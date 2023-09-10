- Home
- /
- Hicksville
- /
- Tikka Indian Grill
Tikka Indian Grill
No reviews yet
200 North Broadway
Hicksville, NY 11801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Food Menu
Appitizers/Small Plates
Cold sesame Noodles
Cellophane noodles, peanuts sesame paste, soy black rice vinegar broth with granny Smith apple and cucumber salad
Crispy Tuna
Crispy rice cake, topped with spicy tuna mix, kabayaki sauce and fresh chopped chives.
Chicken Dumpling
Pan fried chicken dumplings topped with crispy chilli garlic sauce
Shrimp Cakes
Pan seared Malaysian ,shrimp cakes, cucumber relish, toasted crushed peanuts, cilantro dip sauce garnished with scallions salad.
Chicken Lollipops
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed with hot& sour sauce, salty julienned mango and fresh chopped mint leaves
Grilled Octopus
Tossed with Gochujang sauce squid ink , puree roasted cherry tomatoes , tapicoa crackers , fried basil leaves and kaffir lime oil.
Coconut Mussels
Sautéed Mussels with garlic, shallots, Thai chili, chopped basil in Thai coconut broth
Calamari
Wok tempura stir fry calamari with crispy garlic sand, Thai chili , shallots, served with tamarind sweet sauce and topped with scallions salad.
Spring Rolls
Deep fried spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce
Vegetable Dumpling
Soup
Salad
Tikka Salad
Artisan mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes,grapefruit segments, red onions,bean sprouts,crispy fried cellophone noodles with yuzu kosho vinegar
Mango Salad
Iceberg lettuce cap,ripe& green mango julienned, toasted crushed cashews, cherry tomatoes, charred Chinese long beans, tamarind candy,cilantro leaves with tamarind ginger vinaigrette.
Street Shredded Cabbage Salad
Shredded Nappa cabbage, shredded carrots ,red onions, chopped cilantro & mint leaves with lightly spicy Vietnamese vinegar
Vegetables
Poultry
Meats/ Steak Prime
Fried Rice & Noodles
Veggie Fried Rice
Green zucchini, royal king mushrooms, bean sprouts with chopped scallions.
Lobster Fried Rice
Kimchi, lobster, crispy shallots ,scallions and micro cilantro
Pad Thai Noodles
Stir fry rice noodles with shitake mushrooms , scallions, bean sprouts, tofu, toasted peanuts, lime and fresh basil
Hon Kong Noodles
Wok stir fry noodles, shitake mushrooms, julienned red peppers ,yellow chives, egg, baby corn topped with sesame seeds, fresh egg noodles and cilantro leaves
Jasmin Rice
Steam Jasmin rice
Basmati Rice
Cauliflower Fried Rice
Classic Tikka
Lamb Vindaloo
Spicy Vinegar infused with red chili paste & ginger
Lamb Korma
in our signature creamy cashew nut sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Creamy tomato sauce and fenugreek seasoning
Butter Chicken
Creamy butter tomato sauce and fenugreek seasoning
Chicken Chop
Five spice marinated chicken served with yellow lemon rice
Saag Panner
Purée spinach ,cream, Indian spices and and paneer cheese
Lamb Biryani
Slow roasted baby goat in a seasoned jasmine rice
Chicken Korma
in our signature creamy cashew sauce
Panner Tikka Masala
Thai Green Curry
Vegetables Biryani
Naan Breads
Seafood / Fish
Scallops
Pea shoots ,sugar peas, snow peas Shimeji mushrooms, buttermilk coconut sauce, kaffir lime leaves oil, crispy fried burdock root and fresh cilantro
Steam Lobster
Whole steamed lobster ,topped with garlic ginger basil butter sauce and pea shoots
Salmon
8oz Faroe Island grilled salmon charred eggplant puree, long purple beans, cinnamon & kaffir lime leaves oil, garnished with cilantro leaves
Asian Prawns
Stir fried grilled prawns, pineapple, red pepper, persian cucumber, scallions ,bean sprouts with sweet & sour sauce , garnished with fried basil leaves
Tuna
7oz Tuna loin , edamame puree , sautéed asparagus & maitake mushroom , soy honey glazed, topped with pickle mustard seeds
NA Beverages
Hot Beverages
Cold Pressed Juice
Mocktails
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila/Mezcal
Misguided Blanco (Well)
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Mezcal Joven
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Patron El Alto
Lunazul Reposado Well
Ignite Reposado
Ignite Anejo
Lunazul Blanco Well
De Nada Reposado
Ilegal Joven Mezcal
Del Maguey Vida
Tres Papalote Espadin
Tres Papalote Rhoda/Angus
Mezcal Union El Viejo
Casa Dragones Blanco
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Plata
Altos Tequila Plata
Whiskey
Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon
Angel's Envy Bourbon
Angel's Envy Rye
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Uncle Nearest Bourbon
Uncle Nearest Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Abasolo Corn
Knob Creek Small Batch Rye
Makers Mark Bourbon
Toki Japanese Whiskey
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Woodford Rye
Jameson
Rittenhouse Rye 100 Proof
Lost Irish
Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon
Old Overvolt Rye Well
Redbreast 12 Year
Scotch/Cognac
Well Scotch
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Blue
Hennessy VS
Hennessy VSOP
D'usse VSOP
Monkey Shoulder
Laphroaig Single Malt
Glenmorangie Single Malt
The Balvenie Double Wood
Well Cognac
Remy Martin VSOP
Remy Martin XO
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 15
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 15
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Amore
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Chartreuse, Yellow
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Mr. Black Coffee
Nixta Corn Liqueur
Licor 43
Drambuie
D.O.M. Benedictine
Amaro Nonino
Fernet Branca
Soho Lychee
Chambord
Vanilla Liqueur
Tempus Fugit Banana
Tempus Fugit Cacao
Tempus Fugit Menthe
Luxardo
Suze
Canton Ginger
Pernod
Chinola
Sambuca
Sorrel
Combier Pamplemousse
Combier Violette
Midori
Blue Curacao
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
Chareau Aloe Vera
Peach Liqueur
St. Germain
Kahlua's
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Thai Paloma
Cardamom Daiquiri
Hicksville
Yummy Yuzo
Shiva Spritz
Buddha Blossom
Chai-Tini
Zen Garden Harmony
Luscious Lassi
El Cantante
Elote Old Fashioned
Horchata
Golden Hour
Aztec
Sunkin Ship
Nube Morada
Papi Mango
Classic Cocktails A-M
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Frozen Mezcal Margarita
Frozen Pina Colada
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Caipirinha
Amaretto Sour
Classic Cocktails N-Z
Wine
GLS Red
BTL Red
GLS White/Sake
BTL White
GLS Rose/Sparkling
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Tikka Indian Grill we aspire to create authentic Indian dishes complimented with professional service. We use fresh ingredients sourced from local vendors and spices imported directly from India. Tikka draws inspiration from multiple regions of India as we create remarkable experiences for all taste buds. Come in and enjoy!
200 North Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801