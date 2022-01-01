Tikka and Grill - 6th Ave 1120 East 6th Avenue
1120 East 6th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Popular Items
Indian Drinks (Cold & Hot)
Lassi (Yogurt Drink)
Lassi is a well known conventional dahi (yogurt)-based milkshake or smoothie that started within the Indian subcontinent.
CHAI TEA
Spiced milk tea is a flavored tea refreshment made by brewing black tea with a blend of homemade fragrant flavors and herbs. Your choice of (Hot or Iced)
Savory Soup & Salad
Cucumber Salad
Indian style cucumber, tomato, onion, and spices salad. This cooling cucumber dish is often served alongside a spicy Indian entrée.
Daal Soup
Traditional Indian style Daal Soup (Lentil) is a light and nutritious lentil soup. (Vegan Upon Request)
Momo Soup
Five pieces of chicken or vegetable momo (dumpling) served in fiery sesame and tomato-based warm and comforting soup. ~Please allow additional time for preparation.
Mulligatawny Soup
A gently spiced chicken and lentil soup. Mulligatawny is the extreme “fusion” food, designed centuries before anybody would indeed know what that implied. It hails from the early days of the British rule in India.
Tomato Soup
This tangy vegetarian soup from Maharashtra is made by tomatoes flavored with tamarind, cumin, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peppercorns and coconut milk.
Vegetable Coconut Soup
This perfectly delicious Edamame Salad with Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, and other Indian spices. They are all on the World’s Healthiest Foods check it out. This is a vegan delight.
Indian Street Chat
Aloo Tikki Chat
Aloo Tikki Chaat is one of our favorite starters among our customers. It is a widely known street food all across India and is loved by many locals.
Bombay Bhel
The most excellent kind of savory snacks, usually sold at street-side stalls all over South Asia continuously in an extraordinary variety of textures and flavors.
Dahi Papari
Fresh wafers served with yogurt, boiled potatoes and spicy chutney . It is one of the well known traditional street foods from India.
Pani Puri
You may discover vendors with pushcarts and even bicycles offering this red hot, mint water filled in puffed Puris in India. The Puris are filled with potatoes, garbanzo beans and boondi and served with a side of tamarind chutney. (Contains gluten )
Samosa Chaat
Vegetable samosa topped with tamarind, and mint chutney, served on top of spiced chickpeas. (Contain Gluten)
Starters
Appetizer Platter
Mix vegetable pakora, chicken pakora, shrimp pakora, paneer pakora, and one-piece vegetable samosa. Samosa cannot be made gluten free
Chicken Malai Kebab (Boneless)
Marinated in sour cream, herbs, and spices then roasted in the tandoor oven.
Lasuni Gobi (Garlic Cauliflower)
This vegan delight consists of crispy cauliflower florets cooked with fresh cut garlic, scallions and Indian herbs.
Mushroom Manchurian
Anybody who likes Mushrooms, will adore our Mushroom Manchurian, no competition there. The mushrooms are profoundly fried to provide it a crisp while the insides are delicate on bite.
Pakora
Pakora are a delicious Indian crisp fried snack made with spiced chickpea batter & any main ingredient like onion, paneer, choice of meat or veggies.
Onion Bhaji
Slices of onions plunged in spiced chickpea batter and deep-fried.
TANDOORI CHICKEN WINGS(8 PC)
Spicy tandoori chicken wings that are grilled in the tandoor oven to perfection with yogurt, lemon juice, ginger, garlic, garam masala, red chili powder and turmeric. (Please allow extra time to cook.)
VEGETABLE SAMOSA
Two deep-fried pastries filled with spiced minced potato & peas wrapped in wheat dough.(Contains Gluten)
Tikka and Grill Entrée
AACHARI
Aachari is a North-Indian entrée that tastes tangy and spicy pickled flavored with Indian spices and herbs.
ALOO GOBI
Popular Indian vegetarian dish where cauliflower is cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices. (Vegan Upon Request)
ALOO MATTER (Potato & Green Peas)
With the unique Punjabi style of making aloo matter made from potatoes (Aloo) and peas (Matar), this dish is made in a spiced creamy tomato-based sauce. (Vegan Upon Request)
BAIGAN BHARTA(Mashed Eggplant)
Eggplant mashed and cooked in Indian style. Baingan Bharta is made of roasted eggplant, cooked green peas, tomatoes and other spices which gives an extraordinary flavor and taste to the dish. (Vegan Upon Request)
BHINDI MASALA
Bhindi Masala is a well known Indian dish made with okra cooked until freshly flavored with garam masala, coriander, chilies, tomato, and onions. (Vegan Upon Request)
BIRYANI
BOMBAY POTATOES
Delicate potatoes covered in a tomato and onion based sauce with a colossal spice kick. This well known Indian side dish goes especially well with chicken and vegetable curries. (Vegan Upon Request)
CHANNA MASAL (Chickpeas)
Chana masala moreover known as channay, chole masala, chole or chholay (plural), which began from the northern parts of India where it’s a staple vegan dish. Channa masala made with chickpeas (channa) and garam masala in a tart tomato-based sauce. (Vegan Upon Request)
CHICKEN PATHIA
Pathia has its roots in an antiquated Persian dish. The regular territory for a Chicken Pathia appears to be a British curry house, I think this red hot sweet and acrid number with Gujarati leanings ought to be shown a lot more love.
CHICKEN SHAHENSHAH
Shahanshah is a title given to the Persian heads, meaning Lord of Lords. Marinated chicken pieces in a flavors and yogurt mix and cooked in a wealthy coconut and cashew sauce on a moderate fire.
CHILI
Your choice of meat, momo(dumplings), paneer, potato, or mushroom is hurled in hot chili sauce with all colors of bell peppers; giving it a colorful look as well as an unobtrusive hint of sweetness. In any case of what is climate this could be delighted at any time.
CURRY
Conventional dish of India and Nepal, carefully prepared with an outlandish mix of curry flavors, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce.
DAAL MAKHANI
Dhal or daal refers to lentils and makhani refers to butter. Daal Makhani actually interprets lentils cooked with butter. Made with lots of butter, cream, entire black urad daal, rajma, and garam masala.(Vegan Upon Request)
DAAL TARKA
Daal with the pleasant smell of immaculate ghee and flavors is a powerful enchant to taste buds. Daal Tadka is cooked lentils which are finally tempered with ghee fricasseed flavors & herbs. (Vegan Upon Request)
GOAN FISH CURRY
Warm and tangy fish curry that's cooled with coconut milk. Blending of the flavors with the coconut milk. It’s a culmination of Indian fish curry to warm up with!
HONEY CHICKEN
This Honey Chicken Curry has won over numerous individuals that thought they didn’t like curry, which incorporates a few of our possessive family individuals! Everybody partners curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s essentially not genuine. Whereas curried dishes can without a doubt make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you simply can have that can be the extreme presentation to those people that are attentively attempting curry. All curry isn't hot! It is gluten free.
JALFREZI
Jalfrezi begun from an eastern India, Bengal. Unique title of the dish is “jhalphrize” which implies spicy food cooked on high flame. Chicken jalfrezi is the foremost well known curry within the UK Indian restaurants.
KADAI
tarted in Northern India and Punjab, vegetable kadai is another strength of the roadside eateries or dhabas (roadside eateries) in India. in a thick sauce made up of bell peppers, tomatoes, and flavors. Kadai goes well with paratha, or any naan bread.
KORMA
The regal cream sauce is cooked in a mellow coconut milk, onions, ginger, garlic, with almond, raisins and cashew paste.
MADRASS
Curry from the southern coast of India cooked with fresh coconut and curry leaves. Concocted for the British amid the 19th century, and initially hailing from the city of Madras (presently Chennai) – Madras curry may be a unobtrusive mix of fragrant flavors, with a reasonably hot flavor.
MAKHANI
Makhani is an Indian word meaning “with butter”. Makhani or makhanwala is an exceptionally wealthy sauce with onion, tomato and cream based. These entrées go exceptionally well with naan, roti or prepared yellow rice.
MALAI KOFTA
Well known Indian vegan charm made of paneer and potato balls in a wealthy smooth, velvety & scrumptious coconut and onion-tomato sauce. (Vegan not available)
MASALA
Stewed in a rich tomato; butter sauce flavored with dry fenugreek leaves. One of our most well known dishes.
MATTER PANEER
Matar Paneer comprises peas and home made cheese in a tomato-based sauce, spiced with garam masala.
MOMO(DUMPLINGS)
Momos are an Asian dumpling that are a delicacy in Indian, Nepal, and Tibet. Straightforward and unpretentious in flavor is ready by utilizing a special mix of common ingredients and flavors. It is filled with vegetables or chicken meat which can be eaten as an entrée or as an appetizer.
NOODLES OR THUPKA
Stir-fried or soupy Himalayan noodle soup along with your choice of meat or vegetable cooked in homemade tangy tomato sauce; embellished with fresh cilantro and green onions. Thukpa is a Himalayan noodle soup made with blended vegetables or your choice of meat
RAJMA & ALOO MASALA
This is a spicy and protein-rich vegan curry with red kidney bean and Potato curry that goes exceptionally well with rice or garlic naan.
ROGAN JOSH
t comprises braised boneless meat chunks cooked with a sauce based on browned onions, yogurt, garlic, ginger and fragrant flavors. Combine it with naan, roti or paratha and appreciate!
SAAG (SPINACH)
It’s difficult not to cherish the wealthy, thick creamy spinach. Saag (spinach) is a conventional north Indian dish. Cooked with chopped spinach, garlic, ginger, onion, tomato and whipped cream carefully included.
SHAHI PANEER
North Indian curry made with paneer (HomeMade Cheese) and tomato based fiery sauce bound with spices. The exact interpretation of Shahi Paneer is ‘Royal Paneer’ which is an exceptionally suitable title for this dish, fit for a lord. It is a scrumptious dish .
TANDOORI
Cooked in our clay tandoori broiler with spices and served on top of fresh onion, tomato and bell pepper.
VINDALOO
Vindaloo is a specialty dish of central and southwestern coastal India and is a searing form of a curry dish with chilis, vinegar, garlic, and fiery hot.
INDIAN BREADS
NAAN
Naan is customarily a raised Indian flatbread heated in a tandoor, or clay stove with high temperature and served hot and brushed with ghee or butter.
PARATHA
Paratha is a flatbread made of whole wheat. Lachha paratha is native to Punjab and Punjabi language term ‘lachha’ means ‘ring’. (Vegan Upon Request)
ROTI
Roti is a flatbread made from stone-ground whole wheat meal flour.
KIDS MEALS
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES
These fingers are all what your kids need for dinner or lunch. Soft and crunchy tenders with the side of your favorite fries.
KIDS CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Chicken breast's pieces stewed in a rich tomato; butter sauce flavored with fenugreek leaves. (Dairy free upon request )
KIDS CHICKEN WINGS AND FRIES
All time most wanted on a kids menu. Who wouldn’t want wings and fries with a dip of their favorite sauce?
KIDS VEGETABLE BIRYANI
It's your fried rice with veggies!
DESSERTS
BANANA PAKORA
Ripe banana fritters are made with exceptionally ripe banana grated coconuts, sugar, besan, and spices. (10 pc)
CARROT PUDDING
One of the well known desserts of India. Ground carrots, milk & sugar stewing over a low heat, & are decorated with chopped nuts & raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert. (8 oz)
GULAB JAMUN
Delectably warm treat, this traditional milk base custom made molding into a brilliant pastry globe, offers a scent of fresh cardamom. (4 pc)
RASMALAI
Rasmalai is a Bengali delicacy made with light cottage cheese balls dunked into fragrant milk syrup known as ‘Ras’. It is one of the finest Indian sweet desserts. (3 pc)
RICE PUDDING(KHEER)
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice blended with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert. (8 oz)
SHIKARNI
How long has it been since you last tasted paradise? Basically celestial in taste, Shikarni is a staggering variety of custom made yogurt flavored with cinnamon and topped with sliced bananas. (8 oz)
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS
Indian Chutneys
Chutney is an all time favorite accompaniment with every Indian meal. It is made from a highly variable mixture of spices, vegetables, or fruit. Chutney originated in India, and is similar in preparation and usage to a pickle.
Extra Rice
Rice is a main staple in more than 100 countries worldwide. In some households, rice is included with more than one meal a day. Our rice is vegan and gluten free. We use basmati variant of white rice imported from India.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
