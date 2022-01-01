Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Tiki Chick

No reviews yet

517 Amsterdam Ave

New York, NY 10024

Tiki Frozens ToGo (all orders with alcohol must be accompanied by 1 food item)

TO GO Pickle Painkiller

$14.00

TO GO Pina Colada

$14.00

TO GO Hurricane

$14.00

TO GO Margarita

$14.00

TO GO Caipirinha

$14.00

Tiki Cocktails ToGo (all orders with alcohol must be accompanied by 1 food item)

POG Punch

$15.00

Weekday Tiki Sandwiches

S'tiki Tiki Chicken Sandwich

S'tiki Tiki Chicken Sandwich

$5.00
Pink Wave Chicken Sandwich

Pink Wave Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Naked Chicken Sandwich

$5.00
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$5.00
TikiLafel (Vegan)

TikiLafel (Vegan)

$5.00
Spam And Cheese Sandwich

Spam And Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Weekday Tiki Snacks

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00

5 chilled shrimp served with Polynesian cocktail sauce

Foot Long Hawaiian Chili Dog

$5.00

Foot Long Naked Hot Dog

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Come in and enjoy! E-Gift Card Disclaimer: Your use of this card constitutes acceptance of these terms; The name it was purchased for will have to provide State ID to redeem.

517 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

