Tikka Indian Cuisine
591 Reviews
$$
525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N.
Venice, FL 34285
[DINNER & TAKE OUT]
Appetizer
SAMOSA
Pastry filled with spiced potatoes & peas. Served with tamarind chutney.
EGGPLANT CHANA CHAT
Thin sliced eggplant battered & fried ,served over chana masala topped with chopped onion, raita, tamarind & mint chutney.
GOBI MANCHURIA
Crispy cauliflower florets, tossed in a tangy garlic sauce. (Contains diary; Not Vegan)
ONION BHAJI
Crispy onion fritters, seasoned with Indian spices & fried golden brown. Served with mint chutney.
CHILI CHICKEN
Lightly battered & fried boneless chicken pieces tossed In a spicy chili sauce
CHILI PANEER
Lightly battered & fried paneer cubes tossed In a spicy chili sauce with
MASALA SHRIMP
Crispy Hand breaded shrimp tossed in a homemade masala sauce
CHICKEN 65
Boneless chicken pieces, lightly battered, fried, seasoned with Ginger, Garlic & house spices. Served with
CHICKEN TIKKA ROLL
Marinated boneless chicken cooked in tandoor and wrapped in a naan with onions, bell peppers and creamy garlic sauce.
SAMOSA CHAT
Indian Bread
Curry
VEG TIKKA MASALA
Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice
LAMB TIKKA MASALA
Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice
SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA
Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice
BUTTER CHICKEN
Boneless chicken simmered in buttery tomato sauce with bell peppers & onions. Served with basmati rice
VEG KORMA
Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN KORMA
Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice
PANEER KORMA
Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice
LAMB KORMA
Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice
SHRIMP KORMA
Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice
VEG VINDALOO
Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice
PANEER VINDALOO
Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice
LAMB VINDALOO
Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice
VEG CHETTINAD
Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN CHETTINAD
Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice
PANEER CHETTINAD
Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice
LAMB CHETTINAD
Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice
SHRIMP CHETTINAD
Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice
VEG SAAG
Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN SAAG
Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice
PANEER SAAG
Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice
LAMB SAAG
Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice
SHRIMP SAAG
Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice
VEG MALABAR
Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN MALABAR
Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice
PANEER MALABAR
Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice
LAMB MALABAR
Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice
SHRIMP MALABAR
Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice
VEG ROGAN JOSH
Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN ROGAN JOSH
Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice
PANEER ROGAN JOSH
Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice
SHRIMP ROGAN JOSH
Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice
VEG GOAN
Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN GOAN
Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice
PANEER GOAN
Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice
LAMB GOAN
Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice
SHRIMP GOAN
Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice
MALAI KOFTA
Paneer & veggie dumplings in a creamy cashew- almond sauce. Served with basmati rice
CHANA MASALA
Chickpeas cooked in tomato sauce with flavors of onion and ginger. Served with basmati rice
DAL TADKA
Yellow lentils slow cooked with cumin, carrots & tomatoes tempered with spices and curry leaves. Served with basmati rice
ALOO GOBI
Potatoes & cauliflower with onion & bell pepper cooked in tomato & onion sauce seasoned with ginger, garlic &house spices. Served with basmati rice
CHICKEN CURRY
Chicken breast cooked in spicy onion sauce. Served with basmati rice
Tandoor
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Marinated in yogurt, house spices & herbs cooked to perfection in Tandoor (Dark meat with bone) served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers, served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
TANDOORI SHRIMP
Marinated in yogurt, house spices & herbs cooked to perfection in Tandoor served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
CHICKEN TIKKA
Marinated in yogurt & house spices cooked to perfection in Tandoor served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
PANEER TIKKA
Marinated in yogurt & house spices cooked to perfection in Tandoor served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
BASIL CHICKEN
Boneless Chicken marinated with fresh basil, house made yogurt & spices, cooked to perfection in tandoor, served over sizzling onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
MALAI CHICKEN
Boneless chicken in a mild marinade of ginger, garlic, almond & cream cheese, cooked to perfection in Tandoor served over a bed of sizzling onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
KABAB TRIO
Boneless chicken breast pieces of Basil chicken, Malai chicken & chicken Tikka cooked to perfection in our clay oven served over sizzling onions, bell peppers & broccoli served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
CHICKEN KABAB
Minced meat marinated with house herbs & spices, cooked to perfection in tandoor, served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers & broccoli served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
LAMB KABAB
Minced meat marinated with house herbs & spices, cooked to perfection in tandoor, served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers & broccoli served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
LEMON PEPPER SALMON TIKKA
Center cut Salmon in a mild marinade of Lemon-Pepper cooked to perfection in the Tandoor served over a bed of sizzling onions, green bell pepper & broccoli served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
LAMB CHOPS
Marinated in a blend of yogurt, house herbs & spices cooked to perfection in our Tandoor served with broccoli over a bed of sizzling onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice
Rice
BIRYANI RICE
Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions.
LEMON RICE
Delicately flavored with fresh lemon juice with aroma of tempered spices.
COCONUT RICE
Mildly spiced light rice dish cooked with fresh coconut.
BASMATI RICE
Basmati rice cooked with cardamom and bay leaves.
BASMATI RICE SMALL
Basmati rice cooked with cardamom and bay leaves.
CAULIFLOWER RICE
VEG BIRYANI
Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions and veggies.
CHICKEN BIRYANI
Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions and chicken
LAMB BIRYANI
Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions and lamb
SHRIMP BIRYANI
PANEER BIRYANI
JEERA RICE
Sides
STEAMED VEGGIES
MANGO CHUTNEY
RAITA
MINT CHUTNEY
TAMARIND CHUTNEY
ONION CHUTNEY
LEMON PICKLE
DAL 8 OZ
CHANA MASALA 8 OZ
CURRY SAUCE 8 OZ
CURRY SAUCE 16 OZ
SPICY SAUCE
PAPAD
Mint chutney 2 oz
Tamarind chutney 2 oz
Onion chutney 2 oz
Tikka sauce 4 oz
Cold Beverages
Dessert
Wine
Tikka Indian Cuisine is where your senses come alive with the aroma of fresh Indian spices in the air. Come enjoy and explore the flavors of our Indian food. You will delight in visual creations that entice the eyes and enliven the palette. Our vision is to reflect the authentic dishes of India at Tikka Indian Cuisine, with ambiance, service, and modern presentation.
