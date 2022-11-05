Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiki Loco Deep Ellum

No reviews yet

2639 Elm St STE #100

Dallas, TX 75226

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Ground "Beef"
Potato & Tofu Scramble
Classic Tiki Burger

Smoothies

Silky Peach

$10.00

Glowing complexion and vitamin rich! Peach, mango, banana, almond milk, and agave.

Smooth Mango

$10.00

Regenerates your life by increasing blood flow and strength! Kale, mango, avocado, pineapple, parsley, plant protein, almond milk, lemon, and stevia.

Ginger Mojito

$10.00

This mojito will leave you feeling refreshed and energized! Red apple, ginger, spinach, banana, lime, mint, coconut milk, agave.

Nutty Nana

$10.00

Protein packed and a sweet electrolyte replacer! Peanut butter, banana, oat milk, fresh pressed apple juice, and agave.

Out for Recess

$10.00

Your favorite chocolate and peanut butter treat! Banana, cocoa powder, peanut butter, almond milk, vanilla, kale, agave.

Cielo Fresa

$10.00

Energize yourself! Strawberry banana, chia seed, green tea, coconut cream

Purple Rain

$10.00

Super meal replacer! Blueberry, pineapple, banana, coconut milk, chia seeds, cinnamon, and agave.

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Great anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial! Carrots, banana, plant protein, oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Strawberry Fields

$10.00

Mind bending meal replacer packed with immune-boosting vitamins and minerals! Strawberry, spinach, kale, banana, and fresh pressed apple juice.

Tropical Bandito

$10.00

Good source of vitamins A, C, and potassium. All with a kick of chilli lime fruit cup flavor! Pineapple, mango, orange, chamoy, lime chili powder, and agave.

Berry Blitz

$10.00

Packs a powerful antioxidant punch! Blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, plant protein, orange, lemon, and agave.

Coco Greens

$10.00

Chocolate Power! Banana, cocoa powder, kale, plant protein, oat milk, vanilla, pink salt, and agave.

Strawberry Banana

$10.00

Mind bending meal replacer packed with immune-boosting vitamins and minerals! Strawberry, spinach, kale, banana, and fresh pressed apple juice.

Hot Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.35Out of stock

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Jump Start

$3.50Out of stock

Mocha

$5.25Out of stock

Oli P

$5.75Out of stock

A sweet latte with none of the guilt: espresso, sugar-free vanilla, sugar-free caramel, stevia, and almond milk.

Adam Bomb

$5.50Out of stock

Action packed latte: espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped off with milk of your choice.

White Rocker

$5.50Out of stock

Smooth operator latte: espresso, caramel and white chocolate with your milk of choice.

Lavender Matcha Latte

$6.00

A staff favorite, non-coffee latte: ground matcha (green tea), lavender, hint of vanilla, with milk of your choice... we recommend hemp for its decadence!

Matcha

$5.25Out of stock

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.35

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Iced Oli P

$5.75

A sweet iced latte with none of the guilt: espresso, sugar-free vanilla, sugar-free caramel, stevia, and almond milk.

Iced Adam Bomb

$5.50

Action packed iced latte: espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped off with milk of your choice.

Iced White Rocker

$6.00

Smooth operator iced latte: espresso, caramel and white chocolate with your milk of choice.

Iced Lavender Matcha

$6.00

A staff favorite, non-coffee iced latte: ground matcha (green tea), lavender, hint of vanilla, with milk of your choice... we recommend hemp for its decadence!

Iced Matcha

$5.25

Blended Coffee

Blended Latte

$4.50

Blended Mocha

$5.50

Blended Oli P

$6.00

A sweet blended latte with none of the guilt: espresso, sugar-free vanilla, sugar-free caramel, stevia, and almond milk.

Blended Adam Bomb

$5.75

Action packed blended latte: espresso, white chocolate, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped off with milk of your choice.

Blended White Rocker

$5.75

Smooth operator blended latte: espresso, caramel and white chocolate with your milk of choice.

Blended Lavender Matcha

$6.00

A staff favorite, blended non-coffee latte: ground matcha (green tea), lavender, hint of vanilla, with milk of your choice... we recommend hemp for its decadence!

Blended Matcha

$5.50

Bevs

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Maine Root co.

Gold Milk Latte

$5.50

A blend of java turmeric and elephant ginger topped off with your milk of choice.

Chai Latte (Hot or Iced)

$5.50

Tea (Hot or Iced)

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.75

Flavored, bottled cane sugar sodas.

Richard's Rainwater

$2.75

Vybes

$10.00

CBD, green tea, and fruit juice blend.

Holy Kombucha

$4.00

Holy Tepache

$4.00

Ritual Energy Tea

$4.00

Unity CBD beverage

$8.00

CBD based beverage with natural juices as well as Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, and Rhodiola Rosea.

Juice

Hungover

$10.25

Pineapple, cucumber, kale, celery, lemon, and ginger.

Sweet Salud

$10.25

Carrot, gala apple, lemon, ginger, and lime.

Joint Pain Killer

$10.25

Pineapple, celery, parsley, and lime.

Beet the Pressure

$10.25

Beet, green apple, carrot, cucumber, ginger, and lemon.

Apps and Sides

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Corn tortilla chips and 4oz of house-made roja salsa.

Chips & Guacamole

$5.00

Corn tortilla chips and 4oz of house-made lemon basil guacamole.

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Corn tortilla chips and 4oz of house-made queso (nut free).

Homefries

$4.00

Quartered red potatoes, grilled and seasoned.

Loaded Homefries

$6.00

Our homefries smothered in your choice of queso or country gravy, topped with "bacon" and green onions.

Refried Beans

$4.00

BEANS, BEANS, THE MAGICAL FRUIT! Refried beans topped with shredded mozzarella cheese to boot!

Grilled Chickpeas

$5.00

Seasoned grilled chickpeas.

Dip Party

$21.50

Party sizes (8oz) of our salsa, loco guacamole, queso, and (4oz) green chile crema served with corn tortilla chips.

Salads

Hawaiian Steak Salad

$12.50

Savory ginger "steak" on a bed of mixed greens, topped with pineapple pico, pickled beets, tomatoes, cucumber, and mozzarella.

Citrus Chipotle Chicken Salad

$12.00

Fiery "chicken" on a bed of mixed greens with mixed bell peppers, fresh pico de gallo, pickled carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber slices.

House Salad

$9.75

Grilled seasoned chickpeas on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onions.

A La Carte Tacos

Ryno's BBQ Pork

$4.25

Our smoky, sweet BBQ jackfruit "pork" with spicy chipotle ranch, red cabbage, pickled carrots, and green onions.

House Ground "Beef"

$4.25

Zesty seasoned ground "beef" with green chile crema, shredded lettuce, tomato, and green onions.

Bean & Cheese

$4.25

Mouth-watering refried beans with green chile crema.

Hawaiian Steak

$4.25

Savory ginger "steak" with fresh pineapple pico, shredded pickled beets, and green onion.

Citrus Chipotle Chicken

$4.25

Fiery "chicken" with fresh pico, shredded pickled carrots, and green onions.

Soyrizo & Potato

$4.25

Perfectly seasoned spicy ground "pork" sausage with seared diced potatoes.

Potato & Tofu Scramble

$4.25

The BEST, flavorful tofu scramble around with seared diced potatoes.

Soyrizo & Tofu Scramble

$4.25

Flavor explosion! Spicy ground "pork" sausage with our delightful tofu scramble.

Taco Plates

Ryno's BBQ Pork

$9.75

Our smoky, sweet BBQ jackfruit "pork" with spicy chipotle ranch, red cabbage, pickled carrots, and green onions.

House Ground "Beef"

$9.75

Zesty seasoned ground "beef" with green chile crema, shredded lettuce, tomato, and green onions.

Bean & Cheese

$9.75

Mouth-watering refried beans with green chile crema.

Hawaiian Steak

$9.75

Savory ginger "steak" with fresh pineapple pico, shredded pickled beets, and green onion.

Citrus Chipotle Chicken

$9.75

Fiery "chicken" with fresh pico, shredded pickled carrots, and green onions.

Soyrizo & Potato

$9.75

Perfectly seasoned spicy ground "pork" sausage with seared diced potatoes.

Potato & Tofu Scramble

$9.75

The BEST, flavorful tofu scramble around with seared diced potatoes.

Soyrizo & Tofu Scramble

$9.75

Flavor explosion! Spicy ground "pork" sausage with our delightful tofu scramble.

Taco Party

$22.75

Six tacos, choice of two styles of tacos. Served with a party size chips and salsa

Burgers

Classic Tiki Burger

$13.75

Seasoned Beyond Meat Patty, mayo, mustard, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, and red onion. Served on either a GF bun or brioche bun.

Tindle Double Trouble "Chicken" Burger

$18.50

2 BBQ Tindle "chicken" patties covered in bacon, avocado, mayo, and double the cheddar! Served on a brioche bun.

Smok'n BBQ Burger

$15.50

Smoky sweet Beyond Meat patty, with cheddar, mayo, pickled carrots, shredded red cabbabge, and BBQ sauce. Served on either a GF bun or brioche bun.

Party Melt

$15.00

Seasoned Beyond Meat patty with grilled mushrooms and onions, double mozzarella, all on a 5 grain GF toast. Served with a side of green chile crema.

Nachos

Reg Breakfast Nachos

$11.25

Soyrizo and tofu scramble with refried beans, queso, jalapenos, and a side of salsa. *optional lettuce and tomatoes

Reg Tiki-fied BBQ Pork Nachos

$11.25

Smoky sweet BBQ jackfruit "pork" loaded with pineapple pico and queso. Topped with chipotle ranch, red cabbage, pickled carrots, green onions, and jalapenos.

Reg Citrus Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$11.25

Fiery "chicken" loaded with fresh pico, queso, and green chile crema. Topped with shredded pickled carrots, green onion, and jalapenos.

Reg House Original Ground Beef Nachos

$11.25

Spicy seasoned ground "beef", green chile crema, and queso. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapenos.

Party Size Breakfast Nachos

$18.75

Soyrizo and tofu scramble with refried beans, queso, jalapenos, and a side of salsa. *optional lettuce and tomatoes

Party Size Tiki-fied BBQ Pork Nachos

$18.75

Smoky sweet BBQ jackfruit "pork" loaded with pineapple pico and queso. Topped with chipotle ranch, red cabbage, pickled carrots, green onions, and jalapenos.

Party Size Citrus Chipotle Chicken Nachos

$18.75

Fiery "chicken" loaded with fresh pico, queso, and green chile crema. Topped with shredded pickled carrots, green onion, and jalapenos.

Party Size House Original Ground Beef Nachos

$18.75

Spicy seasoned ground "beef", green chile crema, and queso. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapenos.

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar and Mozzarella sandwiched between 2 slices of 5 grain toast and grilled to perfection!

Quesadilla

$7.00

2 Quesadillas with cheddar and mozzarella melted between corn or flour tortillas

Nuggs & Mini Homies

$8.25

3 baked "chicken" nuggets with a side of mini potatoes and ketchup.

Pastry

Lemon Poppy Cookie Sandwich

$5.25

Rice Krispies

$3.75

Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake

$5.00

Rotating Cupcake

$5.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie cookie sandwich

$5.25Out of stock

Smores Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Savory Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Pecan Brownie

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Pumpkin Cups

$2.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Chai Crisps

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodles

$2.75Out of stock

Rotating Muffin

$4.50

Apple Spice Loaf

$2.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Loaf

$2.75Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$4.00Out of stock

PB & J Cookie Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Brownie (Espresso)

$5.00Out of stock

Fudge

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Chai Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Choc Chip Banana Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Swiss Cake Cup

$5.00Out of stock

EXTRAS

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Avocado 2oz

$1.00

Sharp Cheddar 2oz

$1.00

Mozz 2oz

$1.00

Guac 2oz

$1.00

Grilled Mushroom

$2.00

Pico de Gallo 2oz

$1.00Out of stock

Pineapple Pico 2oz

$1.00

Pickled Beets 2oz

$1.00

Pickled Carrots 2oz

$1.00

Jalapeno 2oz

$0.50

Fresh Cabbage 2oz

$0.50

Grilled Onion 2oz

$1.00

Fresh Red Onion

$0.50

Ketchup 2oz

Salsa 2oz

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch 2oz

$1.00

Ranch 2oz

$1.00

Green Chile Crema 2oz

$1.00

Queso 4oz

$2.50

Pineapple SLICE

$1.00

Syrup 2oz

1 Corn Tortilla

$0.75

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Gravy 4oz

$1.75

Tofu Scramble 4oz

$3.00

Oat Sausage 1

$3.00Out of stock

Ranch 4oz

$1.75

Beyond Meat patty

$4.00

Bacon 4oz

$2.00

BBQ Sauce 2oz

$1.00

BBQ Sauce 4oz

Loco Sauce 2 Oz

$1.00

Merch

Shirt (Posada design)

$30.00

Shirt (Classic Logo)

$30.00

Tiki Mug (Luchador Heads)

$15.00

Tiki Mug (Posada)

$15.00

Tiki Mug (Full Luchador)

$15.00

It's Jerky Y'all

Locally made non-gmo soy based jerky. Gluten free

Prickly Pear Chipotle

$8.00

Black Pepper & Sea Salt

$8.00Out of stock

Prickly Teriaki

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Vegan Tacos, Cocktails, and Coffee!

2639 Elm St STE #100, Dallas, TX 75226

