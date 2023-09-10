Food Menu

Appitizers/Small Plates

Cellophane noodles, peanuts sesame paste,soy black rice vinegar broth with Granny Smith apple and cucumber salad

Cold sesame Noodles

$18.00

Crispy Tuna

$21.00

Crispy rice cake, topped with spicy tuna mix, kabayaki sauce and fresh chopped chives.

Chicken Dumpling

$18.00

Pan fried chicken dumplings topped with crispy chilli garlic sauce

Shrimp Cakes

$18.00

Pan seared Malaysian ,shrimp cakes, cucumber relish, toasted crushed peanuts, cilantro dip sauce garnished with scallions salad.

Chicken Lollipops

$18.00

Crispy fried chicken wings tossed with hot& sour sauce, salty julienned mango and fresh chopped mint leaves

Grilled Octopus

$26.00

Tossed with Gochujang sauce squid ink , puree roasted cherry tomatoes , tapicoa crackers , fried basil leaves and kaffir lime oil.

Coconut Mussels

$22.00

Sautéed Mussels with garlic, shallots, Thai chili, chopped basil in Thai coconut broth

Calamari

$21.00

Wok tempura stir fry calamari with crispy garlic sand, Thai chili , shallots, served with tamarind sweet sauce and topped with scallions salad.

Spring Rolls

$20.00

Deep fried spring rolls served with sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Dumpling

$18.00

Soup

Steam noodles in basil & mint infused broth, sliced fresh serrano chiles, crispy garlic, pea shoots, topped with soft tofu & unagi sauce.

Shanghai Soup

$16.00

Dumplings Soup

$18.00

Dumpling in shiitake & lemongrass broth with braised shiitake, scallions & kaffir lime leaves infused oil.

Salad

Tikka Salad

$14.00

Artisan mix lettuce, cherry tomatoes,grapefruit segments, red onions,bean sprouts,crispy fried cellophone noodles with yuzu kosho vinegar

Mango Salad

$18.00

Iceberg lettuce cap,ripe& green mango julienned, toasted crushed cashews, cherry tomatoes, charred Chinese long beans, tamarind candy,cilantro leaves with tamarind ginger vinaigrette.

Street Shredded Cabbage Salad

$16.00

Shredded Nappa cabbage, shredded carrots ,red onions, chopped cilantro & mint leaves with lightly spicy Vietnamese vinegar

Vegetables

Steamed & fried Fingerling Potatoes tossed with Sichuan pepper.

Spicy Eggplant

$16.00

fried chinese eggplant tossed with garlic chili sauce topped with cumin yogurt and chives

Bok Choy

$14.00

Stir fry choy with garlic

Chinese Broccoli

$14.00

Stir fry Chinese broccoli with soy sauce

Smashed Potato

$13.00

Poultry

Thai Chicken

$34.00

Boneless half grilled chicken, Thai curry sauce, eggplant , long beans, cherry tomatoes, crispy shallots and fresh basil

Chilli Chicken

$32.00

Stir fry crispy chicken, red onions, sweet chili peppers, choy sum, tossed with chili sauce and scallions.

Chilli Tofu

$26.00

Meats/ Steak Prime

Coriander marinated, sauteed water Spinach, pickled Persian cucumbers with sweet & sour jelly.

NY Strip

$65.00

NY Strip Steak Marinated, steam bok choy, tamarind chili sauce, julienned red onions, topped with crispy shallots and basil & mint chiffonade

Ribeye

$95.00

Charred Ribeye, Sichuan pepper crispy fried onions with mint sauce

Grilled Lamb

$50.00

Fried Rice & Noodles

Veggie Fried Rice

$16.00

Green zucchini, royal king mushrooms, bean sprouts with chopped scallions.

Lobster Fried Rice

$30.00

Kimchi, lobster, crispy shallots ,scallions and micro cilantro

Pad Thai Noodles

$24.00

Stir fry rice noodles with shitake mushrooms , scallions, bean sprouts, tofu, toasted peanuts, lime and fresh basil

Hon Kong Noodles

$24.00

Wok stir fry noodles, shitake mushrooms, julienned red peppers ,yellow chives, egg, baby corn topped with sesame seeds, fresh egg noodles and cilantro leaves

Jasmin Rice

$7.00

Steam Jasmin rice

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Cauliflower Fried Rice

$20.00

Classic Tikka

Lamb Vindaloo

$30.00

Spicy Vinegar infused with red chili paste & ginger

Lamb Korma

$30.00

in our signature creamy cashew nut sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$28.00

Creamy tomato sauce and fenugreek seasoning

Butter Chicken

$28.00

Creamy butter tomato sauce and fenugreek seasoning

Chicken Chop

$28.00

Five spice marinated chicken served with yellow lemon rice

Saag Panner

$22.00

Purée spinach ,cream, Indian spices and and paneer cheese

Lamb Biryani

$30.00

Slow roasted baby goat in a seasoned jasmine rice

Chicken Korma

$28.00

in our signature creamy cashew sauce

Panner Tikka Masala

$28.00

Thai Green Curry

$28.00

Vegetables Biryani

$26.00

Naan Breads

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Sesame Naan

$6.00

Rosemerry Naan

$6.00

Plain Naan

$5.00

Peshwari Naan

$6.00

Butter Naan

$5.00

Onion Naan

Seafood / Fish

70z Tuna loin, edamame puree ,sautéed asparagus & maitake mushroom , soy honey glazed , topped with pickle mustard seeds

Scallops

$42.00

Pea shoots ,sugar peas, snow peas Shimeji mushrooms, buttermilk coconut sauce, kaffir lime leaves oil, crispy fried burdock root and fresh cilantro

Steam Lobster

$60.00

Whole steamed lobster ,topped with garlic ginger basil butter sauce and pea shoots

Salmon

$38.00

8oz Faroe Island grilled salmon charred eggplant puree, long purple beans, cinnamon & kaffir lime leaves oil, garnished with cilantro leaves

Asian Prawns

$38.00

Stir fried grilled prawns, pineapple, red pepper, persian cucumber, scallions ,bean sprouts with sweet & sour sauce , garnished with fried basil leaves

Tuna

$42.00

7oz Tuna loin , edamame puree , sautéed asparagus & maitake mushroom , soy honey glazed, topped with pickle mustard seeds

Desserts

Creme Brule

$14.00

Rash Malai Cheese Cake

$14.00

Gulab Jamun

$14.00

Birthday Candle

NA Beverages

Hot Beverages

Double Espresso

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

De. Coffee

$5.00

Cold Pressed Juice

Berry Bae

$10.00

Melon Rose

$10.00

Toucan Melange

$10.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Caribbean Hibiscus Sorrel

$12.00

Virgin Luscious Lassi

$8.00

Cold Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Peppermint Tea

$4.00

Water

Still Water

$8.00

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose Strawberry/Lemongrass

$15.00

Belverdere

$15.00

Ocean Vodka

$15.00

Tito's

$15.00

Haku

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Ketel One Cucumber/Mint

$14.00

Ketel One Grapefruit/Rose

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray Ten

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Roku

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Bulldog

$15.00

Malfy Gin

$15.00

Bols

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$12.00

Clement Agricole

$13.00

Appleton Estate Signature

$15.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$15.00

Ron Zacapa

$16.00

Docotr Bird

$14.00

Malibu Coconut

$13.00

Myer's Dark Room

$15.00

Hamilton Demerara Overproof

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Misguided Blanco (Well)

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Anejo

$20.00

Patron El Alto

$38.00

Lunazul Reposado Well

$12.00

Ignite Reposado

$16.00

Ignite Anejo

$18.00

Lunazul Blanco Well

$12.00

De Nada Reposado

$15.00

Ilegal Joven Mezcal

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$16.00

Tres Papalote Espadin

$14.00

Tres Papalote Rhoda/Angus

$20.00

Mezcal Union El Viejo

$15.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$27.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Altos Tequila Plata

$15.00

Whiskey

Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon

$12.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$24.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$16.00

Uncle Nearest Bourbon

$15.00

Uncle Nearest Rye

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00

Abasolo Corn

$15.00

Knob Creek Small Batch Rye

$15.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$15.00

Toki Japanese Whiskey

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Jameson

$15.00

Rittenhouse Rye 100 Proof

$13.00

Lost Irish

$11.00

Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon

$15.00

Old Overvolt Rye Well

$13.00

Redbreast 12 Year

$16.00

Scotch/Cognac

Well Scotch

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$27.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$29.00

D'usse VSOP

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Laphroaig Single Malt

$17.00

Glenmorangie Single Malt

$16.00

The Balvenie Double Wood

$16.00

Well Cognac

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$27.00

Remy Martin XO

$55.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 15

$20.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich 15

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 15

$18.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Amore

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

$15.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$15.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$10.00

Nixta Corn Liqueur

$10.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Drambuie

$12.00

D.O.M. Benedictine

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$14.00

Soho Lychee

$11.00

Chambord

$12.00

Vanilla Liqueur

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Banana

$15.00

Tempus Fugit Cacao

$15.00

Tempus Fugit Menthe

$15.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Suze

$12.00

Canton Ginger

$10.00

Pernod

$10.00

Chinola

$10.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Sorrel

$12.00

Combier Pamplemousse

$10.00

Combier Violette

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$12.00

Chareau Aloe Vera

$12.00

Peach Liqueur

$10.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Kahlua's

$13.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Thai Paloma

$16.00

Cardamom Daiquiri

$16.00

Hicksville

$16.00

Yummy Yuzo

$16.00

Shiva Spritz

$16.00

Buddha Blossom

$16.00

Chai-Tini

$16.00

Zen Garden Harmony

$16.00

Luscious Lassi

$16.00

El Cantante

$20.00

Elote Old Fashioned

$16.00

Horchata

$16.00

Golden Hour

$65.00

Aztec

$32.00

Sunkin Ship

$32.00

Nube Morada

$32.00

Papi Mango

$16.00

Classic Cocktails A-M

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Frozen Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Caipirinha

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Classic Cocktails N-Z

Old Cuban

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Spanish G&T

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Red Sangria

$15.00

White Sangria

$15.00

Rose Sangria

$15.00

Beer

Bottle/Cider

Corona Extra

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Chang Beer

$8.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider

$6.00

Wolffer Dry Rose Cider

$6.00

Bell"s

$8.00

Canned/Seltzer

Juice Bomb IPA

$7.00

Sloop Pils Pilsner

$7.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00

Sunboy Pineapple

$5.00

Sunboy Tangerine

$5.00

Wine

GLS Red

GLS The Simple Grape Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Concha y Toro Malbec

$15.00

GLS Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Rive Leone Barolo

$17.00

BTL Red

The Simple Grape Pinot Noir

$50.00

Trivento Reserve Malbec

$45.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Riva Leone Barolo

$110.00

GLS White/Sake

GLS Cavit Pinot Grigio

$14.00

GLS Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc NV

$15.00

GLS Louis Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Pacific Riesling

$15.00

Gekkeikan Traditonal Sake

$9.00

TYKU Junmai Ginjo Black Sake

$11.00

Mizu Shochu Green Tea

$12.00

Mizu Sakura Cask Shochu

$14.00

BTL White

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00

Louis Jadot Chardonnay

$60.00

Cavit Cloud Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Pacific Rim Riesling

$70.00

GLS Rose/Sparkling

GLS Maison

$15.00

GLS Buehler White Zinfadel

$15.00

GLS Franco Prosecco

$12.00

GLS Lanson Brut

$15.00

GLS Santa Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Rose/Sparkling

Maison no.9 Rose Blend

$55.00

Buchler Rose

$50.00

Fracno Amorosco

$50.00

Lanson Pere Brut

$110.00

Santa Marina Rose

$45.00

Jam Jar Moscato

$45.00

Wycliff Brut

$30.00