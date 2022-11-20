Tikka Pizza Kitchen 410 West Felicita Avenue unit p
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
410 West Felicita Avenue unit p, Escondido, CA 92025
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
No Reviews
515 West 13th Ave Escondido, CA 92029
View restaurant
Cork & Knife Escondido - 515 W. 13th Ave.
No Reviews
515 W. 13th Ave. Escondido, CA 92025
View restaurant