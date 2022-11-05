Tiki Loco Deep Ellum
No reviews yet
2639 Elm St STE #100
Dallas, TX 75226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Smoothies
Silky Peach
Glowing complexion and vitamin rich! Peach, mango, banana, almond milk, and agave.
Smooth Mango
Regenerates your life by increasing blood flow and strength! Kale, mango, avocado, pineapple, parsley, plant protein, almond milk, lemon, and stevia.
Ginger Mojito
This mojito will leave you feeling refreshed and energized! Red apple, ginger, spinach, banana, lime, mint, coconut milk, agave.
Nutty Nana
Protein packed and a sweet electrolyte replacer! Peanut butter, banana, oat milk, fresh pressed apple juice, and agave.
Out for Recess
Your favorite chocolate and peanut butter treat! Banana, cocoa powder, peanut butter, almond milk, vanilla, kale, agave.
Cielo Fresa
Energize yourself! Strawberry banana, chia seed, green tea, coconut cream
Purple Rain
Super meal replacer! Blueberry, pineapple, banana, coconut milk, chia seeds, cinnamon, and agave.
Carrot Cake
Great anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial! Carrots, banana, plant protein, oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Strawberry Fields
Mind bending meal replacer packed with immune-boosting vitamins and minerals! Strawberry, spinach, kale, banana, and fresh pressed apple juice.
Tropical Bandito
Good source of vitamins A, C, and potassium. All with a kick of chilli lime fruit cup flavor! Pineapple, mango, orange, chamoy, lime chili powder, and agave.
Berry Blitz
Packs a powerful antioxidant punch! Blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, plant protein, orange, lemon, and agave.
Coco Greens
Chocolate Power! Banana, cocoa powder, kale, plant protein, oat milk, vanilla, pink salt, and agave.
Strawberry Banana
Mind bending meal replacer packed with immune-boosting vitamins and minerals! Strawberry, spinach, kale, banana, and fresh pressed apple juice.
Hot Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Latte
Cafe Au Lait
Jump Start
Mocha
Oli P
A sweet latte with none of the guilt: espresso, sugar-free vanilla, sugar-free caramel, stevia, and almond milk.
Adam Bomb
Action packed latte: espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped off with milk of your choice.
White Rocker
Smooth operator latte: espresso, caramel and white chocolate with your milk of choice.
Lavender Matcha Latte
A staff favorite, non-coffee latte: ground matcha (green tea), lavender, hint of vanilla, with milk of your choice... we recommend hemp for its decadence!
Matcha
Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced Oli P
A sweet iced latte with none of the guilt: espresso, sugar-free vanilla, sugar-free caramel, stevia, and almond milk.
Iced Adam Bomb
Action packed iced latte: espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped off with milk of your choice.
Iced White Rocker
Smooth operator iced latte: espresso, caramel and white chocolate with your milk of choice.
Iced Lavender Matcha
A staff favorite, non-coffee iced latte: ground matcha (green tea), lavender, hint of vanilla, with milk of your choice... we recommend hemp for its decadence!
Iced Matcha
Blended Coffee
Blended Latte
Blended Mocha
Blended Oli P
A sweet blended latte with none of the guilt: espresso, sugar-free vanilla, sugar-free caramel, stevia, and almond milk.
Blended Adam Bomb
Action packed blended latte: espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped off with milk of your choice.
Blended White Rocker
Smooth operator blended latte: espresso, caramel and white chocolate with your milk of choice.
Blended Lavender Matcha
A staff favorite, blended non-coffee latte: ground matcha (green tea), lavender, hint of vanilla, with milk of your choice... we recommend hemp for its decadence!
Blended Matcha
Bevs
Hot Chocolate
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Fountain Drink
Maine Root co.
Gold Milk Latte
A blend of java turmeric and elephant ginger topped off with your milk of choice.
Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)
Tea (Hot or Iced)
Jarritos
Flavored, bottled cane sugar sodas.
Richard's Rainwater
Vybes
CBD, green tea, and fruit juice blend.
Holy Kombucha
Holy Tepache
Ritual Energy Tea
Unity CBD beverage
CBD based beverage with natural juices as well as Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, and Rhodiola Rosea.
Juice
Apps and Sides
Chips & Salsa
Corn tortilla chips and 4oz of house-made roja salsa.
Chips & Guacamole
Corn tortilla chips and 4oz of house-made lemon basil guacamole.
Chips & Queso
Corn tortilla chips and 4oz of house-made queso (nut free).
Homefries
Quartered red potatoes, grilled and seasoned.
Loaded Homefries
Our homefries smothered in your choice of queso or country gravy, topped with "bacon" and green onions.
Refried Beans
BEANS, BEANS, THE MAGICAL FRUIT! Refried beans topped with shredded mozzarella cheese to boot!
Grilled Chickpeas
Seasoned grilled chickpeas.
Dip Party
Party sizes (8oz) of our salsa, loco guacamole, queso, and (4oz) green chile crema served with corn tortilla chips.
Salads
Hawaiian Steak Salad
Savory ginger "steak" on a bed of mixed greens, topped with pineapple pico, pickled beets, tomatoes, cucumber, and mozzarella.
Citrus Chipotle Chicken Salad
Fiery "chicken" on a bed of mixed greens with mixed bell peppers, fresh pico de gallo, pickled carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber slices.
House Salad
Grilled seasoned chickpeas on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onions.
A La Carte Tacos
Ryno's BBQ Pork
Our smoky, sweet BBQ jackfruit "pork" with spicy chipotle ranch, red cabbage, pickled carrots, and green onions.
House Ground "Beef"
Zesty seasoned ground "beef" with green chile crema, shredded lettuce, tomato, and green onions.
Bean & Cheese
Mouth-watering refried beans with green chile crema.
Hawaiian Steak
Savory ginger "steak" with fresh pineapple pico, shredded pickled beets, and green onion.
Citrus Chipotle Chicken
Fiery "chicken" with fresh pico, shredded pickled carrots, and green onions.
Soyrizo & Potato
Perfectly seasoned spicy ground "pork" sausage with seared diced potatoes.
Potato & Tofu Scramble
The BEST, flavorful tofu scramble around with seared diced potatoes.
Soyrizo & Tofu Scramble
Flavor explosion! Spicy ground "pork" sausage with our delightful tofu scramble.
Taco Plates
Ryno's BBQ Pork
Our smoky, sweet BBQ jackfruit "pork" with spicy chipotle ranch, red cabbage, pickled carrots, and green onions.
House Ground "Beef"
Zesty seasoned ground "beef" with green chile crema, shredded lettuce, tomato, and green onions.
Bean & Cheese
Mouth-watering refried beans with green chile crema.
Hawaiian Steak
Savory ginger "steak" with fresh pineapple pico, shredded pickled beets, and green onion.
Citrus Chipotle Chicken
Fiery "chicken" with fresh pico, shredded pickled carrots, and green onions.
Soyrizo & Potato
Perfectly seasoned spicy ground "pork" sausage with seared diced potatoes.
Potato & Tofu Scramble
The BEST, flavorful tofu scramble around with seared diced potatoes.
Soyrizo & Tofu Scramble
Flavor explosion! Spicy ground "pork" sausage with our delightful tofu scramble.
Taco Party
Six tacos, choice of two styles of tacos. Served with a party size chips and salsa
Burgers
Classic Tiki Burger
Seasoned Beyond Meat Patty, mayo, mustard, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, and red onion. Served on either a GF bun or brioche bun.
Tindle Double Trouble "Chicken" Burger
2 BBQ Tindle "chicken" patties covered in bacon, avocado, mayo, and double the cheddar! Served on a brioche bun.
Smok'n BBQ Burger
Smoky sweet Beyond Meat patty, with cheddar, mayo, pickled carrots, shredded red cabbabge, and BBQ sauce. Served on either a GF bun or brioche bun.
Party Melt
Seasoned Beyond Meat patty with grilled mushrooms and onions, double mozzarella, all on a 5 grain GF toast. Served with a side of green chile crema.
Nachos
Reg Breakfast Nachos
Soyrizo and tofu scramble with refried beans, queso, jalapenos, and a side of salsa. *optional lettuce and tomatoes
Reg Tiki-fied BBQ Pork Nachos
Smoky sweet BBQ jackfruit "pork" loaded with pineapple pico and queso. Topped with chipotle ranch, red cabbage, pickled carrots, green onions, and jalapenos.
Reg Citrus Chipotle Chicken Nachos
Fiery "chicken" loaded with fresh pico, queso, and green chile crema. Topped with shredded pickled carrots, green onion, and jalapenos.
Reg House Original Ground Beef Nachos
Spicy seasoned ground "beef", green chile crema, and queso. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapenos.
Party Size Breakfast Nachos
Soyrizo and tofu scramble with refried beans, queso, jalapenos, and a side of salsa. *optional lettuce and tomatoes
Party Size Tiki-fied BBQ Pork Nachos
Smoky sweet BBQ jackfruit "pork" loaded with pineapple pico and queso. Topped with chipotle ranch, red cabbage, pickled carrots, green onions, and jalapenos.
Party Size Citrus Chipotle Chicken Nachos
Fiery "chicken" loaded with fresh pico, queso, and green chile crema. Topped with shredded pickled carrots, green onion, and jalapenos.
Party Size House Original Ground Beef Nachos
Spicy seasoned ground "beef", green chile crema, and queso. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapenos.
Kids
Pastry
Lemon Poppy Cookie Sandwich
Rice Krispies
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
Rotating Cupcake
Oatmeal Cream Pie cookie sandwich
Smores Brownie
Savory Muffin
Salted Caramel Pecan Brownie
Chocolate Pumpkin Cups
Pumpkin Chai Crisps
Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodles
Rotating Muffin
Apple Spice Loaf
Pumpkin Loaf
Fruit Cup
PB & J Cookie Sandwich
Brownie (Espresso)
Fudge
Pumpkin Chai Cup
Apple Pie Cup
Choc Chip Banana Bar
Swiss Cake Cup
EXTRAS
Sour Cream 2oz
Avocado 2oz
Sharp Cheddar 2oz
Mozz 2oz
Guac 2oz
Grilled Mushroom
Pico de Gallo 2oz
Pineapple Pico 2oz
Pickled Beets 2oz
Pickled Carrots 2oz
Jalapeno 2oz
Fresh Cabbage 2oz
Grilled Onion 2oz
Fresh Red Onion
Ketchup 2oz
Salsa 2oz
Chipotle Ranch 2oz
Ranch 2oz
Green Chile Crema 2oz
Queso 4oz
Pineapple SLICE
Syrup 2oz
1 Corn Tortilla
1 Flour Tortilla
Gravy 4oz
Tofu Scramble 4oz
Oat Sausage 1
Ranch 4oz
Beyond Meat patty
Bacon 4oz
BBQ Sauce 2oz
BBQ Sauce 4oz
Loco Sauce 2 Oz
Merch
It's Jerky Y'all
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Vegan Tacos, Cocktails, and Coffee!
2639 Elm St STE #100, Dallas, TX 75226