Honey Chicken

$19.00

This Honey Chicken Curry has won over many people that thought they didn’t like curry, and that includes some of our own family members! Everyone associates curry with spice and mouth burn, but it’s simply not true. While curried dishes can indeed make your mouth burn, there are mild curries that you can have that can be the ultimate introduction to those people that are wary about trying curry. All curry is not hot! It is gluten free.