico de gallo, cotija cheese on top served with rice and beans
Chimichanga
dip fried golden flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and cheese served with rice and beans
Carnitas Burrito Con Mole
Giant flour tortilla filling pork carnitas with black beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and mole sauce served with rice and beans
Mariscada
our signature seafood dish with clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, calamary on white wine and garlig sauce over rice and veggies
Salmon al cilantro
pan seared fresh salmon over green tomato and cilantro sauce served with rice and vegetables
TILAPIA AL LIMON
fresh tilapia fish and shrimp on a lemon and butter sauce served with rice and vegetables
Camarones al Mojo
shrimp on a garlig and mojo sauce served with rice and mix vegetables
Camarones a la Diabla
shrimp with spicy chipotle sauce served with rice and veggies
Salmon Al Cartucho
fresh salmon with sparagus, tomato, cilantro, lemon juice and white wine everything wrap in aluminium foil cook on the oven served with rice and veggies
Camarones Rellenos
shrimp wrap with bacon in light creamy pink sauce served with rice and vegetables
Paella Valenciana
a delicious dish with shrimp, clams, mussesl, calamare, mexican chorizo, chicken over azafran rice.
Parrilla Tijuana (for 2)
Grilled chicken, Grilled steak, grilled shrimp, grilled pork, and vegetables served with tortillas rice and beans, guacamole and sour cream
SIDES ORDERS
DESSERTS
COFFEE
Regular Coffe
Deccaf Coffe
Cappucino
Expresso
Mexican Coffe
coffe liqueur, tequila and coffe
Irish Coffe
irish cream liqueur and coffe
Tres Amigos Coffe
coffe liqueur, irish cream liqueur and coffe
El Carajillo Coffe
A classic Spanish cocktail popular in Mexico, the Carajillo is made with espresso and Licor 43.
Vanilla Cream coffe
MARGARITAS
COCKTAILS
Jarrito Loco
Hornitos tequila, agave, mango, lime juice with ring tajin glass
Paloma
jimador tequila, agave, jarrito grapefriut
Mezcalita
casa amigos mezcal, lemon and lime juice, agave,
Playa Azul
titos vodka, blue curacao, pineapple juice
Caguamona
Grande Michelada, pacifico mexican beer, tomato sauce, lime juice, valentina sauce, tajin
Coconut White Sangria
classic white sangria and coconut
Cuba Libre
Captain Morgan Rum and coke
Michelada
Mango Martini
Fresh mango, vodka , fresh lime juice, agave, sugar ring glass
Mama Lona
Giant Margarita glass for Two people frozen or on the rocks
La Patroncita
Jumbo Margarita with little bottle of patron on top frozen or on the rocks
Strawberry Daquiry
rum, fresh strawberrys, and syrup
Fruit Pasion tequila sunrice
Fruit Passion, patron tequila and granadine
Frozen Peach Slushies
La Chilindrina Michelada
Tomato juice (Clamato) lime, Tajín, valentina, and the big Corona Beer 😋
Pina Colada
Virgin Pina Colada
Dayquri
Virgin dayquri
vodak w/ seltzer
vodak con cranberry
BOTTLED BEER
WINE
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
376 U.S. 6, Mahopac, NY 10541