Tikka Masala Hut 3780 Mission Ave
No reviews yet
3780 Mission Ave
OCEANSIDE, CA 92058
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Veg Samosa
Samosa is a crispy, flaky deep-fried pastry with a spiced filling. This dish can be made with different fillings, but the most popular one is potato & peas filling. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Chili paneer Samosa
Chili paneer Samosa is delightfully tangy and delicious made of fresh panner in a sweet and spicy. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Pizza Samosa
A stringy, ooey, gooey mixture of mozzarella, feta and cream cheese wrapped in a crunchy samosa dough pocket. These fun-filled triangles are the perfect appetizer for cheese lovers. Comes with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Mix veg Pakora
Crispy vegetables coated with graham flour and spices. This recipe is embedded in the Indian food culture. These Pakora are deep fried to provide the perfect crunch every time you take a bite! Come with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Chicken Pakora
A delicious snack that can be served as an appetizer. Deep-fried boneless chicken pieces are marinated with Indian various spices. Come with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Cauliflower pakora
Crispy Cauliflower florets dipped in a crunchy batter of chickpea flour and local spices. Come with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Bite-size Aloo Tikki
Potato Cutlet is a popular Indian snack made with boiled potatoes, salt, red chili, and fresh cilantro. Come with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Mirch pakora
Mirch Pakora are deep fried fritter made with a bigger sized variety of green chilies filled with cut masala, herbs quoted with gram flour, Come with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Paneer pakora
Paneer Pakora is a very popular snack in North India. A common street food, it is made from paneer slices, channa flour, and spices, among other ingredients. The snack is prepared by dipping square marinated paneer slices in channa flour batter and frying them.Come with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutne
Tofu pakora
Tofu Pakora is a nourishing spin on a very popular snack - paneer pakora - from North India. A common street food, it is made from tofu slices, chana flour, and spices, among other ingredients. The snack is prepared by dipping square marinated paneer slices in chana flour batter and frying them.Come with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Dahi ka sholaly
With a crispy outside and a creamy, soft inside, this popular street food is a must-have.Come with a side of chutney. Coriander & Mint Chutney /tamarind Chutney.
Chat Corner
Pani puri
Satiate your hunger pangs with mouth-watering and crunchy pani poori (popularly known as golgappe/phuchke) made of a round or ball-shaped, hollow semolina puri filled with 8 oz mint flavored spicy water & 5.5oz potato-onion stuffing. Pani puri is served with potato-onion stuffing to let you enjoy the lingering taste of crunchy, spicy, & tangy
Papri chat
Tangy, sweet, spicy, crunchy and smooth. Papri Chat is a favorite among young ones. Papdi (small fried disks) are topped with yogurt and a variety of chutneys and spices.
Dahi Bhalla
Soft, homestyle Dahi Bhalla (lentil fritters) are dunked in tangy yogurt, then topped with spicy and sweet chutney. No celebration in my house was complete without this dish! I am sure you will enjoy this as much as my family does.
Dahi puri
Dahi Puri - made with sweet tamarind chutney, mint chutney, onion, carrots, cilantro, chat Masala comes with masala curd. Puri - made with semolina and all purpose flour deep fried in vegetable oil.
Aloo Tikki Chole Chaat
Ultimate fix for your chaat cravings! These delicious homemade aloo tikkis are dipped in chatpate chole and seasoned with chutneys.
Samosa chaat
Samosa chaat is very popular street food in India and a dish that everyone must try once. This dish is comprised of spicy chickpea curry served over deconstructed samosa and dressed up with sweet and tangy chutneys. Then topped with crispy sev and garnished with diced onions and fresh cilantro.
Bhel puri
A classic Indian street food. Made with crispy puffed rice is tossed with sweet, sour and spicy chutneys, topped with gram flour vermicelli, known as sev.
Chole Bhature
Chole Bhature is a dish originating from Northern India. It is a combination of kabuli chana spicy and bhatura, a fried bread made from flour. There is a distinct Punjabi variant of the dish. It is served with onion salad.
Aloo puri
Aloo Puri is an all-time favorite North Indian dish, great for breakfast or a snack. Puri is a delicious deep fried small pita made with flour and served with potato curry, mango pickle and cucumbers.
Puri chole
Puri Chole is a food dish popular in the Northern areas of the Indian subcontinent. It is a combination of chana masala (spicy white chickpeas) and puri, a fried bread made from whole wheat flour. It has a tangy taste and the consistency of the curry is slightly thick. This recipe has medium spicy flavors.
Pav bhaji
This is very popular in almost all parts of India. In Mumbai it is popular as a street food. This dish is a mixture of mashed vegetables cooked with spices and gravy. The dish comes with 2 bread rolls (pav) lightly toasted in butter. This is one of my comfort foods.
Vada pav
Vada pav is an Indian burger. It’s a Maharashtrian popular street food. Spicy potato filling, sandwiched between special Mumbai Pav and layered with spicy garlic chutney. Served with fried green chillies on the side.
Tokri chaat
tokri chaat. To make katori chaat, small to medium sized baskets are made from grated fried potatoes. These are then filled with the quintessential chaat ingredients like boiled chana (chickpeas), potatoes, spicy and sweet chutneys, curd, chaat masala etc.
Naan indian flatbread
Plain naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Garlic naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Aloo naan ( potato )
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Paneer naan ( Indian cottage cheese)
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Turmeric naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Mint naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Everything naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Cheese naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Chili garlic naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Onion naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Lachha paratha
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Pizza naan
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Roti ( wheat flour )
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Dried fruit naan ( sweet)
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Malabar paratha
Naan or Indian flatbread is eaten with a curry dish. it is a great accompaniment for the Butter Chicken dish from my menu. it has a savory flavor. it is best had hot. Tips to heat: heat over a medium flame on both sides. One has to play it by the eyes to avoid overheating. Butter lovers can add a dollop on hot Naan for a delectable taste.
Indian whole wheat flour paratha ( pan paratha )
Indian whole wheat flour paratha ( pan paratha )
Indian whole wheat paratha is a versatile dish that can be made with various fillings and flavors. Here are some popular varieties of Indian whole wheat paratha:
Aloo Paratha
Stuffed with a filling of mashed potatoes, onions, and spices.
Gobi Paratha
Stuffed with a filling of grated cauliflower, onions, and spices.
Paneer Paratha
Stuffed with a filling of crumbled cottage cheese, onions, and spices.
Mooli Paratha
Stuffed with a filling of grated radish, onions, and spices.
Methi Paratha
Stuffed with a filling of fresh fenugreek leaves, onions, and spices.
Pyaaz Paratha:
Stuffed with a filling of caramelized onions, green chilies, and spices.
Palak Paratha
Stuffed with a filling of blanched spinach, onions, and spices.
Ajwain Paratha
Flavored with ajwain seeds, which gives it a unique taste and aroma.
Chana Dal Paratha
Stuffed with a filling of cooked chana dal (split chickpeas), onions, and spices.
Sweet Paratha
Made with a sweet filling of jaggery (unrefined cane sugar), coconut, and cardamom powder.
Tandoori corner ( Indian style barbecue)
Tandoori chicken
Chicken dish prepared by roasting chicken marinated in yogurt and spices in a tandoor oven. The dish originated from the Indian subcontinent and is popular in many other parts of the world.
Tandoori chicken tikka
Boneless chicken breast cubes, marinated in tandoori masala and yogurt, freshly cooked in a tandoor till perfection. Served with mint and tamarind chutneys.
Tandoori shrimp
Shrimp Tikka is a starter where shrimps are marinated with spices and then grilled to perfection in the oven.
Tandoori mushrooms
A yummy snack in which button mushrooms, along with few other assorted veggies are boiled in spices then marinated in yogurt, spices, and herbs. It is then grilled over charcoal to get a smokey flavor. They are delicious and bursting with flavors. They go well as an appetizer, in rolls, or as a side with rice. Served with mint-coriander chutney Tandoori tofu
Tandoori tofu
Tofu marinated in traditional tandoori spices, including cardamon and cinnamon, and grilled to add a smoky flavor. The finishing touch is the pop of fresh coriander and red onion
Tandoori paneer tikka
Indian cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions, marinated in yogurt and tandoori spices, baked in a tandoor. Served with mint and tamarind chutney
Tandoori Soya Chaap
My personalized recipe for very famous street food in North India. Soya chaap Marinated for hours in authentic spices and yogurt. A perfect tandoori taste with a hint of smokiness. Served with onions and green chutney!
Dal corner ( Indian lentils )
Yellow Dal Tadka
Traditional North Indian style yellow moong lentils tempered with fried onions and special spices and tadka with desi ghee
Dal makhani
Dal Makhani is a very rich and creamy lentil dish. Each morsel is bursting with flavor. This sought-after recipe is an all-time favorite
Dal maharani
Black lentils and kidney beans are cooked slowly in an onion tomato base. Can be had as a thick soup or as a dip. It is also called the maharani of gravies, it is a plant protein based
Dal palak
Dal Palak is a delicious Indian dish made with lentils, fresh spinach, and spices. It is a nutritious and wholesome dish that is extremely nourishing.
Mango dal
Mango dal is a popular Andhra cuisine prepared from raw, sour and tangy mangoes. Mangoes are cooked with toor dal and spiced with addition of red chilli powder. It pairs beautifully with roti, plain rice or jeera rice with ghee/butter on top.
Dal Chicken
Chicken Aur Dal is a source of protein that is a perfect blend of dal and chicken to make a rich and flavourful curry. It is also a source of fiber and antioxidants
Rajma masala
Rajma masala is a vegetarian dish originating from the Indian subcontinent, consisting of red kidney beans in a thick gravy with many Indian whole spices. It is usually served with rice. The dish developed after the red kidney bean was brought to the Indian subcontinent from Mexico.
Kala Chana Curry
Kala Chana or Black Chickpeas Curry is a traditional indian curry of black chickpeas (chana) cooked in an Indian spices. It's bursting with flavor and is a healthy vegan dinner recipe.
Veggie corner
Mix veg
mix veg is a combination of cauliflower, potatoes, bell peppers, green beans, peas and corn. For this dish, I cook these vegetables with onion, tomato, garlic and ginger, then add Indian spices at different times to make it flavorful.
Aloo gobi
Aloo Gobi is a traditional Indian dish made with fresh cauliflower and potato, cooked with a blend of spices, onions, and tomatoes.
Aloo jeera
Aloo Jeera is a common vegetarian Indian.Its main ingredients are potatoes, cumin seeds, and Indian spices. Other ingredients include red chili powder, ginger, coriander powder, curry leaves, vegetable oil, and salt.
Aloo matter
This simple and delicious staple is found across every state in India; features potatoes, peas, onions, tomatoes, and a melody of spices and herbs that create a flavorful curry.
Aloo saag
This dish features stir-fried potatoes in a delicious and nutritious spinach base stewed with aromatic spices tempered in vegetable oil.
Aloo methi
Aloo Methi is a sautéed potato (aloo) side dish that features fragrant fenugreek, which is commonly known as methi leaves.
Aloo Baingan
This delicious aloo baingan is tangy and spicy, made by simmering baby eggplants and potatoes together with spices like cumin and ginger.
Dam aloo
Potato Curry (Aloo Curry) is also known as Aloo Dam. This is a side dish made of potatoes, onions, tomatoes, spices & herbs. Goes well with rice or roti. Potato, tomatoes, onion, coriander, zeera, and lemon juice.
Tofu matter masala
Tofu is mixed with soft peas and fried tofu cubes in a smooth and gently spicy gravy. This recipe came about from my love of the north Indian dish, mattar (peas).
Mushroom Mutter
A very popular Indian dish consisting of mushrooms and peas cooked in a creamy cashew, onion and tomato sauce. Enjoy this decadent dish!
Tofu Tikka Masala
A hearty take on a dish that is famous all over the world. Tofu tikka masala features oven-baked tofu in an aromatic tomato gravy. heavy cream that is simmered for long hours. Enjoy the complex flavors of this classic dish.
Navratan Korma
My Navratan Korma is a medley of fresh vegetables cooked in a rich tomato and cashew nuts curry. I make this dish in thick onion tomato gravy with aromatic Indian spices. It has the richness of paneer, cashews, and raisins.
Zucchini masala
Zucchini masala is a popular zucchini recipe from North Indian cuisine. This classic Indian recipe of zucchini and spice powder, making it a deliciously flavorful vegan dish!
Baigan Bharta
Baigan Bharta is a traditional dish made with grilled eggplants, onions, tomatoes, spices, and herbs. This dish has the smoky flavors of roasted eggplant and tanginess of the tomatoes, which makes it a very popular dish in Northern India.
Gajar Matar
This is a classic Punjabi stir fry made with fresh carrots and peas dish tossed in mild spices and is full of flavor
Bhindi Do Pyaza
Bhindi Do Pyaza is a medium spicy with amazing layers to it. At every cooking stage, the dish is elevated to a new level by doubling the onions, adding aromatic spices and sprinkling fried okra.
Chana Masala
Chana Masala—also known, Chole Masala, Chhole Masala, Chole, or Chholay—is a dish originating from the Indian subcontinent. The main ingredient in a variety of chickpea called chana . Chana masala originated from the northern parts of India where it's a staple dish. Enjoy this dish for lunch or dinner!
Punjabi Kadhi Pakora
Punjabi kadhi pakora is one of the most popular North Indian dishes! Deep-fried fritters (pakoras) are dunked in a yogurt-based curry made with besan (gram flour) and spice.
Mutter Methi Malai
Methi Matar Malai is a popular Indian dish that is made in North India, especially during winters. It is a very rich, sweet, and creamy curry!
Soya Curry Masala
This is a hearty curry for a weekend dinner! Juicy soya nuggets and potatoes in a spicy onion-tomato gravy, with a blend of Indian spices
Soya Chap tikka Masala
Soya chap Tikka Masala is an aromatic, creamy, and flavorful North Indian dish made with grilled soya chap and spicy gravy with onions and tomatoes. The creamy sauce and the soft soya chap melts in your mouth, It will take you into a different dimension of flavor!
Paneer corner
Shahi paneer
Shahi paneer is an extremely popular, rich, creamy, and yummy authentic Indian dish. This shahi paneer is a medium spicy gravy prepared with nuts, onions, spices, and cream.
Matter paneer
Mattar paneer is a North Indian and Punjabi vegetarian dish consisting of peas and paneer, sautéed in a tomato-based sauce spiced with garam masala. It's packed with delicious, deep flavors and is an absolute favorite!
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer Butter Masala is an Indian dish of marinated paneer cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a rich and creamy curry with paneer cooked in a tomato-based gravy, spices, and butter. It is one of the most popular dishes in many Indian restaurants
Kadhai Paneer
Kadhai paneer is a simple yet amazingly flavorful paneer dish made by cooking paneer and bell peppers with fresh ground spices known as kadhai masala.
Paneer Do Pyaza
Paneer Do Pyaza is made from onions and paneer (cottage cheese) dunked in a creamy, rich, and classic onion, tomato, and cashew-based gravy. This gravy adds plenty of flavor to this recipe.
Malai Kofta
This is a popular Indian vegetarian dish that`s a favorite with all age groups! It's an authentic, flavorful dish composed of delicious onion tomato gravy with potato-paneer balls. The tastiest potato paneer koftas dunked in the goodness of rich gravy, yum!
Paneer Curry masala
One of our family favorites - this dish will save the day when your paneer cravings strike! Paneer curry is a North-Indian dish made with air-fried paneer, onions, tomato, ginger-garlic, and spices. The rich homemade curry perfectly balances the intense flavors of this dish.
Paneer Pasanda
Paneer Pasanda is a very rich dish made of fried paneer slices stuffed with nuts and spices that are then dipped in a very flavorful and aromatic curry made with onions, tomatoes, cashews and an exotic combination of north Indian spices. This fingerlicking dish is totally worth the extensive process of cooking it.
Palak Paneer
This deliciously creamy and vibrantly green dish is made with paneer in a mildly spiced fresh spinach sauce. One of the most popular and well-liked paneer recipes packed with healthy nutrients like calcium, iron, and vitamin C
Paneer burji
This is an authentic Indian dish served all over the world. It is also famous all over India. Its Indian name contains the word "paneer," which is also known as cottage cheese. It is a made up of onion, tomato, cilantro, and green chili. If you really want to try some good food, you must try this dish! I guarantee, you will order it again!
Saag paneer
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked with mustered leaf, spinach and spices in this creamy and flavorful curry
Matter paneer korma
Paneer (cottage cheese) cubes cooked in flavorful korma (gravy) of spices, cashew paste, and coconut.
Chicken corner
Chicken tikka masala
This dish consists of marinated boneless chicken pieces that are air-fried and then served in a spiced tomato-cream sauce. Tender and juicy chicken pieces soaked in rich and creamy tomato sauce. This dish is full of incredible flavors.
Butter Chicken
Butter chicken originated from Northern India. Grilled chicken tikkas tossed in incredible creamy tomato and cashew gravy. This is one of the best you will ever try.
Mango chicken curry
flavors of Mango in this special curation for the Rich, smooth, boneless chicken breast and "dairy-free"curry
Chicken korma
Chicken Korma is a celebrated Indian dish with Mughlai origins. In the Indian way of preparation, chicken is sautéed in ghee/oil and whole spices before a blend of yogurt and fried onions are added to produce a rich curry.
Chicken Chettinad Curry
Chicken Chettinad is a classic South Indian recipe from the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu, South India. One of our most flavorful dishes, Chicken Chettinad starts with chicken that is marinated in yogurt, fresh ground spices, and herbs and then cooked in a spicy gravy.
Madras Chicken Curry
South Indian-style Chicken Curry is packed full of spices and flavor. Chicken stewed in coconut cream,onion and tomato, flavored with ginger, garlic, chili peppers, and various spices.
Chicken vindaloo
Vindaloo is one of the popular Indian meat dishes. It’s an Indianised version of Portuguese dish Carne de Vinha d’ alhos, which used to be a dish that usually carried by travelers and sailors. This is an aromatic tangy flavored semi gravy beef preparation cooked in a combination of, garlic and spices-masala, which makes it unique.
Saag chicken
“Saag” is a Punjabi term used for meals prepared with leafy greens like spinach leaves, fenugreek leaves, mustard leaves, or collard leaves. Chicken saag wala, or palak chicken/spinach chicken, is an authentic Indian recipe made with fresh spinach leaves and mustard greens. This dish is savory and hearty—comfort in a bowl!
Kadhi chicken
A must-have for all non-vegetarians; this is perfect with butter naan or roti. Chicken mildly marinated with Indian spices and cooked in a rich gravy prepared with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper,ginger, garlic, and spices. Garnished with coriander leaves and dried fenugreek leaves.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken Jalfrezi is a delightfully flavorful curry with tender, juicy chunks of boneless chicken in a spicy tomato sauce studded with stir-fried veggie,and onions. A mashup of Chinese techniques with Indian flavors!
Chicken Do Pyaza
Chicken do pyaza, like the name suggests, is onions used twice in different stages of cooking, imparting different flavors to the scrumptious dish. Ingredients consist of chicken, onions, yogurt, and aromatic garam masala.
Dahi Chicken
This dish features bone-in country chicken pieces marinated in lemon and cooked with onion, garlic, ginger, spices, plain yogurt.
Lamb and goat corner
Lamb curry
This savory dish is composed of juicy lamb meat cooked in a spicy and smooth curry. Herbs and spices like bay leaves, fenugreek, and shahi garam masala powder provide aromatic notes. This delicious lamb curry.
Lamb korma
Lamb cooked in a richly spiced stew with a nutty undertone from blended cashews, coconut, and poppy seeds.
Lamb Vindaloo
Vindaloo is a spicy dish from Goa, India made from caramelized onions and curry paste with boneless lamb and tomato, ginger, garlic, potato,
Lamb rogan josh
Rogan Josh – a Kashmiri lamb curry with a hearty combination of intense spices in a creamy tomato curry sauce. The lamb is fall-apart tender and packs a serious flavor punch!
Lamb saag
A tasty and healthy dish that is cooked with a lamb cubes in a deliciously creamy spinach puree with mild to medium spices.
Madras lamb curry
An ode to old Madras this south Indian inspired lamb curry is a spice packed flavorful dish. Marinated pieces of boneless lamb are cooked in a sauce blend with onions, tomatoes, coconut, curry leaves and spices.
Lamb tikka masala
Lamb Tikka Masala is the most well-known Indian dish the world over. This flavorful, mildly spicy dish is just what you need as a special evening treat. Enjoy the silky sauce with the tender, boneless lamb pieces.
Goat curry
This Goat Curry is made with pieces of bone-in goat meat cooked in an onion and tomato-based gravy with fragrant Indian spices in mustard oil.
Goat vindaloo
Goat Vindaloo is an Indian curry dish from the region of Goa. This is a spicy and tangy curry introduced by Portuguese sailors. Vindaloo is made with bone goat meat cooked in onions, ginger, garlic, along with lots of aromatic whole spices.
Goat korma
Another Nawabi savory dish made with bone-in pieces of goat, cooked in a creamy sauce simmered with onions, yogurt, cashews, and aromatic spices.
Rice corner
Indian basmati rice
Basmati rice is a long-grain rice that is typically associated with Indian cooking. It is fragrant, fluffs well,
Mutter pulao
Mutter Pulao is a classic Indian rice pilaf made with basmati rice, whole spices, herbs, and of course green peas, as they are the king of this dish. "Mutter" is a Hindi word for green peas and "Pulao" is the word for pilaf. This easy one-pot dish is super simple.
Jira rice
Basmati rice is cooked with cumin. This rice is perfectly paired with all my main entrees!
Veg pulao
Veg Pulao is an aroma-rich pulao variety made with a dominant flavor of vegetables along with mild spices. This veg pulao is healthy and nutritious. Serve with onion raita and relish this delicious rice!
Paneer pulao
This is an aromatic, delicious, and mildly spiced paneer pulav made with long grain basmati rice, paneer (Indian cottage cheese),and spices.
Veg biryani
First of all "Vegetable Biryani is Biryani," it's not Pulao! What's not to love about a dish filled with vegetables and rice? This Veg Biryani is a rich, flavorful dish that has been the most delicious and healthy biryani you will ever taste! This recipe is a family made from scratch with fresh vegetables.
Chicken biryani
Chicken Biryani is a delicious, savory rice dish loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelized onions, and flavorful saffron rice.
Chicken 65 Biryani
Chicken 65 Biryani is a special kind of biryani where the cooked rice is layered with chicken 65 masala chicken and other spices and dum cooked with perfection.
Lamb biryani
A flavourful biryani with a hint of fresh masalas. The meat and extra-long grained basmati rice are cooked separately and then layered and dum cooked in the true Khansama style in the handi. A finger-licking royal delicacy with authentic recipes preserved through generations in India.
Goat biryani
Tender goat marinated with yogurt and authentic Indian spices then slow-cooked with aromatic basmati rice. The biryani is rich in flavor. All-time family favorite food, a truly delicious version of a classic Indian rice dish. Layered with lavishly spiced
Indo Chinese corner
Chili chicken
Chili Chicken is a sweet, spicy, and slightly sour appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, onion, garlic, chilli sauce, and soya sauce. The Chilli Chicken has Indo-Chinese flavors and a delicious taste. These tender bites taste mildly hot, sweet, and sour. It is best served as an appetizer.
Chili paneer
Chilli Paneer, a vegetarian version of Chilli Chicken, is a popular dish in Indian Chinese cuisine. Paneer cubes can be deep-fried after being coated with flour or batter. With a desi style tadka of cumin seeds, ginger, garlic with onions and bell-pepper.
Gobi Manchurian
Gobi manchurian is a popular street food made from cauliflower and traditional spices. It is so delicious that it can be eaten by itself, but if you really want the authentic experience, you should enjoy it.
Veg fried rice
A delectable fried rice dish that is spicy, aromatic, and fulfilling. The rice and vegetables contained in this dish merge together to create a wholesome, flavorful experience.
Veg chow-mein
A classic, lip-smacking Indian street food recipe made with thin rice noodles tossed with sliced veggies. It is basically the Indian version of an Indo-Chinese dish with ingredients and style inherited from Asian cuisine. This dish could be enjoyed alone, but pairs well with chili chicken.
Chicken chow-mein
Chow Mein is a delicious and popular dish with noodles, stir-fried veggies, egg, and chicken in a homemade savory sauce. Best served hot as a meal by itself or as a side dish to any protein entrees.
Beverages
Mango lassi
A fresh drink with a sweet and smooth blend of yogurt, water and fresh mango pulp. Pairs great with any main course dish.
Sweet lassi
Sweet Lassi is a traditional North Indian beverage made from yogurt, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It is a thick, sweet, creamy, frothy delicious, and refreshing drink.
Salt lassi
Punjabi salted lassi is made from yogurt, salt and I add my personalized touch with a hint of mint!
Rose lassi
Rose Lassi is a simple yogurt-based beverage that's very popular in Indian cuisine. Rose lassi is my by whisking my homemade yogurt and then incorporating the various beautiful rose flavored base ingredients making it a rich, creamy, soul-satisfying drink to create a cooling effect on your palate post your meal! It’s super refreshing.
Indian masala chai (hot)
Indian masala chai is tea brewed with milk, ginger, and crushed spices. It's a refreshing and warm drink ayurvedic properties. A much-loved beverage with roots that go back to ancient India.
Indian Handmade Coffee (hot)
Enjoy creamy Indian coffee for a refreshing taste. Milk, heavy cream, and Indian spice, are added to the coffee.
Milk badam
Milk Badam is a popular Indian drink made with milk and fresh almond paste. It’s flavored with cardamom and saffron, making it aromatic and rich. This creamy drink is a delicious treat!
Rose milk
Rose Milk - a sweet milk that tastes exactly like roses. It is similar to milk tea, since it is a flavored milk. It is a great drink to cool down and relax. The sweet and smooth taste will leave you wanting more.
Thandai milk
Dry fruit thandai is a traditional Indian beverage popular in the North Indian states of UP and Rajasthan. It is a refreshing drink and is loaded with rich ingredients like nuts, seeds, and saffron.
Masala Soda
Masala Soda is a refreshing Indian summer drink made using a few spices and soda water (club soda)
Jal jeera
Jal jeera which is a savory Indian beverage. made with. salt, sea salt, jeera (cumin), green chutney, hing, lime juice, dried mint, boondi,tamarind
Can soda all variety
bottle soda all variety
Sides
Papad
also known as papadum, is a thin and crispy Indian snack made from lentil flour, rice flour, or chickpea flour. It is usually seasoned with spices like cumin, black pepper, or chili powder and can be deep-fried, roasted, or microwaved. Papad is traditionally served as an accompaniment to an Indian meal and is often used as a crunchy element in chaats (Indian-style street food). It is also a popular snack that can be eaten on its own or with chutneys or dips.
Dahi (INDIAN YOGURT)
Dahi (curd), a creamy, luscious Indian yogurt the traditional way in the comfort of your own home with only two ingredients - whole milk and a yogurt starter!! The recipe and technique was passed down by my great-great grandmother. Use dahi to make dishes like Mango Lassi or serve it as a side along with dal and roti.
Cucumber Raita
Raita is a yogurt side dish that is composed of cucumber, black salt, black pepper, jeera, and yogurt.
Mango chutney
This tangy and sweet chutney made of raw mango instantly elevates the taste of a meal. Features raw mango, bay leaf, jaggery, and fenugreek. Pairs best with any of our main dishes.
Mango pickles
Mango pickle is a tangy recipe made using raw mangoes and spices. It can be used as a side dish to yogurt rice, pulao, and chapati. This pickle is mild spicy compared to other Indian pickles.
Mixed veg pickles
Mix Veg Pickle: A unique, spicy, tangy and flavourful mix veg pickle that enhances the taste of every meal, giving you an amazing experience. Lets the original flavour perfectly blend with the pickle ingredients.• Prepared using the finest ingredients & an age old recipe handed down from generation to generation, which helps in retaining the traditional and authentic handmade flavour.
Lemon pickles
Pickles are a great way to perk up any Indian meal. A north Indian-styled recipe, full of spice pickle with a tang of lime. The spiced lemon pickle can work wonders for boring meals. Ingredients of north Indian Lemon Pickle: Lemon, salt, chili powder, fenugreek seeds, asafoetida, turmeric powder.
Nimbu Ka Khatta Mitha Achar
This sweet and sour lemon pickle is no oil lemon pickle. Serving this pickle along with food helps to improve the digestion of the food being consumed. Ajwain/caraway seeds are well known for the digestive properties, these are added in good quantity. If stored well the sweet and sour lemon pickle lasts for years.
Spice chili pickles
This green chilli pickle recipe, aka “Hari Mirch ka Achar”, is a traditional Indian condiment usually prepared with fresh green serrano peppers, Indian spices, and oil. It can be served as a side and spooned over dishes. The recipes were handed over to me by my mom and grandma. As a spicy food lover, I think you are going to love this one!
Indian desserts
Gulab jamun
How do you send a rose to the moon? Gulab-ja-Moon. An Indian will get this joke, also the dessert. To find out why, indulge in this sinful, syrupy treat. There's a personal preference for the serving temperature, some like it hot some like it cool, some like it with a dollop of vanilla ice-cream. Find out for yourself with a serving of gulab jamun.
Rasgulla
Rasgulla is a very traditional Bengali dessert. My mom spent decades attempting to crack the code to make it taste like it did when she lived in Bangladesh. We've been using this recipe in our family for about 20 years, and it is always a hit. Rasgulla is a sweet, spongey, delicate dessert made from milk curds.
Rasamalai
Rasmalai is a classic Indian festive dish featuring flat dumplings, typically made from cottage or ricotta cheese soaked in sweetened, thickened milk and delicately flavored with cardamom. Serve it chilled and garnish it with slivers of dried fruit. Everyone loves rasmalai - order it for your next meal!
Mango rasamalai
I would like to introduce this amazing recipe to you. Rasmalai consists of flattened balls of chhana soaked in malai (clotted cream) flavored with cardamom. This particular variety is prepared using mango pulp in the milk which makes it aromatic.
Cham Cham
Cham Cham is a dessert that is cooked in sugar syrup. There are different recipes for making Cham Cham, like stuffed with yet another sweet halwa, dry fruits. This particular recipe is made with jaggery / brown sugar. The soft and spongy rectangle pieces are soaked in sugar syrup.
Gulab Jamun Cutlet
Does the word cutlet immediately bring to your mind images of a crisp and spicy treat? While this Gulab Jamun Cutlet is tangentially different, you will love this just as much in its own special way. Delicate deep-fried rolls made with crumbled hariyali mava, nuts and spices bound together with a proper mix of flours, are soaked in sugar syrup, and then sliced into cutlets. While this might sound similar to dry jamuns, you will realise on tasting that this mithai is much more special.
Milk cake ( burfi)
Milk Cake (Burfi) is one of the best Indian sweets that is typically served during festivals. My take on this classic confection uses ricotta cheese and almond powder, making it so light and creamy. Definitely a must-try dessert!
Rice pudding
Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, this creamy, rich, and not-too-sweet dessert dish made with full cream milk, white rice, sugar, and a touch of cardamom,will make you want more.
Milk burfi
A rich milk dessert that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth craving. Cardamon and Pistachio add to the richness!
Gaajar halwa
Gaajar Halva (Carrot Halwa) is a carrot-based sweet made with freshly grated carrot, whole milk, sugar, clarified butter (ghee), cardamom, cashews, and almonds. It is made by simmering carrots in whole milk and then sweetening them with sugar. Cardamom is added later to give it that extra burst of flavor
Moong dal halwa
Moong dal halwa is a popular Indian dessert made with skinless split green gram (mung lentils) and ghee (clarified butter). It’s very rich and sweet with loads of ghee and dry fruits and is made especially for festivals or weddings.
Badam halwa
Badam Halwa is a rich, decadent, nutty South Indian style melt in the mouth sweet made mainly with 5 ingredients – blanched almonds ground in milk and saffron, slowly cooked in sugar and ghee (clarified butter).
Kalakand
A moist and flavorful, Kalakand has a nutty, floral aroma and delicate grainy texture. Laced with cardamom and saffron and dressed up in bright green pistachios and almonds, this exotic mithai always stands out amongst the finest of Indian dessert spreads.
Coconut burfi
Coconut Burfi is a delicious Indian sweet recipe made with coconut, sugar, and milk. The mild aromatic rose flavor makes it even more delicious, making this my favorite dish!
Kaju katli
Kaju katli, also known as kaju barfi, is a traditional Indian dessert characterized by its diamond shape, made with cashew nuts, sugar, cardamom powder, and ghee butter.
Jalebi
Jalebi are an Indian sweet/snack that's popular all over South and Western Asia. This treat is made by deep-frying maida flour (plain flour or all-purpose flour) batter in pretzel or circular shapes, which are then soaked in sugar syrup.
Motichoor Laddu
This melt-in-the-mouth super delicious Motichoor Ladoo or Motichur Ladoo is one of the most famous Indian desserts. This round-shaped sweet is made from fine, tiny balls of besan. The chickpea flour globules are fried in ghee and soaked in sugar syrup. The sweet, pearl-like balls are then molded into ladoos.
Besan ladu
A staple dish within our family, this dessert is sweet, made with melt-in-your-mouth besan, sugar, and ghee. Basic ingredients, premium flavor! Try it yourself! A traditional handed-down recipe with authentic flavor!
Suji Halwa
also known as Sheera, is a popular Indian dessert made with semolina (suji), ghee (clarified butter), sugar, and water or milk. Suji Halwa is a popular dessert served during festivals, weddings, and other special occasions in India. It is also a common breakfast dish and is often served with poori (deep-fried Indian bread) or as a sweet dish in a thali (Indian meal platter).
Suji Halwa is a popular dessert served during festivals, weddings, and other special occasions in India. It is also a common breakfast dish and is often served with poori (deep-fried Indian bread) or as a sweet dish in a thali (Indian meal platter).
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3780 Mission Ave, OCEANSIDE, CA 92058