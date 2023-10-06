Gulab Jamun Cutlet

$4.99

Does the word cutlet immediately bring to your mind images of a crisp and spicy treat? While this Gulab Jamun Cutlet is tangentially different, you will love this just as much in its own special way. Delicate deep-fried rolls made with crumbled hariyali mava, nuts and spices bound together with a proper mix of flours, are soaked in sugar syrup, and then sliced into cutlets. While this might sound similar to dry jamuns, you will realise on tasting that this mithai is much more special.