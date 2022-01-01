Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Tiki 52 Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

18487 SE Federal Hwy

Tequesta, FL 33469

Appetizers

"Return of the Mac" Sliders

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$16.00Out of stock

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$16.00

Captain's Caviar

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Chefs Pizza

$17.00

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Served with remoulade sauce

Conch Salad

$16.00

Crack Lobstah

$23.00Out of stock

Cracked Conch

$17.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Spicy, fried and served with cilantro lime sauce

Keepin' It Shrimple

$16.00

Local Fish Dip

$13.00

Served with crackers, jalapenos and veggies

Pulled Jerk Chicken Empanadas

$11.00

Tiki Wings

$16.00

honey garlic, sweet chili or buffalo hot sauce

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Caribbean Cobb Salad

$13.00

Conch Chowder

$7.00

A spicy bahamian favorite

Islander Salad

$12.00

Power Bowl

$16.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$16.00

Summer Tuna Salad

$16.00

Classics

Angus Cheeseburger

$14.00

Angus beef, american cheese, lettuce and tomato served with french fries

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Chicken tossed with buffalo sauce and served with bacon, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese or ranch dressing along with salt & pepper chips

Catch Your Way

$17.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Served with honey mustard and french fries

Cook Your Catch

$15.00

Cracked Conch Taco

$17.00

Cuban Panini

$15.00

Fish Reuben Sandwich

$17.00

Hamburger

$12.00

Angus beef, lettuce and tomato. Served with french fries

Island Ribs

$20.00

Jerk Brisket Panini

$15.00

Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Mahi Tacos

$17.00

Served with marinated slaw, cilantro lime drizzle, guacamole and salsa and salt and pepper chips

Pulled Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Sun-dried Tomato Chicken Panini

$10.00

Taco Trio

$17.00

Tikii Dog

$11.00

Served with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, onions, and kraut along with salt & pepper chips

Tuna Poke Bowl

$20.00

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Sides

Bahamian Style Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Broccoli Slaw

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Coconut Rice

$6.00

Extra Crackers

$0.35

Mahi

$7.00

Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Pineapple Honey Cole Slaw

$5.00

Plantain Basket

$5.00

Regular Fry

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tiki Fries

$5.00

Veggie Of The Day

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Dilla

$9.00

Kids Plain Dog

$8.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Tender

$9.00

Cod Kid Fingers

$10.00

Desserts

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Dessert Fee

$5.00

Coconut Custard Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Choc Chip Cookie Sandwich

$4.50

Rum Cake

$7.00

Treat Brownie Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Treat Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Espresso

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

4 Cookie Sampler

$4.00

Treat Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Lemon Italian

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Cake

$6.00Out of stock

One Key Lime Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Key Lime Tarts

$3.00Out of stock

Key Lime Ice Cream Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Mixed Berry Italian

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Italian

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Italian

$5.00Out of stock

Manny's Munchies Island Paradise

$6.00Out of stock

Treat Of The Week

$6.00Out of stock

Treat Coconut Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Treat Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cookie Explosion

$8.00Out of stock

Treat Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Treat Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Taste of Martin

Taste Caesar Salad

Taste Conch Fritters

Served with remoulade sauce

Taste Islander Salad

Taste Chicken Taco

$32.00

Taste Glazed Salmon

$32.00

Taste Return of Mac

$32.00

Taste Coconut Custard Pie

Taste Key Lime Tart

Tiki Gear

Tiki SIC Red

$30.00Out of stock

Tiki SIC White

$30.00

Tiki Tumbler Turquois

$20.00

Tiki Dad Hat

$25.00

Tiki Flexfit

$30.00

Tiki Ahead

$30.00

Sweatshirt

$46.00

Anetik

$70.00

Tiki Bottle Koozie

$5.00

Tiki Can Koozie

$3.00

Tiki LS - 365 - BAW

$34.00

Tiki LS - Anetik

$55.00

Tiki Crew Sweatshirt

$40.00

Comfort Colors

$28.00

Next Level

$28.00

Ladies Bella V

$28.00

USA

$24.00

Tiki Full back

$28.00

Tiki Racerback

$28.00

Mens Crew

$13.00

Ladies V

$13.00

Team Tiki Long Sleeve

$14.00

Bahama Gear

Bahama Pineapple Hat

$30.00

Bahama LS (Anetik - NO Hoodie)

$55.00

Bahama LS (Ultraclub White)

$36.00

Bahama T-Shirt Bahama Strong

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18487 SE Federal Hwy, Tequesta, FL 33469

Directions

Gallery
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill image
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill image
Tiki 52 Bar & Grill image

Map
