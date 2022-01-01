Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalakaua Ave
Honolulu, HI 96815
Cocktails
1944 Mai Tai
TOP DRINK - Premium Cruzan light rum, Whaler's dark rum, orange curaçao, orgeat, fresh lime juice, topped with housemade passionfruit foam. This cocktail comes with its own custom 1944 Mai Tai complimentary glass you can take home!
Kauai Pain Killah
Classic Tiki cocktail with a local twist. Local Kōloa Spice Rum, coconut cream, pineapple juice, orange juice, dusted with nutmeg. 2 "shots" of rum are served in a special device that allows you to control your "dosage" depending on how much pain relief you need.
Hawaii 78
Twist on a French 75 and tribute to Braddah Iz. Hendrick's Gin, lemon juice, & housemade ginger syrup, shaken with ice and topped with LaMarca Prosecco.
Gin-ger Gimlet
Gray Whale Gin, fresh lime juice, house made ginger syrup, shaken together and topped with soda water. *** Gray Whale Gin proudly supports Oceana who's goal is protecting and restoring the world's oceans. A portion of their proceeds are contributed annually to this great cause.
Hula Girl Mai Tai, w/Souv. Gls.
You take home the Tiki's Mug! light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float on top.
Kalakaua Sunset
Local Pau Maui vodka, passionfruit juice, orange juice, splash of lime juice, and a dash of grenadine.
Lava Flow
Pina colada mix, pineapple juice, rum, blended with strawberry puree.
Lychee Martini
Local Pau Maui vodka, splash of lychee juice, housemade ginger syrup, lychee garnish.
Mai Tai
Light rum, a refreshing fruit juice mix of OJ, Lilikoi, and Pineapple, with a dark rum float
Passion Fruit Punch
Kinky Fruit Punch vodka, raspberry vodka, Hawaiian Sun passionfruit juice, splash of lemon lime soda.
Strawberry Squeeze
Malibu Coconut rum, vodka, lemonade and strawberry puree.
Top Shelf Mango Margarita
Our Top Shelf Margarita made with Hornitos Reposado, Mango purée, and a Grand Marnier float.
Tropical Breeze
Light rum, banana liqueur, orange juice, pineapple juice, splash of grenadine.
Vodka Red Bull
Red Bull Energy Drink or Red Bull Sugarfree, Vodka, Lime Wedge Garnish
Add a Take-Home Ceramic Tiki Mug with your Drink
Add a Take-Home Coconut with your Drink
Add a Take-Home Tiki Glass with your Drink
POG Slammer
Passion-Orange-Guava with a dark rum float
Coffee Colada
Pineapple Coconut with Kahlua
Melon Cooler
Frozen Lemonade, Midori, Tito's Vodka
Mango Tango
Hornitos Reposado Tequila, Tajin rim
Draft Beer
Blue Moon draft - Pick Size
Coors Light draft - Pick Size
*Larger glass sizes not available for takeout.
Heineken draft - Pick Size
Heineken is a full-bodied premium lager with deep golden colour, light fruity aroma, a mild bitter taste and a balanced hop aroma leaving a crisp, clean finish for ultimate refreshing taste
Kona Longboard draft - Pick Size
( Local ) A crisp, pale-gold lager made with choice malts and aromatic hops, brewed in a traditional lager style. *Larger glass sizes not available for takeout.
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale - Pick Size
(Local ) Big Wave is light golden ale with a subtle fruitiness and delicate hop aroma. A smooth, easy drinking refreshing ale. The lightly roasted honey malt contributes to the golden hue of this beer and also gives a slight sweetness that is balanced out by our special blend of hops. 20 IBU *Larger glass sizes not available for takeout.
Kona Gold Cliff IPA draft - Pick Size
Lahaina IPA
Mango Cart
Miller Lite draft - Pick Size
*Larger glass sizes not available for takeout.
Modelo Especial - Pick Size
Brewed as a model of what good beer should be, this rich, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager delivers a crisp, refreshing taste. Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb.
Paradise Cider Guava Lava draft - Pick Size
( Local ) Paradise Ciders: Guava Lava is a refreshing combination of juicy pink guava with a light strawberry finish. It’s semi-sweet with a smooth, lightly-carbonated body. We are Hawai'i's first hard cider company located in Honolulu on the island of O'ahu. Our ciders are handcrafted in small batches with local fruit flavors and paradise in mind. Guava Lava is their most popular cider! *** Gluten Free!
Stella
Bottled Beers
Corona Bottle
Heineken Bottle
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Pineapple Vodka Hard Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors. This crisp and refreshing drink only has 100 calories, no added sugar and it's Gluten free. Enjoy straight from the can or served over ice.
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Watermelon Vodka Hard Seltzer is made with real fruit juice, sparkling water and natural flavors. This crisp and refreshing drink only has 100 calories, no added sugar and it's Gluten free. Enjoy straight from the can or served over ice.
Wines by the Glass
Glass J Vineyards Chardonnay
The bright and layered California Chardonnay opens with appealing aromas of crisp yellow apple, ginger snap and vanilla custard. Layered notes of baked peach, pineapple, roasted almond and Madagascar vanilla blend on the plush, full-bodied palate. The finish is long and bright, with hints of ginger and toasted coconut macaroon.
Glass Kendall Jackson Reserve Chardonnay
Beautifully integrated tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes that explode in your mouth. These flavors delicately intertwine with aromas of vanilla and honey to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak and butter rounds out the long, lingering finish.
Glass Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. PALATE: A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.
Glass Fleur de Mer Rose
A classic Provençal Rosé, Fleur de Mer is a brilliant pale pink color, beautifully balanced with bright fruit notes and crisp acidity. Delicate aromas of fresh watermelon and cherry give way to a complex, refreshing palate. Layers of red berries and subtle citrus are complemented by a softly textured middle and a fine, cleansing, mineral finish.
Glass Josh Cab
The bouquet bursts with intense dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. The palate is dominated by flavors of black cherries and juicy blackberries, accented by delicate vanilla flavors and toasty oak finishing long with round, soft tannins. This wine's rich fruit, acid and tannic structure complements just about any well-seasoned meat such as steak, pork loin or lamb chops, followed by a chocolate dessert or espresso.
Glass Clos Du Bois Cabernet
Clos du Bois Cabernet , California : A classic Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of black currant, blackberry and toasted oak , concentrated black fruit and a smooth texture that lead to a complex finish
Glass Decoy Merlot
A full-bodied, juicy Merlot from Sonoma County, California. Produced by the Duckhorn Winery. Love the toasty oak and dark plum nose. Lush and full on the palate with layers of red and dark berries, cocoa, dried herbs and savory spice.
Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir
A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate.
Glass La Marca Prosecco
Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity flavors of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness.
Sparkling Wine Gls
Glass Lillie's Collection Sauvignon Blanc
The Sauvignon Blanc has bright notes of pear, apricot and white peach. This light bodied wine adds flavors of lemon curd and melon with a refreshing, crisp finish. Winemaking Notes: Appellation: North Coast California Varietal: 100% Sauvignon Blanc
Glass House Cab Sauvignon (Barefoot)
Wines by the Bottle
Bottle J Vineyards Chardonnay
The bright and layered California Chardonnay opens with appealing aromas of crisp yellow apple, ginger snap and vanilla custard. Layered notes of baked peach, pineapple, roasted almond and Madagascar vanilla blend on the plush, full-bodied palate. The finish is long and bright, with hints of ginger and toasted coconut macaroon.
Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Beautifully integrated tropical flavors such as pineapple, mango, and papaya with citrus notes that explode in your mouth. These flavors delicately intertwine with aromas of vanilla and honey to create depth and balance throughout. A hint of toasted oak and butter rounds out the long, lingering finish.
Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Classic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc aromas of lifted citrus, tropical fruit, and crushed herbs. PALATE: A fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.
Bottle Lillie’s Collection Sauvignon Blanc
The Sauvignon Blanc has bright notes of pear, apricot and white peach. This light bodied wine adds flavors of lemon curd and melon with a refreshing, crisp finish. Winemaking Notes: Appellation: North Coast California Varietal: 100% Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Fleur de Mer Rose
A classic Provençal Rosé, Fleur de Mer is a brilliant pale pink color, beautifully balanced with bright fruit notes and crisp acidity. Delicate aromas of fresh watermelon and cherry give way to a complex, refreshing palate. Layers of red berries and subtle citrus are complemented by a softly textured middle and a fine, cleansing, mineral finish.
Bottle Clos Du Bois Cab
Clos du Bois Cabernet , California : A classic Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of black currant, blackberry and toasted oak , concentrated black fruit and a smooth texture that lead to a complex finish
Bottle Josh Cabernet
The bouquet bursts with intense dark fruits, cinnamon, clove and subtle oak aromas. The palate is dominated by flavors of black cherries and juicy blackberries, accented by delicate vanilla flavors and toasty oak finishing long with round, soft tannins. This wine's rich fruit, acid and tannic structure complements just about any well-seasoned meat such as steak, pork loin or lamb chops, followed by a chocolate dessert or espresso.
Bottle Duckhorn Merlot
A classic expression of Napa Valley Merlot, this wine offers alluring aromas of lush cherry, raspberry, cocoa and freshly baked pie crust. The cherry and raspberry notes are echoed on the silky palate, where fine-grained tannins and flavors of ripe plum, blueberry, licorice and subtle baking spice draw the wine to a long, elegant finish.
Bottle Decoy Merlot
A full-bodied, juicy Merlot from Sonoma County, California. Produced by the Duckhorn Winery. Love the toasty oak and dark plum nose. Lush and full on the palate with layers of red and dark berries, cocoa, dried herbs and savory spice.
Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir
A rich garnet color with a ruby edge, the wine opens to reveal lifted fruit aromas of bright strawberry and jammy fruit, mocha, and vanilla, along with toasty oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry, and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth on the palate.
Bottle Selfridge Estate Pinot Noir
elfridge Estate Pinot Noir is a small batch, hand cultivated Pinot Noir grown in Carmel, California. Encompassing only 1.2 acres of south facing, terraced single cordon vines, Selfridge Estate Highlights concentrated fruit quality with a classic terroir representing the Carmel Chalk and clay soil from the vineyard.
Dom Perignon "Vintage" Cuvee Bottle
Dom Pérignon is vintage champagne only. Each vintage is a creation, singular and unique, that expresses both the character of the year, and the character of Dom Pérignon. After at least eight years of elaboration in the cellars, the wine embodies the perfect balance of Dom Pérignon, the Plénitude of harmony.
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut: Bright fruitiness and elegant maturity. The color is an elegant golden straw yellow with amber highlights. Radiant aromas reveal notes of apple, pear, yellow peach, honey, and floral nuances along with elegant blond notes of brioche and fresh nuts. Richly flavorful and smooth combining generosity and subtlety, fullness and vigor, followed by a delicately fresh crispiness, to reveal the magical balance of Champagne.
Roederer Estate Brut
Roederer Estate Brut is crisp and elegant with complex pear, spice and hazelnut flavors. It is fresh and lightly fruity with great finesse and depth of flavor. Roederer Estate is nestled in Mendocino County’s fog-shrouded, Anderson Valley. The premium grape growing region’s proximity to the Pacific ocean gives rise to a gentle cycle of warm days and cool nights, allowing grapes to mature slowly on the vine and develop full varietal character.
Bottle La Marca Prosecco
Opening with aromas of fresh-picked citrus and honeysuckle blossoms, the crisp, clean palate brings fruity flavors of green apple, juicy peach and ripe lemon, framed by hints of minerality. The finish is light and refreshing with a tantalizing hint of sweetness.
Bottle House Bubbles
Corkage Fee
Bottle House Chardonnay
Bottle House Cab
Mocktails
Virgin Lava Flow
Pineapple, Coconut, and Strawberry Flavored virgin Cocktail
Virgin Pina Colada
Pineapple and Coconut flavored Virgin Cocktail
Pineapple Colada Slushie Mocktail
Piña Colada Slushie Non-Alcoholic
POG Slushie Mocktail
POG (Passion, Orange & Guava flavor) Slushie
Lemonade Slushie Mocktail
Lemonade flavor Slushie
Mango Slushie Mocktail
Mango flavor Slushie
N/A Beverages
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Watermelon
Red Bull Tropical
Flavored Lemonade
Lemonade with a splash of Strawberry, Mango, or Banana
Ginger Lemonade
Lemonade with a splash of our house made Ginger Syrup
Lemonade
Plantation Iced Tea
Iced Tea and Pineapple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea and Lemonade
Iced Tea
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fruit Punch
Coke Zero
Barq's Root Beer
Raspberry Iced Tea
Ginger Ale
Keiki Juices
Hot Tea
Milk
Pupus
Ahi Poke Wonton Sliders
RAW, 'ahi poke with sweet & spicy sauce, masago, crispy wontons, chili aioli.
Beet Hummus Plate
Broccoli, carrots, cucumber, bell peppers, cauliflower, tomatoes, taro & Moloka‘i potato chips, truffle oil.
Calamari Katsu
Panko-crusted calamari steak strips, lemon cream sauce, pineapple-shrimp salsa, crispy capers.
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp, sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Vietnamese style ginger garlic & parmesan sauce.
Kiawe Smoked Marlin Dip
Island marlin, Moloka‘i potato & taro chips.
Korean Style Tofu Appetizer
VEGAN Shiso seared local chilled tofu with sea asparagus, Ewa sweet onions, ogo, & kochujang.
Prime Rib Poke *
Flash-seared prime rib cubes drizzled with savory pipikaula aioli, Kunia Country Farm greens.
Truffled Garlic Edamame (Dinner)
Whole shell soybean, togarashi, truffle, butter, fried garlic, kabayaki.
Volcano Chicken Wings
Spicy buffalo sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing & celery.
Kalua Pig Quesadilla
Ube tortillas, housemade kalua pig, melted pepper jack, sour cream, guacamole & salsa.
Appetizer- 1/2 Rack Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs
Half-rack of baby back ribs with Tiki's signature guava barbecue sauce.
Charred Ahi Tuna Tataki*
Togarashi seared ahi tuna, jalapeño ponzu, sunamono, with a sea asparagus salad.
Kiawe Smoked Fish Arancini
Crispy risotto rice balls, house smoked local fish, & sun-dried tomato rosemary chardonnay sauce.
Ahi Tartare Stack*
RAW 'ahi, Kula onions, capers, avocado & sunny side quail egg, crostinis & Hawaiian chili harissa.
Kalbi Moloka‘i Venison Gyoza
Crunchy dumplings of venison, beef, bok choy with chili aioli, sunomono.
Salads
Layered Beet & Boursin Cheese *GS*
Roasted beets layered with Boursin, macadamia nuts, petite greens, balsamic dijon vinaigrette.
Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Topped with chopped chicken breast served chilled.
Island Watermelon Salad *GS*
Kunia country farms local greens, watermelon cubes, sweet onions and dark balsamic dijon vinaigrette, and feta cheese.
House Salad *GS*
Local greens, tomatoes, mandarin oranges, passion orange vinaigrette dressing.
Dinner Entrees
Macadamia Nut Crusted Fish
Catch of the day with a crunchy coating of macadamia nuts & panko, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, basil cream, asparagus, roasted grape tomatoes.
Thai Shrimp Puttanesca
Thai-style San Marzano tomato sauce, capers, kalamata olives, Kahumana Farms fresh tatsoi, linguine.
Vegan Pasta Primavera
Linguine tossed in San Marzano tomato sauce & balsamic roasted garden vegetables, fresh tatsoi.
Teppanyaki Pacific Pink Snapper *GS*
Moloka‘i potatoes, Kahuku sea asparagus poke, citrus ube sauce, kabayaki.
Truffle-Yaki Salmon
Teriyaki grilled, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, Kahumana baby bok choy & rice wine nori sauce, ginger coral.
Coconut Chicken
Half chicken, spice-brined and fried with golden herb scented rice, island long beans, papaya salad, macadamia nuts, and coconut chili sauce.
Entree- Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs *GS*
Full rack of baby back ribs with Tiki's signature guava barbecue sauce served with crispy fries.
Fork Tender Beef Short Ribs *GS*
Fork tender, 8oz braised beef short ribs, tarragon scalloped potatoes, housemade fukujinzuke.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib
14oz, creamy horseradish, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, au jus.
Pulehu 14oz NY Steak
Tarragon scalloped potato skillet, crispy Brussels sprouts, three pepper butter. MEAT TEMPERATURE GUIDELINE Rare: Cool red center. Medium Rare: Warm Red Center. Medium: Warm pink center, touch of red. Medium Well: Warm brown, pink center. Well Done: Hot brown center, no pink.
Make It a Surf & Turf
5oz. steamed Maine lobster tail, drawn butter, lemon wedge. Added to any item on the menu.
*Gluten Sensitive or *GS* menu items may contain trace amounts of gluten. Any item cooked in fryer may have cross contamination with gluten products.*
Note: For Parties of 6 or more, a 18% service charged is added *
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. *Please enjoy this table for up to 2 hours.
Keiki (Kids)
Dessert
Maui Pineapple Creme Brulee
Vanilla creme brulee in a Maui Gold pineapple dusted with li hing mui powder.
Molten Chocolate Fudge Cake
Divine warm chocolate cake, raspberry coulis, whipped cream, caramel sauce, and candied macadamia nuts with a scoop of IL Gelato vanilla ice cream.
Tropical Sorbetto Trio *GS*
Trio of IL Gelato's popular tropical flavors: Mango, Dragon Fruit, Strawberry-Guava. **Flavors subject to availability
Twenty Layer Haupia Crepe Cake
Twenty layers of crepes, tropical fruit sauces, & house-made whipped coconut crème.
Sandwiches & Mains
French Dip Sandwich
Prime rib slices, swiss cheese, horseradish sour cream on fresh baked hoagie, pho broth au jus. Served with crispy fries. *Available from 12:00-4:00pm only*
Smoked Marlin Melt Sandwich
Tiki’s kiawe smoked Hawaiian marlin dip, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, sourdough bread, sunomono and crispy fries.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow-braised shredded kalua pig tossed in house made guava barbecue sauce, topped with coleslaw on a taro bun. Served with fries.
Entree- Guava Glazed Baby Back Ribs *GS*
Full rack of baby back ribs with Tiki's signature guava barbecue sauce served with crispy fries.
Coconut Chicken
Half chicken, spice-brined and fried with golden herb scented rice, island long beans, papaya salad, macadamia nuts, and coconut chili sauce.
Late Night (10 PM -11 PM) Menu
Kalua Pig Quesadilla
Ube tortillas, housemade kalua pig, melted pepper jack, sour cream, guacamole & salsa.
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy coconut-crusted shrimp, sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts *GS*
Crisped and tossed in Vietnamese style ginger, garlic & parmesan.
Volcano Chicken Wings
Spicy Volcano sauce, served with bleu cheese dressing & celery.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow-braised shredded kalua pig tossed in house made guava barbecue sauce, topped with coleslaw on a taro bun. Served with fries.
Molten Chocolate Fudge Cake
Divine warm chocolate cake, raspberry coulis, whipped cream, caramel sauce, and candied macadamia nuts with a scoop of IL Gelato vanilla ice cream.
Twenty Layer Haupia Crepe Cake
Twenty layers of crepes, tropical fruit sauces, & house-made whipped coconut crème.
