Popular Items

POKE

POKE

$16.00

Sushi Rice, Sesame & Soy Marinated Tuna, Cucumber, Crispy Garlic, Sesame Seeds, Nori

KING OYSTER AND SHISHITO SKEWER

$7.00

SHRIMP DUMPLINGS

$6.00

FOOD

ALL DAY

PU PU PLATTER

$44.00
SPAM MUSUBI

SPAM MUSUBI

$7.00

Griddled Spam with Sushi Rice wrapped in Nori. Topped with Furikake & Served with Sriracha Mayo

WINGS

WINGS

$15.00

Order of 8 Wings Tossed in your choice of Classic Buffalo Sauce or our Sweet Chili Sauce

TIKI TOTS

TIKI TOTS

$13.00

Tater Tots topped with TNT Sauce, Cheese Sauce, Tiki De Gallo, & Cilantro

PLAIN TOTS

PLAIN TOTS

$5.00

Side of Tater Tots Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce

POKE

POKE

$16.00

Sushi Rice, Sesame & Soy Marinated Tuna, Cucumber, Crispy Garlic, Sesame Seeds, Nori

COCONUT SHRIMP

$15.00

CONCH FRITTERS

$16.00

SHRIMP DUMPLINGS

$6.00

SPRING ROLLS

$6.00

HOT HONEY CHICKEN SAMMY

$18.00
RUMION BURGER

RUMION BURGER

$18.00

All Beef Patty with Lettuce, Pickles & TNT Sauce Served on Potato Bun

JERK PORK BELLY BUN

$13.00

MUSHROOM BUN

$11.00

MISO BASS SKEWER

$10.00

KING OYSTER AND SHISHITO SKEWER

$7.00

COCONUT CAKE

$6.00

S'MORE PLATTER

$18.00

RUM BUNS

$6.00

SD AVOCADO

$1.50

SD CHEESE SAUCE

$0.50
SD RICE

SD RICE

$2.00

SD KETCHUP

$0.25

SD SRIRACHA MAYO

$0.25

SD TIKI DE GALLO

$0.50

Salsa with Mango, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalepeno, Fresno Peppers

SD RANCH

$0.25

SD SAUCE

$0.25

Side Pickles

$1.00

BLT

$10.00

Cold Ginger Chicken

$11.00

PARTY

RUMION BURGER

RUMION BURGER

$18.00

All Beef Patty with Lettuce, Pickles & TNT Sauce Served on Potato Bun

HULI HULI CHICKEN

$18.00Out of stock

BASS ENTREE

SECRET MENU

STEAK SKEWER

$14.00

PORK BELLY SKEWER

$15.00

DRINKS

TNT COCKTAILS

FLOATER (PICK YOUR BOOZE)

$3.00

Please indicate desired floater.

CHIEF LAPU LAPU

$38.00

COOL RUMMINGS BOWL

$38.00

FATHOMS BELOW

$38.00

F*** F*** F***

$15.00

Thrasher's White Rum, Calvados, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Simple

GOLD MINING WARRIOR

$15.00

Thrasher's Spiced Rum, Black Rum, Falernum, Pernod, Dons Mix, Lime Juice, Angosuta Bitters, 151

HALEKULANI

$15.00

Thrashers Green Spice Rum, Q Tonic Water, Q Soda Water, Mint

HINKY DINKS FIZZY

$15.00

MAI TAI

$15.00

8yr Rum, Dry Curacao, Lime Juice, Orgeat, Simple *Contains Nuts

MEXICAN EL DIABLO

$15.00

Pineapple Rum, Thrasher's White Rum, Pineapple Juice, Hibiscus, Vanilla, Lime

MISSIONARY DOWNFALL

$15.00

Thrasher's White Rum, Peach, Pineapple, Lemon, Simple, Mint

NUI-NUI

$15.00
PAINKILLER NOT FROZEN

PAINKILLER NOT FROZEN

$15.00

Pussers Navy Rum, Pineapple Juice, House Coconut Cream, Orange Juice, Nutmeg 14oz

PINA COLADA

$15.00

Thrasher's Coconut Rum, Pineapple Juice, House Coconut Cream

PROBLEM FORGETTER

$15.00

Thrasher's Spiced Rum, Bourbon, Peach Liquor, Coconut Cream Liquor, Honey, Lime

RUM IN COKE (FROZEN)

RUM IN COKE (FROZEN)

$15.00

Thrasher's Spiced Rum, Coke

SAMOAN TYPHOON

$15.00

Thrasher's Spiced Rum, Thrasher's Coconut Rum, Coffee Liquor, Banana Liquor, Pineapple, Tiki Bitters

SCOTTY DOESN'T KNOW

$15.00

SMOOTH SEAS

$15.00

UH-OA!

$38.00
WET MONEY

WET MONEY

$15.00

Tequila, Vodka, Blue Curacao, Salt Water, Passion Fruit, Lemon

ZOMBIE (FROZEN)

$15.00

ZOMBIE (ROCKS)

$15.00

OTHER COCKTAILS

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$14.00

CAIPIRINHA

$14.00

DARK & STORMY

$14.00

Goslings Black Rum, Ginger Beer, Lime

DAQUIRI

$14.00

Thrasher's White Rum, Lime, Sugar

GREEN TEA SHOT

$9.00

LEMON DROP

$9.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

RUM PUNCH

$12.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$12.00

THRASHERS MOJITO

$15.00

Thrasher's Green Spiced Rum, Mint, Lime Juice, Simple

DAVE

$9.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$14.00

BERMUDA RUM SWIZZLE

$14.00

HURRICANE

$14.00

JUNGLE BIRD

$14.00

RHUM RUNNER

$14.00

SCORPION

$14.00

SINGAPORE SLING

$14.00

VALENTINES BOWLS

THAT IS A BULL

$32.00

UPSIDE DOWN PINEAPPLE

$32.00

BOWL OF PASSION

$32.00

BEER

MILLER LITE

MILLER LITE

$6.00

12oz Can

RED STRIPE

RED STRIPE

$6.00

Jamaican Lager 11.2oz Bottle

PACIFICO

PACIFICO

$6.00

12oz Can

DC BRAU EL HEFE SPEAKS

DC BRAU EL HEFE SPEAKS

$9.00

Thai Lager 16oz Can

DC BRAU CORRUPTION

DC BRAU CORRUPTION

$5.00
ONDA TEQUILA

ONDA TEQUILA

$9.00

Hard Sparkling Soda From DC Brau. 12oz Can 5% ABV Passion Fruit/Guava Mango Orange Crush

ATLAS BLOOD ORANGE GOSE

ATLAS BLOOD ORANGE GOSE

$9.00

Belgian White IPA 12oz Can

FLYING DOG ROYAL CRUSH IPA

$9.00Out of stock

FLYING DOG KILLER TEA

$9.00

LAGUNITAS SUMPIN SUMPIN

$9.00

WINE

UNDERWOOD SPARKLES

UNDERWOOD SPARKLES

$9.50

12oz Can White Sparkling Wine 12.5% ABV

LUBANZI

$9.50

PINOT GRIS

$9.50

THE TRUTH BLEND

$9.50

UNDERWOOD ROSE

$9.50

PINOT NOIR

$9.50

LEITZ REISLING

$9.50

VODKA/GIN

SMIRNOFF

$9.00

TITO'S

$11.00

CATOCTIN CREEK GIN

$11.00

EDINBURGH

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

SHOT TOWER

$11.00

ROKU GIN

$12.00

GORDONS GIN

$9.00

AGAVE

JIMADOR

$9.00

MILAGRO

$9.00

EL VELO

$9.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$11.00

ESPOLON REPO

$12.00

ESPOLON ANEJO

$13.00

CASAMIGA BLANCO

$13.00

CASAMIGA REPO

$14.00

CASAMIGA ANEJO

$15.00

VIDA MEZCAL

$13.00

GUEL MEZCAL

$9.00Out of stock

WHISKEY

HIGH DIVE

$10.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$11.00

MAKERS MARK

$12.00

WILDERNESS TRAIL

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$11.00

JAMESON

$12.00

CATOCTIN CREEK RYE

$10.00

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

COKE

$3.00

12oz Can

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00

12oz Can

SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00

12oz Can

GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$3.00

7.5oz Can Q Ginger Ale

GINGER BEER

GINGER BEER

$3.00

7.5oz Can Q Ginger Beer

TONIC WATER

TONIC WATER

$3.00

7.5oz Can Q Tonic Water

SODA WATER

SODA WATER

$3.00

7.5oz Can Q Soda Water

GRAPEFRUIT SODA

GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$3.00

7.5oz Can Q Grapefruit Soda

MOCKTAIL

$8.00

Please List

LEMONADE

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$10.00

N/A HOT CIDER

$8.00

THRASHER'S BOTTLE SHOP

GEAR

BASEBALL SHIRT

$31.00

BEANIE

$15.00

HOODIE

$45.00

KEY CHAIN

$3.00

MAKE RUM NOT WAR

$20.00

RUM DMV

$20.00

RUM THIS TOWN

$20.00

THRASHER'S RUM

$20.00

THRASHER'S RUM FLASK

$70.00

TIKI TNT

$21.00

TIKI TNT BUTTON DOWN

$65.00

TIKI MUGS

$20.00

TIKI TNT MUG

$25.00

TIKI TNT GLASS

$10.00

THRASHER'S RUM GLASS

$10.00

TRUCKER HAT

$25.00

EMPLOYEE HOODIE

$30.00

SMOKESTACK

$30.00

SHARK SHIRT

$30.00

PIN

$5.00

MIXERS

11:11 MIX

$12.00

WSOF MIX

$12.00

PREMADE COCKTAILS

11:11 BTL

$20.00

FUCK BTL

$20.00

MAI TAI BTL

$20.00

WET MONEY BTL

$20.00

MARGARITA BTL

$20.00

PAINKILLER

$15.00

ONE PIECE

$14.00

BAYWATCH

$14.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

FULL TRANSPERANCY

$8.00
RUM IN COKE (FROZEN)

RUM IN COKE (FROZEN)

$15.00

Thrasher's Spiced Rum, Coke

GIFT BOXES

4 PACK 100ML

$40.00

OLD FASHIONED BOX

$50.00

11:11 BOX

$60.00

THRASHERS BIG BOX

$105.00

MIXOLOGY KIT

$60.00

RUM BOTTLES

750ML BTL WHITE RUM

750ML BTL WHITE RUM

$28.00
750ML BTL SPICED RUM

750ML BTL SPICED RUM

$28.00
750ML BTL GREEN SPICED RUM

750ML BTL GREEN SPICED RUM

$28.00
750ML BTL COCONUT RUM

750ML BTL COCONUT RUM

$30.00
750ML BTL GOLD RUM

750ML BTL GOLD RUM

$32.00
100ML BTL WHITE RUM

100ML BTL WHITE RUM

$11.00
100ML BTL SPICED RUM

100ML BTL SPICED RUM

$11.00
100ML BTL GREEN SPICED RUM

100ML BTL GREEN SPICED RUM

$11.00
100ML BTL COCONUT RUM

100ML BTL COCONUT RUM

$11.00
100ML BTL GOLD RUM

100ML BTL GOLD RUM

$13.00

750ML BTL RELAXED

$48.00

HIGH DIVE

$28.00

JAMAICAN BLEND

$114.00

JAMAICAN/RELAXED COMBO

$150.00

GRAB & GO

FOOD

MEATBALL SUB

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

TIKI DOG

$8.00

COCONUT CURRY SOUP

$10.00

EGG DROP SOUP

$10.00

ZAPPS CHIPS

$3.00

DRINKS

MAI TAI

$15.00

PAINKILLER

$15.00

SAMOAN TYPHOON

$15.00

SPICED RUM PINEAPPLE CIDER

$16.00

NIPPLY OUTSIDE

$16.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$8.00

HOT CIDER

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
All Alcohol Purchases Require the Purchase of One (1) Food Item!!

Website

Location

1130 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC 20024

Directions

