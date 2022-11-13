Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiki Lounge

127 Reviews

$$

165 Lancaster Dr SE

Salem, OR 97317

Order Again

Baskets

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.00

Fish & Chips Basket

$12.00

Wing Basket

$13.00

Burgers

1/3 Pound Cheese Burger

$13.00

California Burger

$14.00

Chili Burger

$15.00

Chili Burger

$15.00

Pulled Pork Burger

$15.00

Tiki Burger

$14.00

Volcano Burger

$14.00

Tiki Tacos and Burritos

Asada Taco

$3.50+

Chx Taco

$3.50+

Fish Tacos (3)

$12.00

Pork Carnitas Taco

$3.50+

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$12.00

Taco Plate

$12.00

Giant Burrito

$13.00

Tiki Tropical Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Tiki-tizers

Basket of Fries or Tots

$7.50

crispy and tasty tots sprinkled with garlic and salt served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$9.00

Flatbread Pizza

$11.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Mozz Stix

$8.00

6 thick, Bent Arm Ale battered mozzarella sticks served with a zesty marinara sauce

Nachos

$10.00+

Onion Rings

$7.00

Thick, beer battered onion rings with dipping sauce

Wraps

Club Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

French Dip

$13.00

Fried Spam Sandwich

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Tiki Huli Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Taste of the Islands

Beef Short Ribs

$15.00

Huli Huli Chicken

$15.00

Kahlua Pig

$15.00

Mana Pua

$13.00

Moco Loco

$15.00

Spam Musubi

$13.00

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Blueberry

$3.50

Red Bull Coconut

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Red Bull Tropical

$3.50

Rockstar

$3.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Squirt

$1.50

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Merchandise

T-shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Equipment

Raffle Tickets

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

165 Lancaster Dr SE, Salem, OR 97317

