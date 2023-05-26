Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Tikka Indian Cuisine

591 Reviews

$$

525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N.

Venice, FL 34285

Popular Items

GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$4.50

BUTTER NAAN

$3.50
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$17.00

Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice

[DINNER & TAKE OUT]

Appetizer

SAMOSA

SAMOSA

$9.00

Pastry filled with spiced potatoes & peas. Served with tamarind chutney.

EGGPLANT CHANA CHAT

$12.00

Thin sliced eggplant battered & fried ,served over chana masala topped with chopped onion, raita, tamarind & mint chutney.

GOBI MANCHURIA

GOBI MANCHURIA

$12.00

Crispy cauliflower florets, tossed in a tangy garlic sauce. (Contains diary; Not Vegan)

ONION BHAJI

ONION BHAJI

$11.00

Crispy onion fritters, seasoned with Indian spices & fried golden brown. Served with mint chutney.

CHILI CHICKEN

$12.00

Lightly battered & fried boneless chicken pieces tossed In a spicy chili sauce

CHILI PANEER

$12.00

Lightly battered & fried paneer cubes tossed In a spicy chili sauce with

MASALA SHRIMP

$12.00Out of stock

Crispy Hand breaded shrimp tossed in a homemade masala sauce

CHICKEN 65

$12.00

Boneless chicken pieces, lightly battered, fried, seasoned with Ginger, Garlic & house spices. Served with

CHICKEN TIKKA ROLL

$12.00

Marinated boneless chicken cooked in tandoor and wrapped in a naan with onions, bell peppers and creamy garlic sauce.

SAMOSA CHAT

$10.00

Indian Bread

BUTTER NAAN

$3.50

CHEESE NAAN

$5.50
GARLIC NAAN

GARLIC NAAN

$4.50

ONION NAAN

$4.50

ROSEMARY NAAN

$4.50

CHILI NAAN

$4.50

PESWARI NAAN

$5.00

CHEESE GARLIC NAAN

$5.50

KEEMA NAAN

$7.00

ROTI

$4.00

GARLIC ROTI

$4.50

Curry

VEG TIKKA MASALA

$15.00

Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$17.00

Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$17.00

Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$19.00

Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice

SHRIMP TIKKA MASALA

$19.00

Mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice

BUTTER CHICKEN

$17.00

Boneless chicken simmered in buttery tomato sauce with bell peppers & onions. Served with basmati rice

VEG KORMA

$15.00

Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN KORMA

CHICKEN KORMA

$17.00

Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice

PANEER KORMA

$17.00

Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice

LAMB KORMA

$19.00

Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice

SHRIMP KORMA

$19.00

Mild creamy cashew-almond sauce flavored with nutmeg, coriander & cumin. Served with basmati rice

VEG VINDALOO

$15.00

Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN VINDALOO

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$17.00

Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice

PANEER VINDALOO

$17.00

Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice

LAMB VINDALOO

$19.00

Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$19.00

Spicy & tangy sauce made with vinegar & red chilies. Served with basmati rice

VEG CHETTINAD

$15.00

Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$17.00

Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice

PANEER CHETTINAD

$17.00

Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice

LAMB CHETTINAD

$19.00

Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice

SHRIMP CHETTINAD

$19.00

Toasted spices of coriander, black pepper corns, red chilies & curry leaves blended in a creamy coconut milk sauce. Served with basmati rice

VEG SAAG

$15.00

Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN SAAG

$17.00

Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice

PANEER SAAG

PANEER SAAG

$17.00

Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice

LAMB SAAG

$19.00

Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice

SHRIMP SAAG

$19.00

Creamy spinach sauce flavored with garlic, coriander and cumin. Served with basmati rice

VEG MALABAR

$15.00

Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN MALABAR

$17.00

Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice

PANEER MALABAR

$17.00

Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice

LAMB MALABAR

$19.00

Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice

SHRIMP MALABAR

$19.00

Made with dry roasted coconut & cumin, coconut milk, for coconut lovers. Served with basmati rice

VEG ROGAN JOSH

$15.00

Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN ROGAN JOSH

$17.00

Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice

PANEER ROGAN JOSH

$17.00

Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$19.00

Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice

SHRIMP ROGAN JOSH

$19.00

Rich tomato and onion sauce with g arlic, ginger & aromatic spices. Served with basmati rice

VEG GOAN

$15.00

Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN GOAN

$17.00

Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice

PANEER GOAN

$17.00

Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice

LAMB GOAN

$19.00

Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice

SHRIMP GOAN

SHRIMP GOAN

$19.00

Silky coconut milk & tomato sauce, mildly flavored with roasted spices. Served with basmati rice

MALAI KOFTA

$17.00

Paneer & veggie dumplings in a creamy cashew- almond sauce. Served with basmati rice

CHANA MASALA

CHANA MASALA

$15.00

Chickpeas cooked in tomato sauce with flavors of onion and ginger. Served with basmati rice

DAL TADKA

DAL TADKA

$15.00

Yellow lentils slow cooked with cumin, carrots & tomatoes tempered with spices and curry leaves. Served with basmati rice

ALOO GOBI

$15.00

Potatoes & cauliflower with onion & bell pepper cooked in tomato & onion sauce seasoned with ginger, garlic &house spices. Served with basmati rice

CHICKEN CURRY

$17.00

Chicken breast cooked in spicy onion sauce. Served with basmati rice

Tandoor

TANDOORI CHICKEN

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$17.00

Marinated in yogurt, house spices & herbs cooked to perfection in Tandoor (Dark meat with bone) served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers, served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$19.00

Marinated in yogurt, house spices & herbs cooked to perfection in Tandoor served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

CHICKEN TIKKA

$18.00

Marinated in yogurt & house spices cooked to perfection in Tandoor served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

PANEER TIKKA

$18.00

Marinated in yogurt & house spices cooked to perfection in Tandoor served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

BASIL CHICKEN

$18.00

Boneless Chicken marinated with fresh basil, house made yogurt & spices, cooked to perfection in tandoor, served over sizzling onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

MALAI CHICKEN

$18.00

Boneless chicken in a mild marinade of ginger, garlic, almond & cream cheese, cooked to perfection in Tandoor served over a bed of sizzling onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

KABAB TRIO

$20.00

Boneless chicken breast pieces of Basil chicken, Malai chicken & chicken Tikka cooked to perfection in our clay oven served over sizzling onions, bell peppers & broccoli served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

CHICKEN KABAB

$18.00

Minced meat marinated with house herbs & spices, cooked to perfection in tandoor, served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers & broccoli served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

LAMB KABAB

$20.00

Minced meat marinated with house herbs & spices, cooked to perfection in tandoor, served on a sizzling bed of onions & bell peppers & broccoli served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

LEMON PEPPER SALMON TIKKA

$20.00

Center cut Salmon in a mild marinade of Lemon-Pepper cooked to perfection in the Tandoor served over a bed of sizzling onions, green bell pepper & broccoli served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

LAMB CHOPS

$29.00

Marinated in a blend of yogurt, house herbs & spices cooked to perfection in our Tandoor served with broccoli over a bed of sizzling onions & bell peppers served with side of tikka sauce. and basmati rice

Rice

Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions and shrimp

BIRYANI RICE

$8.00

Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions.

LEMON RICE

LEMON RICE

$8.00

Delicately flavored with fresh lemon juice with aroma of tempered spices.

COCONUT RICE

COCONUT RICE

$8.00

Mildly spiced light rice dish cooked with fresh coconut.

BASMATI RICE

$4.00

Basmati rice cooked with cardamom and bay leaves.

BASMATI RICE SMALL

$2.00

Basmati rice cooked with cardamom and bay leaves.

CAULIFLOWER RICE

$4.00

VEG BIRYANI

$15.00

Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions and veggies.

CHICKEN BIRYANI

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$17.00

Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions and chicken

LAMB BIRYANI

$19.00

Savory rice dish made with saffron, caramelized onions and lamb

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$19.00

PANEER BIRYANI

$17.00

JEERA RICE

$8.00

Sides

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.00

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

RAITA

$3.00

MINT CHUTNEY

$3.00

TAMARIND CHUTNEY

$3.00

ONION CHUTNEY

$3.00

LEMON PICKLE

$3.00

DAL 8 OZ

$6.00

CHANA MASALA 8 OZ

$6.00

CURRY SAUCE 8 OZ

$6.00

CURRY SAUCE 16 OZ

$10.00

SPICY SAUCE

$0.75

PAPAD

$1.50

Mint chutney 2 oz

$0.75

Tamarind chutney 2 oz

$0.75

Onion chutney 2 oz

$0.75

Tikka sauce 4 oz

$1.50

Cold Beverages

MANGO LASSI

$6.00

Hot Beverages

MASALA CHAI

$4.00

BLACK TEA

$4.00

BLACK COFFEE

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

Dessert

Velvety cheese cake topped with a luscious creamy sauce infused with the tropical sweetness of alphonso mangoes and the zesty warmth if ginger!

GULAB JAMUN

$6.00

CHOCOLATE HEMP MILK CAKE

$8.00

CARDAMOM DATE CAKE

$8.00

RICE PUDDING

$6.00
CHOCOLATE GULAB JAMUN

CHOCOLATE GULAB JAMUN

$8.00

MANGO CHEESE CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

Wine

Add a bottle of red or white wine to your takeout order for $12!

House Red Wine Bottle

$12.00

House White Wine Bottle

$12.00

[BEER]

BOTTLED BEER

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

YUENGLING

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

CORONA

$4.75

TAJ MAHAL 12OZ

$5.50

TAJ MAHAL 22OZ

$10.00

KING FISHER

$5.00

HUNTER

$9.00

POWER 10000

$9.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.75

HEINEKEN

$4.75
Restaurant info

Tikka Indian Cuisine is where your senses come alive with the aroma of fresh Indian spices in the air. Come enjoy and explore the flavors of our Indian food. You will delight in visual creations that entice the eyes and enliven the palette. Our vision is to reflect the authentic dishes of India at Tikka Indian Cuisine, with ambiance, service, and modern presentation. We welcome you to embark on a culinary journey as you enjoy the ultimate dining experience and invite you to experience Tikka Indian Cuisine.

Website

Location

525A US Hwy 41 Bypass N., Venice, FL 34285

Directions

