Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Tiki's Grill & Bar

14,290 Reviews

$$

2570 Kalakaua Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815

Cocktails

1944 Mai Tai

1944 Mai Tai

$17.99

TOP DRINK - Premium Cruzan light rum, Whaler's dark rum, orange curaçao, orgeat, fresh lime juice, topped with housemade passionfruit foam. This cocktail comes with its own custom 1944 Mai Tai complimentary glass you can take home!

Kauai Pain Killah

Kauai Pain Killah

$17.99

Classic Tiki cocktail with a local twist. Local Kōloa Spice Rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, orange juice, dusted with nutmeg. 2 "shots" of rum are served in a special device that allows you to control your "dosage" depending on how much pain relief you need.

Hawaii 78

Hawaii 78

$13.50

Twist on a French 75 and tribute to Braddah Iz. Hendrick's Gin, lemon juice, & housemade ginger syrup, shaken with ice and topped with LaMarca Prosecco.

Gin-ger Gimlet

Gin-ger Gimlet

$12.00

Gray Whale Gin, fresh lime juice, house made ginger syrup, shaken together and topped with soda water. *** Gray Whale Gin proudly supports Oceana who's goal is protecting and restoring the world's oceans. A portion of their proceeds are contributed annually to this great cause.

Hula Girl Mai Tai, w/Souv. Gls.

Hula Girl Mai Tai, w/Souv. Gls.

$18.00

You take home the Tiki's Mug! light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float on top.

Kalakaua Sunset

Kalakaua Sunset

$14.00

Local Pau Maui vodka, passionfruit juice, orange juice, splash of lime juice, and a dash of grenadine.

Lava Flow

Lava Flow

$15.00

Pina colada mix, pineapple juice, rum, blended with strawberry puree.

Lychee Martini

Lychee Martini

$13.50

Local Pau Maui vodka, splash of lychee juice, housemade ginger syrup, lychee garnish.

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$12.50

Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float

Passion Fruit Punch

Passion Fruit Punch

$13.00

Kinky Fruit Punch vodka, raspberry vodka, Hawaiian Sun passionfruit juice, splash of lemon lime soda.

Strawberry Squeeze

Strawberry Squeeze

$13.00

Malibu Coconut rum, vodka, lemonade and strawberry puree.

Top Shelf Mango Margarita

Top Shelf Mango Margarita

$16.50

Our Top Shelf Margarita made with Hornitos Reposado, Mango purée, and a Grand Marnier float.

Tropical Breeze

Tropical Breeze

$12.00

Light rum, banana liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, splash of grenadine.

Vodka Red Bull

Vodka Red Bull

$13.50

Red Bull Energy Drink or Red Bull Sugarfree, Vodka, Lime Wedge Garnish

Add a Take-Home Ceramic Tiki Mug with your Drink

Add a Take-Home Ceramic Tiki Mug with your Drink

$10.00
Add a Take-Home Coconut with your Drink

Add a Take-Home Coconut with your Drink

$6.00
Add a Take-Home Tiki Glass with your Drink

Add a Take-Home Tiki Glass with your Drink

$8.00
POG Slammer

POG Slammer

$15.00

Passion-Orange-Guava with a dark rum float

Coffee Colada

Coffee Colada

$18.00

Pineapple Coconut with Kahlua

Melon Cooler

Melon Cooler

$18.00

Frozen Lemonade, Midori, Tito's Vodka

Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$18.00

Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Tajin rim

Draft Beer

Blue Moon draft - Pick Size

Blue Moon draft - Pick Size

$8.75+
Coors Light draft - Pick Size

Coors Light draft - Pick Size

$6.50+

*Larger glass sizes not available for takeout.

Heineken draft - Pick Size

Heineken draft - Pick Size

$8.50+

Heineken is a full-bodied premium lager with deep golden colour, light fruity aroma, a mild bitter taste and a balanced hop aroma leaving a crisp, clean finish for ultimate refreshing taste

Kona Longboard draft - Pick Size

Kona Longboard draft - Pick Size

$8.50+

( Local ) A crisp, pale-gold lager made with choice malts and aromatic hops, brewed in a traditional lager style. *Larger glass sizes not available for takeout.

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale - Pick Size

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale - Pick Size

$8.50+

(Local ) Big Wave is light golden ale with a subtle fruitiness and delicate hop aroma. A smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale. The lightly roasted honey malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and also gives a slight sweetness that is balanced out by our special blend of hops. 20 IBU *Larger glass sizes not available for takeout.

Kona Gold Cliff IPA draft - Pick Size

Kona Gold Cliff IPA draft - Pick Size

$9.00+

Lahaina IPA

$10.00+

Mango Cart

$9.00+
Miller Lite draft - Pick Size

Miller Lite draft - Pick Size

$6.50+

*Larger glass sizes not available for takeout.

Modelo Especial - Pick Size

Modelo Especial - Pick Size

$7.50+

Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb.

Paradise Cider Guava Lava draft - Pick Size

Paradise Cider Guava Lava draft - Pick Size

$11.50+

( Local ) Paradise Ciders: Guava Lava is a refreshing combination of juicy pink guava with a light strawberry finish. It’s semi-sweet with a smooth, lightly-carbonated body. We are Hawai'i's first hard cider company located in Honolulu on the island of O'ahu. Our ciders are handcrafted in small batches with local fruit flavors and paradise in mind. Guava Lava is their most popular cider! *** Gluten Free!

Stella

$9.00+

Bottled Beers

Corona Bottle

Corona Bottle

$7.95
Heineken Bottle

Heineken Bottle

$7.95
High Noon Pineapple

High Noon Pineapple

$8.50

High Noon Pineapple Vodka Hard Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors. This crisp and refreshing drink only has 100 calories, no added sugar and it's Gluten free. Enjoy straight from the can or served over ice.

High Noon Watermelon

High Noon Watermelon

$8.50

High Noon Watermelon Vodka Hard Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors. This crisp and refreshing drink only has 100 calories, no added sugar and it's Gluten free. Enjoy straight from the can or served over ice.

Wines by the Glass

Glass J Vineyards Chardonnay

Glass J Vineyards Chardonnay

$14.00

The bright and layered California Chardonnay opens with appealing aromas of crisp yellow apple, ginger snap and vanilla custard. Layered notes of baked peach, pineapple, roasted almond and Madagascar vanilla blend on the plush, full-bodied palate. The finish is long and bright, with hints of ginger and toasted coconut macaroon.

Glass Kendall Jackson Reserve Chardonnay

Glass Kendall Jackson Reserve Chardonnay

$11.00

Beautifully integrated tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes that explode in your mouth. These flavors delicately intertwine with aromas of vanilla and honey to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak and butter rounds out the long, lingering finish.

Glass Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Glass Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. PALATE: A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.

Glass Fleur de Mer Rose

Glass Fleur de Mer Rose

$11.00

A classic Provençal Rosé, Fleur de Mer is a brilliant pale pink color, beautifully balanced with bright fruit notes and crisp acidity. Delicate aromas of fresh watermelon and cherry give way to a complex, refreshing palate. Layers of red berries and subtle citrus are complemented by a softly textured middle and a fine, cleansing, mineral finish.

Glass Josh Cab

Glass Josh Cab

$13.00

The bouquet bursts with intense dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. The palate is dominated by flavors of black cherries and juicy blackberries, accented by delicate vanilla flavors and toasty oak finishing long with round, soft tannins. This wine's rich fruit, acid and tannic structure complements just about any well-seasoned meat such as steak, pork loin or lamb chops, followed by a chocolate dessert or espresso.

Glass Clos Du Bois Cabernet

Glass Clos Du Bois Cabernet

$12.00

Clos du Bois Cabernet , California : A classic Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of black currant, blackberry and toasted oak , concentrated black fruit and a smooth texture that lead to a complex finish

Glass Decoy Merlot

Glass Decoy Merlot

$14.00

A full-bodied, juicy Merlot from Sonoma County, California. Produced by the Duckhorn Winery. Love the toasty oak and dark plum nose. Lush and full on the palate with layers of red and dark berries, cocoa, dried herbs and savory spice.

Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir

Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir

$14.00

A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate.

Glass La Marca Prosecco

Glass La Marca Prosecco

$13.00

Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity flavors of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness.

Sparkling Wine Gls

$8.00
Glass Lillie's Collection Sauvignon Blanc

Glass Lillie's Collection Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

The Sauvignon Blanc has bright notes of pear, apricot and white peach. This light bodied wine adds flavors of lemon curd and melon with a refreshing, crisp finish. Winemaking Notes: Appellation: North Coast California Varietal: 100% Sauvignon Blanc

Glass House Cab Sauvignon (Barefoot)

$8.00

Wines by the Bottle

Bottle J Vineyards Chardonnay

Bottle J Vineyards Chardonnay

$49.00

The bright and layered California Chardonnay opens with appealing aromas of crisp yellow apple, ginger snap and vanilla custard. Layered notes of baked peach, pineapple, roasted almond and Madagascar vanilla blend on the plush, full-bodied palate. The finish is long and bright, with hints of ginger and toasted coconut macaroon.

Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$40.00

Beautifully integrated tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes that explode in your mouth. These flavors delicately intertwine with aromas of vanilla and honey to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak and butter rounds out the long, lingering finish.

Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$49.00

Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. PALATE: A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.

Bottle Lillie’s Collection Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle Lillie’s Collection Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

The Sauvignon Blanc has bright notes of pear, apricot and white peach. This light bodied wine adds flavors of lemon curd and melon with a refreshing, crisp finish. Winemaking Notes: Appellation: North Coast California Varietal: 100% Sauvignon Blanc

Bottle Fleur de Mer Rose

Bottle Fleur de Mer Rose

$38.00

A classic Provençal Rosé, Fleur de Mer is a brilliant pale pink color, beautifully balanced with bright fruit notes and crisp acidity. Delicate aromas of fresh watermelon and cherry give way to a complex, refreshing palate. Layers of red berries and subtle citrus are complemented by a softly textured middle and a fine, cleansing, mineral finish.

Bottle Clos Du Bois Cab

Bottle Clos Du Bois Cab

$42.00

Clos du Bois Cabernet , California : A classic Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of black currant, blackberry and toasted oak , concentrated black fruit and a smooth texture that lead to a complex finish

Bottle Josh Cabernet

Bottle Josh Cabernet

$44.00

The bouquet bursts with intense dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. The palate is dominated by flavors of black cherries and juicy blackberries, accented by delicate vanilla flavors and toasty oak finishing long with round, soft tannins. This wine's rich fruit, acid and tannic structure complements just about any well-seasoned meat such as steak, pork loin or lamb chops, followed by a chocolate dessert or espresso.

Bottle Duckhorn Merlot

Bottle Duckhorn Merlot

$70.00

A classic expression of Napa Valley Merlot, this wine offers alluring aromas of lush cherry, raspberry, cocoa and freshly baked pie crust. The cherry and raspberry notes are echoed on the silky palate, where fine-grained tannins and flavors of ripe plum, blueberry, licorice and subtle baking spice draw the wine to a long, elegant finish.

Bottle Decoy Merlot

Bottle Decoy Merlot

$49.00

A full-bodied, juicy Merlot from Sonoma County, California. Produced by the Duckhorn Winery. Love the toasty oak and dark plum nose. Lush and full on the palate with layers of red and dark berries, cocoa, dried herbs and savory spice.

Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir

Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir

$50.00

A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate.

Bottle Selfridge Estate Pinot Noir

Bottle Selfridge Estate Pinot Noir

$90.00

elfridge Estate Pinot Noir is a small batch, hand cultivated Pinot Noir grown in Carmel, California. Encompassing only 1.2 acres of south facing, terraced single cordon vines, Selfridge Estate Highlights concentrated fruit quality with a classic terroir representing the Carmel Chalk and clay soil from the vineyard.

Dom Perignon "Vintage" Cuvee Bottle

Dom Perignon "Vintage" Cuvee Bottle

$350.00

Dom Pérignon is vintage champagne only. Each vintage is a creation, singular and unique, that expresses both the character of the year, and the character of Dom Pérignon. After at least eight years of elaboration in the cellars, the wine embodies the perfect balance of Dom Pérignon, the Plénitude of harmony.

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$149.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut: Bright fruitiness and elegant maturity. The color is an elegant golden straw yellow with amber highlights. Radiant aromas reveal notes of apple, pear, yellow peach, honey, and floral nuances along with elegant blond notes of brioche and fresh nuts. Richly flavorful and smooth combining generosity and subtlety, fullness and vigor, followed by a delicately fresh crispiness, to reveal the magical balance of Champagne.

Roederer Estate Brut

Roederer Estate Brut

$69.00

Roederer Estate Brut is crisp and elegant with complex pear, spice and hazelnut flavors. It is fresh and lightly fruity with great finesse and depth of flavor. Roederer Estate is nestled in Mendocino County’s fog-shrouded, Anderson Valley. The premium grape growing region’s proximity to the Pacific ocean gives rise to a gentle cycle of warm days and cool nights, allowing grapes to mature slowly on the vine and develop full varietal character.

Bottle La Marca Prosecco

Bottle La Marca Prosecco

$50.00

Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity flavors of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness.

Bottle House Bubbles

Bottle House Bubbles

$30.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Bottle House Chardonnay

$26.00

Bottle House Cab

$26.00

Mocktails

Frozen lemonade

Virgin Lava Flow

$9.00

Pineapple, Coconut, and Strawberry Flavored virgin Cocktail

Virgin Pina Colada

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.50

Pineapple and Coconut flavored Virgin Cocktail

Pineapple Colada Slushie Mocktail

$10.00

Piña Colada Slushie Non-Alcoholic

POG Slushie Mocktail

$10.00

POG (Passion, Orange & Guava flavor) Slushie

Lemonade Slushie Mocktail

$10.00

Lemonade flavor Slushie

Mango Slushie Mocktail

$10.00

Mango flavor Slushie

N/A Beverages

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.25
Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.25
Red Bull Watermelon

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.25
Red Bull Tropical

Red Bull Tropical

$4.25

Flavored Lemonade

$4.25

Lemonade with a splash of Strawberry, Mango, or Banana

Ginger Lemonade

Ginger Lemonade

$4.25

Lemonade with a splash of our house made Ginger Syrup

Lemonade

$3.50

Plantation Iced Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea and Pineapple Juice

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Iced Tea and Lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.25

Apple Juice

$4.25Out of stock

Tomato Juice

$4.25

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fruit Punch

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Keiki Juices

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Pupus

Ahi Poke Wonton Sliders

Ahi Poke Wonton Sliders

$18.00

RAW, 'ahi poke with sweet & spicy sauce, masago, crispy wontons, chili aioli.

Beet Hummus Plate

Beet Hummus Plate

$16.00

Broccoli, carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, cauliflower, tomatoes, taro & Moloka‘i potato chips, truffle oil.

Calamari Katsu

Calamari Katsu

$17.00

Panko-crusted calamari steak strips, lemon cream sauce, pineapple-shrimp salsa, crispy capers.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp, sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Vietnamese style ginger garlic & parmesan sauce.

Kiawe Smoked Marlin Dip

Kiawe Smoked Marlin Dip

$14.00

Island marlin, Moloka‘i potato & taro chips.

Korean Style Tofu Appetizer

Korean Style Tofu Appetizer

$14.00

VEGAN Shiso seared local chilled tofu with sea asparagus, Ewa sweet onions, ogo, & kochujang.

Prime Rib Poke *

Prime Rib Poke *

$15.00

Flash-seared prime rib cubes drizzled with savory pipikaula aioli, Kunia Country Farm greens.

Truffled Garlic Edamame (Dinner)

Truffled Garlic Edamame (Dinner)

$9.00

Whole shell soybean, togarashi, truffle, butter, fried garlic, kabayaki.

Volcano Chicken Wings

Volcano Chicken Wings

$17.00

Spicy buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing & celery.

Kalua Pig Quesadilla

Kalua Pig Quesadilla

$15.00

Ube tortillas, housemade kalua pig, melted pepper jack, sour cream, guacamole & salsa.

Appetizer- 1/2 Rack Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs

Appetizer- 1/2 Rack Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

Half-rack of baby back ribs with Tiki's signature guava barbecue sauce.

Charred Ahi Tuna Tataki*

Charred Ahi Tuna Tataki*

$18.00

Togarashi seared ahi tuna, jalapeño ponzu, sunamono, with a sea asparagus salad.

Kiawe Smoked Fish Arancini

Kiawe Smoked Fish Arancini

$14.00

Crispy risotto rice balls, house smoked local fish, & sun-dried tomato rosemary chardonnay sauce.

Ahi Tartare Stack*

Ahi Tartare Stack*

$19.00

RAW 'ahi, Kula onions, capers, avocado & sunny side quail egg, crostinis & Hawaiian chili harissa.

Kalbi Moloka‘i Venison Gyoza

Kalbi Moloka‘i Venison Gyoza

$15.00

Crunchy dumplings of venison, beef, bok choy with chili aioli, sunomono.

Salads

Layered Beet & Boursin Cheese *GS*

Layered Beet & Boursin Cheese *GS*

$15.00

Roasted beets layered with Boursin, macadamia nuts, petite greens, balsamic dijon vinaigrette.

Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad

Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Topped with chopped chicken breast served chilled.

Island Watermelon Salad *GS*

Island Watermelon Salad *GS*

$15.00

Kunia country farms local greens, watermelon cubes, sweet onions and dark balsamic dijon vinaigrette, and feta cheese.

House Salad *GS*

House Salad *GS*

$8.00

Local greens, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, passion orange vinaigrette dressing.

Dinner Entrees

Entrees available from 4-9:30 PM.
Macadamia Nut Crusted Fish

Macadamia Nut Crusted Fish

$38.00

Catch of the day with a crunchy coating of macadamia nuts & panko, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, basil cream, asparagus, roasted grape tomatoes.

Thai Shrimp Puttanesca

Thai Shrimp Puttanesca

$29.00

Thai-style San Marzano tomato sauce, capers, kalamata olives, Kahumana Farms fresh tatsoi, linguine.

Vegan Pasta Primavera

Vegan Pasta Primavera

$28.00

Linguine tossed in San Marzano tomato sauce & balsamic roasted garden vegetables, fresh tatsoi.

Teppanyaki Pacific Pink Snapper *GS*

Teppanyaki Pacific Pink Snapper *GS*

$35.00

Moloka‘i potatoes, Kahuku sea asparagus poke, citrus ube sauce, kabayaki.

Truffle-Yaki Salmon

Truffle-Yaki Salmon

$34.00

Teriyaki grilled, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, Kahumana baby bok choy & rice wine nori sauce, ginger coral.

Coconut Chicken

Coconut Chicken

$29.00

Half chicken, spice-brined and fried with golden herb scented rice, island long beans, papaya salad, macadamia nuts, and coconut chili sauce.

Entree- Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs *GS*

Entree- Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs *GS*

$29.00

Full rack of baby back ribs with Tiki's signature guava barbecue sauce served with crispy fries.

Fork Tender Beef Short Ribs *GS*

Fork Tender Beef Short Ribs *GS*

$35.00

Fork tender, 8oz braised beef short ribs, tarragon scalloped potatoes, housemade fukujinzuke.

Slow Roasted Prime Rib

Slow Roasted Prime Rib

$32.00Out of stock

14oz, creamy horseradish, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, au jus.

Pulehu 14oz NY Steak

Pulehu 14oz NY Steak

$38.00

Tarragon scalloped potato skillet, crispy Brussels sprouts, three pepper butter. MEAT TEMPERATURE GUIDELINE Rare: Cool red center. Medium Rare: Warm Red Center. Medium: Warm pink center, touch of red. Medium Well: Warm brown, pink center. Well Done: Hot brown center, no pink.

Make It a Surf & Turf

Make It a Surf & Turf

$22.00

5oz. steamed Maine lobster tail, drawn butter, lemon wedge. Added to any item on the menu.

Keiki (Kids)

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Melted cheese on grilled bread served with french fries.

Keiki Chicken Strips

$15.95

Delicious crispy chicken strips served with french fries.

Keiki Pasta

$15.95

House made marinara, parmesan cheese.

Dessert

Maui Pineapple Creme Brulee

Maui Pineapple Creme Brulee

$15.00

Vanilla creme brulee in a Maui Gold pineapple dusted with li hing mui powder.

Molten Chocolate Fudge Cake

Molten Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00

Divine warm chocolate cake, raspberry coulis, whipped cream, caramel sauce, and candied macadamia nuts with a scoop of IL Gelato vanilla ice cream.

Tropical Sorbetto Trio *GS*

Tropical Sorbetto Trio *GS*

$9.00

Trio of IL Gelato's popular tropical flavors: Mango, Dragon Fruit, Strawberry-Guava. **Flavors subject to availability

Twenty Layer Haupia Crepe Cake

Twenty Layer Haupia Crepe Cake

$14.00

Twenty layers of crepes, tropical fruit sauces, & house-made whipped coconut crème.

Sandwiches & Mains

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Prime rib slices, swiss cheese, horseradish sour cream on fresh baked hoagie, pho broth au jus. Served with crispy fries. *Available from 12:00-4:00pm only*

Smoked Marlin Melt Sandwich

Smoked Marlin Melt Sandwich

$16.00

Tiki’s kiawe smoked Hawaiian marlin dip, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sourdough bread, sunomono and crispy fries.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Slow-braised shredded kalua pig tossed in house made guava barbecue sauce, topped with coleslaw on a taro bun. Served with fries.

Entree- Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs *GS*

Entree- Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs *GS*

$29.00

Full rack of baby back ribs with Tiki's signature guava barbecue sauce served with crispy fries.

Coconut Chicken

Coconut Chicken

$29.00

Half chicken, spice-brined and fried with golden herb scented rice, island long beans, papaya salad, macadamia nuts, and coconut chili sauce.

Late Night (10 PM -11 PM) Menu

Kalua Pig Quesadilla

Kalua Pig Quesadilla

$15.00

Ube tortillas, housemade kalua pig, melted pepper jack, sour cream, guacamole & salsa.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp, sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts *GS*

Crispy Brussels Sprouts *GS*

$12.00

Crisped and tossed in Vietnamese style ginger, garlic & parmesan.

Volcano Chicken Wings

Volcano Chicken Wings

$17.00

Spicy Volcano sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing & celery.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Slow-braised shredded kalua pig tossed in house made guava barbecue sauce, topped with coleslaw on a taro bun. Served with fries.

Molten Chocolate Fudge Cake

Molten Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00

Divine warm chocolate cake, raspberry coulis, whipped cream, caramel sauce, and candied macadamia nuts with a scoop of IL Gelato vanilla ice cream.

Twenty Layer Haupia Crepe Cake

Twenty Layer Haupia Crepe Cake

$14.00

Twenty layers of crepes, tropical fruit sauces, & house-made whipped coconut crème.

A hip, open-air restaurant with retro South Pacific design & experience, featuring Hawaii Regional Cuisine.

2570 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

