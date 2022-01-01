Tikka and Grill - 6th Ave 1120 East 6th Avenue

HONEY CHICKEN

$16.00

This Honey Chicken Curry has won over numerous individuals that thought they didn’t like curry, which incorporates a few of our possessive family individuals! Everybody partners curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s essentially not genuine. Whereas curried dishes can without a doubt make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you simply can have that can be the extreme presentation to those people that are attentively attempting curry. All curry isn't hot! It is gluten free.