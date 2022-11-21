Main picView gallery

Tiki Taco - Acct Exp 5400 TROOST AVE

5400 TROOST AVE

Kansas City, MO 64110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

SALSA & SAUCES

LG GUAC

LG GUAC

$3.99

4oz GUAC

LG QUESO

LG QUESO

$2.99

4oz QUESO

LG SALSA

LG SALSA

$2.99

6oz SALSA

SD BAJA SUACE

SD BAJA SUACE

$0.50

SPICY AIOLI

SD JALAPENOS

SD JALAPENOS

$0.50

FRESH JALAPENOS

SD KOREAN BBQ

SD KOREAN BBQ

$0.50

SPICY BBQ

SD PICO

SD PICO

$0.50

TOMATO, ONION, JALAPENOS, CILANTRO

SD SOUR CREAM

SD SOUR CREAM

$1.00
SD SWEET CHILI CREMA

SD SWEET CHILI CREMA

$0.50

SWEET THAI CHILI CREMA

SM GUAC

SM GUAC

$1.99

2oz GUAC

SM QUESO

SM QUESO

$1.50

2oz QUESO

SM SALSA

SM SALSA

$0.25

2oz SALSA

TACOS

ABUELA PASTOR TACO

ABUELA PASTOR TACO

$2.85

MARINATED PORK, PINEAPPLE, CILANTRO, ONION

BAJA SHRIMP TACO

BAJA SHRIMP TACO

$4.25

BATTERED SHRIMP, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, FRESCO CHEESE, BAJA SUCE, CORN TORTILLA

BREAKFAST TACO

BREAKFAST TACO

$3.99

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SCRAMBLED EGG, PEPPERS, ONIONS, SHREDDED CHEESE, CURLY FRY, CILANTRO

CRUNCHY 12 PACK

CRUNCHY 12 PACK

$19.99

HARD CORN TORTILLA, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATO

CRUNCHY 6 PACK

CRUNCHY 6 PACK

$9.99

HARD CORN TORTILLA, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, LETTUCE,CHEESE, TOMATO

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$3.75

HAND BATTERED COD, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, FRESCO CHEESE, BAJA SAUCE, CORN TORTILLA

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO

GRILLED SHRIMP TACO

$4.25

MARINATED SHRIMP, PICO, GUAC, 2 CORN TORTILLAS

JERK TACO

JERK TACO

$3.99

CHICKEN OR SHRIMP, SHREDDED CHEESE, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, FLOUR TORTILLA

KOREAN BEEF TACO

KOREAN BEEF TACO

$3.99

MARINATED BEEF, PICO, CUCUMBER, KOREAN BBQ, CORN TORTILLA

SOFT TACO

SOFT TACO

$2.65

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, FLOUR TORTILLA

STREET TACO

STREET TACO

$2.65

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, ONIONS, COLANTRO, CORN TORTILLA

SWEET CHILI SHRIMP TACO

SWEET CHILI SHRIMP TACO

$4.25

TEMPURA BATTERED SHRIMP, LETTUCE, TOMATO, FRESCO CHEESE, SWEET CHILI CREAMA

THAI FRIED CHICKEN TACO

THAI FRIED CHICKEN TACO

$4.25

BATTERED CHICKEN, SPICY THAI CHILI SAUCE, SPICY SLAW, FLOUR TORTILLA

BURRITOS

KC BURRITO

KC BURRITO

$8.99

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, FRIES, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, SHREDDED CHEESE, FLOUR TORTILLA

SURF AND TURF BURRITO

SURF AND TURF BURRITO

$9.99

SHRIMP, STEAK, CURLY FRIES, SHREDDED CHEESE, FRESCO QUESO, SOUR CREAM, BAJA SAUCE, SUNDRIED TOMATO TORTILLA

THAI CHILI PORK BURRITO

THAI CHILI PORK BURRITO

$8.99

GROUND PORK, THAI CHILI, BELL PEPPER, ONION, FRIED EGG, SHREDDED CHEESE, FLOUR TORTILLA

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.99

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SCRAMBLED EGG, CURLY FRIES, BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS, SHREDDED CHEESE, CILANTRO

CHIMI

CHIMI

$9.50

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SHREDDED CHEESE, BAJA SAUCE, FLOUR TORTILLA, SD PICO, SD SOUR CREAM

TIKI FAVS

NACHOS

NACHOS

$10.99

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SHREDDED CHEESE, QUESO, QUESO FRESCO, PICO, SOUR CREAM

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SHREDDED CHEESE, SD PICO, SD SOUR CREAM

TIKI BOWL

TIKI BOWL

$9.99

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, RICE, BEANS, PURPLE CABBAGE, GUAC, LETTUCE, ONION, JALAPEÑO, CILANTRO

TIKI FRIES

TIKI FRIES

$10.99

CHOICE OF PROTEIN, SHREDDED CHEESE, QUESO, QUESO FRESCO, PICO, SOUR CREAM

VEGETARIAN

AVOCADO TACO

AVOCADO TACO

$4.25

HAND BATTERED, PURPLE CABBAGE, PICO, QUESO FRESCO, BAJA SAUCE, FLOUR TORTILLA

JACKFRUIT TACO

JACKFRUIT TACO

$2.99

BBQ JACKFRUIT, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CORN TORTILLA

MEAN BEAN BURRITO

MEAN BEAN BURRITO

$7.99

FRIED GREEN BEANS, BLACK BEAN,CURLY FRIES, SHREDDED CHEESE, GUAC, SOUR CREAM, SPINACH TORTILLA

MUSHROOM TACO

MUSHROOM TACO

$2.75

MUSHROOMS, SALSA, ONION, CILANTRO, CORN TORTILLA

VEGAN BOWL

VEGAN BOWL

$10.99

CHOICE OF BBQ JACKFRUIT, GRILLED MUSHROOMS, IMPOSSIBLE MEAT. RICE, BLACK BEANS, PURPLE CABBAGE, LETTUCE,TOMATO,ONION, CILANTRO, JALAPENO,LIME

SIDES

CHIP BAG

CHIP BAG

$2.00
CHIPS & GUAC

CHIPS & GUAC

$5.99

CHIPS, GUAC

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$5.99

CHIPS, WHITE QUESO

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.99

CHIPS, CHOICE OF SALSA

CILANTRO RICE

CILANTRO RICE

$2.99

WHITE RICE, CILANTRO

CURLY FRIES

CURLY FRIES

$2.99

SEASONED CURLY FRY

STREET CORN

STREET CORN

$3.50

CORN, MAYO, SOUR CREAM, CILANTRO, FRESCO CHEESE

TIKI BEANS

TIKI BEANS

$2.99

BLACK BEANS, PICO, CHEESE

SIDE OF LIMES

$0.63

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE CHIMI

CHEESECAKE CHIMI

$4.99

FLOUR TORTILLA, CHEESECAKE, CINNAMON, RASPBERRY PUREE

FRIED ICE CREAM

FRIED ICE CREAM

$4.99

FRIED TORTILLA, VANILLA ICE CREAM, CINNAMON, CHOCOLATE SYRUP

CHURROS

CHURROS

$3.99

STUFFED WITH CARAMEL, CINNAMON

TIKI CHOCO

TIKI CHOCO

$6.00

churro ice cream, waffle shell, dipped in chocolate

N/A Beverages

MEXICAN COKE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.79

MEXICAN SPRITE

$2.79

WATER

$0.99

HORCHATA

$2.50

MINAGUA

$2.79

DIET COKE

$2.79
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$2.79

MUNDET

$2.79
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Locally owned Taqueria serving fresh tacos, burritos and bowls!

5400 TROOST AVE, Kansas City, MO 64110

Directions

