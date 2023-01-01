FOOD

APPETIZERS

SPRING ROLL (3)
$8.00
CURRY PUFF (2)
$8.00
STEAMED DUMPLING (4)
$8.00Out of stock
ROCKET SHRIMP (4)
$9.00
CHIVE DUMPLING (8)
$8.00
THAI GYOZA (6)
$8.00
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
$8.00
CRAB RANGOON (4)
$9.00
PORK STRIPS
$9.00
SATAY LEMONGRASS (3)
$9.00
CHICKEN WINGS (4)
$9.00

SOUP / SALAD

TOM YUM SOUP
$8.00
TOM KHA CHICKEN
$8.00
PAPAYA SALAD
$8.00
LAAB CHICKEN
$8.00
LAAB PORK
$8.00
LAAB DUCK
$10.00

NOODLE & RICE

PAD THAI
$14.00
DRUNKEN NOODLES
$14.00
SPAGHETTI DRUNKEN
$14.00
PAD SEE EW
$14.00
THAI FRIED RICE
$14.00
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
$14.00
BASIL FRIED RICE
$14.00
CRAB FRIED RICE
$18.00

STIR FRY

KAPAO
$14.00
CRISPY BASIL CHICKEN
$14.00
PAD PRIK KING
$14.00
PAD CASHEW
$14.00
SPICY EGGPLANT
$14.00
PAD GINGER
$14.00
SAUTE VEGETABLE
$14.00
PAD BROCCOLI
$14.00

NOODLE BOWL

TOM YUM NOODLE BOWL
$16.00
BANGKOK SPICY NOODLE
$15.00
HOT & SPICY NOODLE BOWL
$15.00
KHAO SOI
$16.00
PORK SHOULDER
$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN / PAPAYA
$18.00

CURRIES

RED CURRY
$15.00
GREEN CURRY
$15.00
PANANG CURRY
$15.00
RED DUCK CURRY
$18.00
SALMON CURRY
$18.00

SIDES

STEAMED RICE
$2.00
BROWN RICE
$3.00
STEAMED BROCCOLI
$4.00
STEAMED MIX VEGGIES
$4.00
CHILI FISH SAUCE
$1.00
CHILI OIL
$1.00
CHILI VINAGER
$1.00
CHILI POWDER
$1.00
SPICY TRAY
$3.00
STICKY RICE
$3.00

DESSERTS

MANGO STICKY RICE
$7.00
THAI DONUTS (5)
$7.00
ICE CREAM
$7.00Out of stock

UTENSIL

NEED UTENSIL

DRINKS

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE
$3.00
DIET COKE
$3.00
SPRITE
$3.00
GINGER ALE
$3.00
THAI TEA
$4.00
ICED COFFEE
$5.00
COCONUT JUICE
$5.00
LEMONADE
$4.00
UNSWEETENED ICED TEA
$4.00
GINGER BEER
$3.00
SPARKLING WATER
$3.00
ORANGE JUICE
$4.00
PINEAPPLE JUICE
$4.00
LYCHEE JUICE
$4.00
MANGO JUICE
$4.00
HOT TEA
$3.00
BOTTLED WATER
$2.00

SPIRITS

House Vodka
$6.00
House Tequila
$6.00
House Bourbon
$6.00
House Gin
$6.00
House Rum
$6.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

CHICKEN BASIL ON RICE
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
BEEF BRISKET NOODLE SOUP
PAD THAI CHICKEN
PAD THAI TOFU

H STREET FESTIVAL

H STREET FOOD

H ST SPRING ROLL (3)
$8.00
H ST CURRY PUFF (2)
$8.00
H ST TOFU
$8.00
H ST CHIVE DUMPLING (8)
$8.00
H ST GYOZA (5)
$8.00
H ST ROCKET SHRIMP (4)
$9.00
H ST PORK STRIP (8)
$9.00
H ST SATAY (3)
$9.00
H ST WINGS (4)
$9.00
H ST FRIED RICE
$9.00
H ST PAPAYA
$8.00
H ST CRAB RANGOON (4)
$8.00

H STREET DRINK

H ST THAI TEA
$5.00
H ST LEMONADE
$5.00
H ST COCONUT
$5.00
H ST MANGO JUICE
$5.00
H ST LYCHEE JUICE
$5.00
H ST PINEAPPLE JUICE
$5.00
H ST ICED TEA
$3.00
H ST SODA
$3.00