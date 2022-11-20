  • Home
  • /
  • Escondido
  • /
  • Tikka Pizza Kitchen - 410 West Felicita Avenue unit p
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tikka Pizza Kitchen 410 West Felicita Avenue unit p

review star

No reviews yet

410 West Felicita Avenue unit p

Escondido, CA 92025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pastas

Rigatoni

$9.00

Spaghetti W/Meatballs

$13.00

Lasagna

$10.00

Ravioli

$10.00

Linguini W/Clams

$12.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.00

Sandwiches

Torpedo

$8.00

Turkey W/Provolone

$8.00

Italian Sausage Supreme

$9.00

Meatball Supreme

$9.00

Salads

Garden

$5.00

Caesar

$5.00

Greek

$5.00

Antipasto

$6.00

Sandwiches

Torpedo

$9.60

Turkey W/Provolone

$9.60

Italian Sausage Supreme

$10.80

Meatball Supreme

$10.80

Toppings

1 Topping

$1.20

2 Toppings

$2.40

3 Toppings

$3.60

4 Toppings

$4.80

Pastas

Rigatoni

$10.80

Spaghetti W/Meatballs

$15.60

Lasagna

$12.00

Ravioli

$12.00

Linguini W/Clams

$14.40

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.20

Pizza

That's Amore Supreme

$6.00

Vegetarian

$2.40

Hawaiian

$3.60

Meat Lovers

$4.80

Pesto Pizza

$2.40

White Sauce

$2.40

Greek Style Pizza

$2.40

Indian Pizza

Butter Paneer Pizza

$6.00

Butter Chicken Pizza

$6.00

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$6.00

Paneer Tikka Pizza

$6.00

Achari Gobi

$4.80

Achari Paneer

$6.00

Achari Chicken

$6.00

Saag Chicken

$6.00

Saag Paneer & Ricotta

$6.00

Curry Chicken

$6.00

Curry Paneer

$6.00

Gourmet Veggie

$4.80

Chettinadu Paneer

$6.00

Chettinadu Chicken

$6.00

Calzone

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Butter Paneer

$16.00

Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Paneer Tikka

$16.00

Curry Paneer

$16.00

Curry Chicken

$16.00

Saag Chicken

$16.00

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Achari Chicken

$16.00

Achari Paneer

$16.00

Classic Veggie

$14.00

Meat Lovers

$14.00

Salads

Garden

$6.00

Caesar

$6.00

Greek

$6.00

Antipasto

$7.20
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

410 West Felicita Avenue unit p, Escondido, CA 92025

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
515 West 13th Ave Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Cork & Knife Escondido - 515 W. 13th Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
515 W. 13th Ave. Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext
MIKE'S BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1356 West Valley Pkwy Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Smokehouse Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1356 West Valley Parkway Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Pieology 6064 - Escondido
orange starNo Reviews
1334 W. Valley Parkway #402 Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Barrel Republic Escondido - 136 W Grand
orange starNo Reviews
136 W Grand Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Escondido

Bellamy's Restaurant - Escondido
orange star4.5 • 2,118
417 W Grand Ave Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000530 - Escondido Promenade
orange star4.4 • 1,193
1282 Auto Park Way Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Escondido
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston