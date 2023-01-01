Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiki-Ko 1919 and 1927 K Street

No reviews yet

1919 and 1927 K Street

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Cocktails

El Duderino

$14.00

Navy Grog

$15.00

151 Swizzle

$15.00

3 Dots and a Dash

$15.00

Blue Hawaii

$14.00

Saturn

$14.00

Vodka Saturn

$15.00

Tequila Saturn

$15.00

Shark Attack

$14.00

Rum Barrel

$15.00

A La Playa

$15.00

Zombie

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Painkiller

$14.00

Mary Ann

$14.00

Suffering Bastard

$15.00

Singapore Sling

$15.00

Jungle Bird

$14.00

Guyana Zombie

$15.00

The Funky Bird

$14.00

661 Daiquiri

$14.00

Monkey's Gone to Heaven Slushy

$15.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Ultimo Hombre

$15.00

Chief Lapu Lapu

$14.00

Jet Pilot

$15.00

Eastern Sour

$14.00

Stiggins' Old Fashioned

$14.00

Shamrocks and Shenanigans

$13.00

Potion of Revenge

$13.00

Liquor

Rum

Angostura 1824 Rum 12 Year

$18.00

Appleton Rum Signature Blend

$8.00

Berry Brothers Guadalupe 12 Year Rum

$40.00

Berry Brothers St Lucia 11 year

$35.00

Brugal 1888

$12.00

Classic Mojito

$12.00

Coruba Rum Dark

$8.00

Denizen Rum Merchant's Reserve 8 Year

$8.00

Diplomatico Ambassador Rum

$85.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva Rum

$11.00

Doctor Bird Jamaican Rum

$8.00

Don Q 151

$8.00

Don Q Anejo

$8.00

Don Q Coco

$8.00

Don Q Cristal

$8.00

Don Q Gold

$8.00

Don Q Gran Anejo

$14.00

Don Q Single Barrel 2005

$12.00

Duquesne Rhum Agricole Élevé Sous Bois

$8.00

El Dorado 21 Year

$34.00

EL DORADO RUM 15 YR

$12.00

EL DORADO RUM 5 YR

$8.00

English Harbour Port Cask Rum

$15.00

English Harbour Sherry Cask

$15.00

Flor De Cana Centenario 12 Year

$11.00

Foursquare 2005 Single Blended Rum

$20.00

FourSquare 2007 Rum

$20.00

FourSquare 2008 Rum

$20.00

FourSquare 2009 Rum

$20.00

Foursquare Probitas

$9.00

Foursquare Single Blended Rum 12 Year 2007

$21.00

Foursquare Zinfandel Cask

$12.00

Goslings Black Seal 151

$8.00

Goslings Black Seal Rum

$8.00

Hamilton Demerara 86 Rum

$8.00

Hamilton Demerara Rum 151

$8.00

Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black Rum

$8.00

Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Gold

$8.00

Hamilton Navy Strength Rum

$10.00

Hamilton New York Blend

$8.00

Hamilton St. Lucian 7yr Cask Strength Rum

$12.00

Hamilton St. Lucien 5 yr Rum

$10.00

Hamilton White Stache Rum

$8.00

Kirk and Sweeney Rum Gran Reserva

$12.00

Kirk and Sweeney Rum Reserva

$10.00

Kraken Rum

$8.00

Mezan Rum Chiriqui

$8.00

Mezan Rum Guyana

$9.00

Moneymusk Rum Gold Special

$8.00

Mt. Gay Black Barrel Rum

$8.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$8.00

Mt. Gay Xtra Old

$11.00

MYERS ORIGINAL DARK RUM

$8.00

PLANTATION 3 STAR

$8.00

Plantation Barbados 20th Anniversary

$22.00

Plantation Guatemala XO

$15.00

Plantation OFTD

$8.00

Plantation Peru 2006 Rum

$19.00

PLANTATION RUM BARBADOS 2001

$20.00

Plantation Rum Fiji 2009

$18.00

Plantation Rum Grand Reserve 5 Year Barbados

$8.00

PLANTATION RUM JAMAICA 2001

$20.00

PLANTATION RUM JAMAICA 2002

$20.00

Plantation Rum Jamaica 2005

$18.00

Plantation Rum Jamaican 1996

$32.00

Plantation Rum Original Dark

$8.00

Plantation Rum Peru 2004

$18.00

PLANTATION STIGGINS PINEAPPLE

$8.00

Plantation Trinidad 1997/2001/2003 Single Cask

$20.00

Plantation Trinidad 2003 Rum

$15.00

Plantation Trinidad 2009 Rum

$19.00

Plantation Xaymaca Rum

$8.00

Pussers Gunpowder Proof Rum

$11.00

Pussers Navy Rum

$8.00

RHUM BARBANCOURT 3 STAR 4 YEAR

$8.00

RHUM BARBANCOURT 5 STAR 8 YEAR

$8.00

Vodka

Seagrams Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$9.00

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Gin

Gordon's Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray Gin

$9.00

Plymouth Gin Navy Strength

$11.00

Roku Japanese Gin

$8.00

Edinburgh Cannonball Navy Strength Gin

$12.00

Tequila

Espolon Tequila Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Tequila Anejo Bourbon Barrel

$10.00

Espolon Tequila Blanco

$8.00

Piedra Azul Tequila Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Tequila Blanco

$15.00

Whiskey

Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey

$9.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$8.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$8.00

Old Overholt Rye

$8.00

Wild Turkey 81 Bourbon

$8.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$9.00

Scotch

The Macallan 12 Year Scotch Whiskey

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Scotch

$9.00

Cutty Sark Blended Scotch

$8.00

Liqueur

Paul Masson Brandy

$8.00

Landy Cognac VS

$8.00

Torani Amer

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Trader Vic's Amaretto

$8.00

Trader Vic's Macadamia Nut Liqueur

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Rhum Clement Creole Shrub

$8.00

Petite Canne Shrubb

$8.00

Nola Coffee liqueur

$8.00

Noilly Prat Vermouth Sweet

$8.00

Noilly Prat Vermouth Dry

$8.00

Midori Melon Liqueur

$8.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac 1840

$12.00

Pernod Anise

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Luxardo Apricot Liqueur

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Galliano

$9.00

Giffard Banane Du Bresil

$8.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00

Dom Benedictine

$8.00

Cynar

$9.00

Cherry Heering

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$10.00

Averna Amaro 58

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Cointreau Liqueur

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Mezcal

Bozal Mezcal

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$9.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$8.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Hinano Lager

$8.00

Lucky Buddha

$8.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Rolling Rock

$7.00

KRBC Just Outstanding IPA

$8.00

Montucky Beer

$7.00

Genesee Tall Boy

$7.00

Genesee Cream Ale

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Coors Banquet Yellowbelly

$7.00

Hamms

$7.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Wine

Sofia Mini Brut Rosé Glass

$8.00

Sofia Mini Brut Rosé Bottle

$40.00

Non-Alcoholic

Mocktails

Non-Alcoholic Mojito

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Painkiller

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Eastern Sour

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Saturn

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Cranberry

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Grapefruit

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Pineapple

$1.00

Soda

7-Up

$1.00

Water

Tonic

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Merch

Tee Shirts

Classic Logo Longsleeve

$36.00

Classic Logo Sweat Atlantic

$60.00

Classic Logo Sweat Seafoam

$60.00

Haunted Ship Women's Sweatshirt

$52.00

Haunted Ship Unisex Tee

$28.00

Haunted Ship Women's Tee

$28.00

Totoro Blue Tee

$28.00

Totoro Womans Tee

$28.00

Totoro Pocket Tee

$28.00

Popeye Fight Tee Shirt

$25.00

Mai Taison Tee Shirt

$24.00

Tiki-Ko Logo Zip Up Hooded Sweatshirt

$50.00

Chuck 1 Tentacle Tee Shirt

$24.00

Chuck 1 Mermaid Longsleeve Tee Shirt

$30.00

El Borracho Tee Shirt

$25.00

Ports of Call Tee

$20.00

Mugs

HAUNTED SHIP MAI TAI GLASS

$20.00

Pink Cat Mug

$20.00

Jade Cat Mug

$20.00

Zombie Glass

$24.00

Seahorse Mug

$20.00

Parrot Mug

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

A Shady Place For Sunny People.

Location

1919 and 1927 K Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

