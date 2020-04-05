Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Tiki Island Broiler

review star

No reviews yet

144 W Brigham Rd

Saint George, UT 84790

Meals & Salads

Rice Noodle Bowl

$9.95

Rice Bowl

$9.95

Noodle Bowl

$9.95

Stir Fry Platter

$9.95

Cabo Tacos

$9.95

Tiki Tacos

$9.95

Aloha Fish & Chips

$9.95

Tiki Island Salad

$9.95

Spinach Kalaka

$9.95

Spicy Mia

$9.95

Tiki taco (only)

$2.50

Cabo taco (only)

$2.50

Shrimp Oscar Meal fries

$9.95

Shrimp Oscar Meal Salad

$9.95

Shrimp Oscar Meal Rice

$9.95

Noodle Only,tempura Shrimp No Onion,no Sauted Veggies,tempura All Zuchini,pinapplegrilled,2 Konas 2 Extra Shrimp

$14.95

Tilapia Grilled

$1.25

Rice Bowl Gluten Free Rice Grilled Vegies Pork Or Seafood

$9.95

Tiki Tacos G.f. grilled Veggies, Pork Or Seaffod No Kona, Tomatillo

$9.95

G.F. Tiki Tacos No Kona Pork Or Seafood No Fries Salad

$9.95

G.F. Spicy Mia Salad Pork Seafood No Kona

$9.95

Cathy Bowl Noodles And Cabbage

$9.95

Sandwiches

Mia's Island Burger

$9.95

Roast Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Aloha Burger

$9.95

Pat burger cheese and mayonaise

$9.95

Mia Cheese Burger w/ fries

$9.95

Mia Cheese burger only no fries

$7.99

Tiki Mia Mayo,ketchup,veggies

$9.95

Tempura Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

FISH SANDWICH

$9.95

Appetizer

Cabo Quesadilla

$7.49

Tiki Tenders

$7.49

Wonton Tacos

$7.49

Tempura Shrimp Oscar

$7.49

LRG Onion Rings

$7.49

Chips & Salsa

$7.49

Island Fry Platter

$7.49

Tempura Veggies

$7.49

Mix fries large

$4.99

Mix fries small

$3.99

White fries large

$4.99

White fries small

$3.99

Sweet fries large

$4.99

Sweet fries small

$3.99

Half tempura veggies

$4.99

5 Tempura shrimp

$7.49

Coconut shrimp

$7.49

Kids Menu

KIDS Sesame Chicken

$5.25

Kids sesame chicken noodles

$5.25

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.25

KIDS Tempura Fish

$5.25

KIDS Tiki Nuggets w rice

$5.25

KIDS Quesadilla

$5.25

kids cheeseburger

$5.25

Kids hibachi rice and noodles

$5.25

kids noodle only hibachi

$5.25

kids rice only hibachi

$5.25

Kids Hamburger

$5.25

Desserts

Cheese cake

$4.99

Tiramisu cake

$2.99

Strawberry cheesecake

$4.99

Flan

$3.79

Andes mint

$0.35

Cookies

$0.75

Muffins

$1.89

Churros

$1.50

Bubu Lubu

$1.00

3 Leches cake

$4.99

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$2.99

Brownie

$3.49

Takis Fuego

$2.50

Tostitos

$1.99

Tostilocos Fixed

$8.49

Mangonada

$5.99

Large Mangonada

$6.99

Flan Whole

$15.00

Mango Mousse Cake

$3.49

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Cheescake Mango Keylime

$4.99

Apple Caramel Cheesecake

$4.99

Raspberry Cheescake

$4.99

Gansito

$1.25

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.99

Tamarindo Stix

$0.75

Side

3 Grilled Veggies

$1.00

Side of sesame chicken

$4.99

Side of hibachi chicken

$4.99

Side of tropical pork

$4.99

Side or marinated steak

$6.99

Side of tofu

$3.99

Side of salmon (grilled)

$6.99

Side of salmon (tempura)

$6.99

Side of tilapia (grilled)

$6.99

Side of tilapia (tempura)

$6.99

Side of Mahi (grilled)

$6.99

Side of mahi (tempura)

$6.99

Side of wahoo (grilled)

$6.99

Side of wahoo (tempura)

$6.99

Side of haddock (grilled)

$6.99

Side of haddock (tempura)

$6.99

Side of grilled shrimp

$6.99

SM White fries only

$2.99

3tempura Veggies No Fries

$1.00

Salad No Fries

$1.00

LRG Sweet fries

$3.99

SM Mixed fries

$2.99

LRG Mixed fries

$3.99

SM Coleslaw (8 Oz}

$1.99

LRG Coleslaw (12 Oz)

$2.99

SM Onion Rings

$3.49

LRG Onion Rings

$5.95

SM Salsa

$3.99

LRG Salsa

$6.99

Large Ranch

$6.99

LRG Kona

$6.99

3pc Chicken

$3.99

Rice Side

$2.40

Noodle Side

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.75

Side Of Grilled Shrimp

$6.99

Grilled Pineapple

$0.75

3 Tempura Veggie Extra

$1.50

Pineapple Slice

$0.75

LRG Sweet fries (Copy)

$3.99

Large Creamy Asian Dressing

$6.99

Large Tomatillo Dressing

$6.99

Noodles Extra

$0.75

Rice Extra

$0.75

Chips Extra 4tortillas

$2.00

Mac Salad 8 Oz

$1.99

Mac Salad 12 Oz

$2.99

Tortilla Extrq

$0.35

Beef Tamale

$2.50

Arroz Con Leche

$2.00

Sweet Corn Tamale

$2.50

Pork Tamale

$2.50

Meats

Hibachi chicken

$1.35

Tropical roast pork

$1.35

Sesame chicken

$1.35

Sauces

Aioli

$0.35

Creamy Asian Dressing

$0.35

Balsamic Vin

$0.35

Cocktail Sauce

$0.35

Fry Sauce

$0.35

Kona

$0.35

Malt Vin

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Salsa

$0.35

Soy Sauce

$0.35

Swt Spicy Kona

$0.35

Tartar Sauce

$0.35

Tempura Sauce

$0.35

Tomatillo Dressing

$0.35

TIKI ZESTY SAUCE ONION RING

$0.35

Catering

Rice noodle tray

$53.00

Noodle Only Tray

$63.00

Rice Only Tray

$63.00

Half rice noodle tray

$27.00

Tiki island salad tray

$40.00

Churro Tray

$15.00

Spinach kalaka tray

$40.00

Spicy mia tray

$45.00

Tempura veggie tray

$32.00

Wonton taco Tray 24 Pieces

$35.00

LRG Sweet fries tray

$22.99

Habachi Chicken

$15.00

Sesamie Chicken

$15.00

Pork

$15.00

Steak

$20.00

Half Tray Tempura Veggies

$15.00

Tiki Certificate

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

15

$15.00

20

$20.00

25

$25.00

30

$30.00

35

$35.00

40

$40.00

45

$45.00

50

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our food is one of the best come and enjoy our delicious food in the commodity of your home.

Website

Location

144 W Brigham Rd, Saint George, UT 84790

Directions

Gallery
Tiki Island Broiler image
Tiki Island Broiler image
Tiki Island Broiler image
Tiki Island Broiler image

