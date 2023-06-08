Tiki TNT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
All Alcohol Purchases Require the Purchase of One (1) Food Item!!
Location
1130 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rappahannock Oyster Bar – Wharf - 1150 Maine Ave SW - 1150 Maine Ave SW
No Reviews
1150 Maine Ave SW Washington, DC 20024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant