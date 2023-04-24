Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tikka 'N' Wrapz

No reviews yet

220 McHolme Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15275

Popular Items

BYO Bowl
Royal Falooda (V)
Lamb Naandilla

FOOD

BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO)

BYO Wrap

BYO Wrap

$9.49
BYO Bowl

BYO Bowl

$9.49
BYO Salad

BYO Salad

$9.49
BYO Naandilla

BYO Naandilla

$10.48
BYO Naan Taco

BYO Naan Taco

$10.48

CHEF'S SIGNATURE

Chicken Tikka Bowl/Wrap

Chicken Tikka Bowl/Wrap

$11.99

Bowl/Wrap made with choice of grain, chicken tikka, topped with house favorite tikka sauce, fajita, pickled onions, cole slaw, tomato, lettuce, and cilantro yogurt chutney

Paneer Tikka Bowl/Wrap (V)

Paneer Tikka Bowl/Wrap (V)

$11.99

Bowl/Wrap made with choice of grain, paneer tikka, topped with house favorite tikka sauce, fajita, pickled onions, cole slaw, tomato, lettuce, and cilantro yogurt chutney

Lamb Naandilla

Lamb Naandilla

$14.99

Naan Quesadilla filled with Lamb Keema (Ground), fajita, red onion, cheese and side of chutney

Vegan Bowl (VE, GF)

Vegan Bowl (VE, GF)

$11.99

Bowl made with choice of grain, chickpea masala/cauliflower/potato masala, madras curry, fajita, pickled onions, tomato, lettuce, cilantro mint chutney

Power Bowl (GF)

Power Bowl (GF)

$13.99

Bowl made with mix of half grains & half salad blend, egg masala, choice of chicken/paneer tikka, dal tadka, fajita, cole slaw, chickpea, pickled onions, tomato, cilantro yogurt and avocado ranch

Spicy Bowl/Wrap

Spicy Bowl/Wrap

$11.99

Bowl/wrap made with choice of grain, choice of chili chicken/chili paneer, spicy chili sauce, fajita, pickled onions, cole slaw and hot sauce

Makhani Bowl (V, GF)

Makhani Bowl (V, GF)

$10.99

Bowl made with choice of grain, dal makhani (creamy black lentils), pickled onions, tomato and cilantro

Dal Tadka Bowl (VE, GF)

$9.49

Bowl made with choice of grain, yellow lentils, pickled onions, tomato and cilantro

STREET FOOD

Samosa Chaat (V)

$8.99

2 Samosa served with chickpea masala, topped with cilantro yogurt & tamarind chutney, tomato, onions, cilantro, crispy noodles and spices (V)

Aloo Tikki Chaat (V)

Aloo Tikki Chaat (V)

$8.99

2 potato patty served with chickpea masala, topped with cilantro yogurt & tamarind chutney, tomato, onions, cilantro, crispy noodles and spices (V)

Chana Chaat (V, GF)

Chana Chaat (V, GF)

$7.99

Chickpea masala topped with cilantro yogurt & tamarind chutney, yogurt, tomato, onions, cilantro, crispy noodles and spices (V)

Tokri Chaat (V)

Tokri Chaat (V)

$10.99

Tokri (Edible Bowl) served with boiled potato, dahi bhalla, chickpea, topped with cilantro mint & tamarind chutney, tomato, onions, cilantro, crispy noodles and spices (V)

Dahi Bhalla Chaat (V, GF)

$8.99

3 soft lentil fritters drenched in creamy yogurt served with chickpea masala, topped with cilantro mint & tamarind chutney, yogurt, tomato, onions, cilantro, crispy noodles and spices (V, GF)

Papdi Chaat (V)

Papdi Chaat (V)

$8.99

Crispy deep fried crackers served with chickpea and potatos topped with yogurt, cilantro mint & tamarind chutney, tomato, onions, cilantro, crispy noodles and spices (V)

Pani Puri (VE)

$7.99

7 savory puffed crisps (puris) served with potato, chickpea and sweet, spicy & tangy water (VE)

Bhel Puri (VE)

Bhel Puri (VE)

$7.99

Mix of puffed rice, flour crisps (puris), crunchy noodles, chickpea, potato, tomato, onions tossed with cilantro mint & tamarind chutney (VE)

Corn Chaat (VE)

$8.99

Mix of sweet corn, tomato, onions tossed in cilantro mint & tamarind chutney and topped with cilantro, crispy noodles and spices (VE)

Vada Pav (VE)

Vada Pav (VE)

$4.99

Spicy potato fritter sandwiched between bun topped with cilantro mint & tamarind chutneys (V, VE)

Pav Bhaji (V)

Pav Bhaji (V)

$9.99

Classic indian street food curry made of mashed potatoes and vegetables, served with 2 buns, onions and lime

SIDES

Samosa (VE)

$4.99

2 samosas served with cliantro mint & tamarind chutney (V, VE)

Aloo Tikki (VE)

$4.99

2 potato patties served with cliantro mint & tamarind chutney (V, VE)

Dahi Bhalla (V, GF)

Dahi Bhalla (V, GF)

$6.99

3 soft lentil fritters drenched in creamy yogurt and topped with tamarind chutney and spices (V)

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$3.99

Naan

$1.99

Black Lentils Dal (V, GF) - 8 oz

$4.99

Rich and creamy black lentils dal (dal makhani)

Yellow Lentils Dal (VE, GF) - 8 oz

$4.99

Yellow lentils dal cooked with spices (Dal Tadka)

Chickpea Masala (VE, GF) - 8 oz

$4.99

Slow cooked chickpea with indian spices (V, VE)

Tikka Masala (V, GF) - 8 oz

$4.99

Rich and creamy onion and tomato sauce with aromatic indian spices (V, GF)

Smoky Tikka Masala (V, GF) - 8 oz

$4.99

Smoky rich and creamy onion and tomato sauce with aromatic indian spices (V, GF)

Chili Sauce (VE, GF) - 8 oz

$4.99

Sweet, tangy and spicy chili sauce

Madras Curry (VE, GF) - 8 oz

$4.99

Onion and tomato curry with indian spcies (V, VE, GF)

Chips

$0.99

Side of White Basmati Rice (VE, GF)

$1.99

Side of Brown Basmati Rice (VE, GF)

$1.99

Side of Quinoa (VE, GF)

$2.99

Side of Protein - 4 oz

Side of Wrap

$0.99

Side of Chutney

$0.99

Side of Topping

$0.49

KID'S MENU

Kid's Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid's BYO Bowl

$4.99

DESSERTS

Gulab Jamun (V)

$3.99

2 fried cheese balls soaked in aromatic sugar syrup

Rasmalai (V)

Rasmalai (V)

$4.99

2 flattened cottage cheese balls soaked in rich creamy aromatic saffron milk garnished with nuts (V)

Royal Falooda (V)

Royal Falooda (V)

$6.99

Popular indian street shake made with creamy milk mixed with rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds topped with vanilla ice cream and nuts

Kesar Pista Kulfi (V, GF)

$3.99

Indian ice cream (kulfi) flavored with saffron and pistachios

Malai Kulfi (V, GF)

$3.99

Rose Kulfi (V, GF)

$3.99

Indian ice cream (kulfi) flavored with rose petals

Paan Kulfi (V, GF)

$3.99

Indian ice cream (kulfi) flavored with betel leaf (Paan) and gulkand (rose jam)

DRINKS

INDIAN

Mango Lassi (V, GF)

Mango Lassi (V, GF)

$4.99

Chilled yogurt drink made with mango and cardamom

Masala Buttermilk (V, GF)

$2.99

Masala Chai (V, GF)

$2.49

Indian black tea steeped with milk, ginger and spices

Thumbs Up

$2.99

Indian Soda

Limca

$2.99

Indian Soda

Mango Frooti

$1.99

REGULAR

Fountain Drink

Bottled Water

$1.79

Pellegrino

$2.99

Kid's Juice

$1.49

Applesauce

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Indian fast casual food restaurant serving fresh, healthy and delicious indian food including wraps, bowls, salads and indian street chaats etc.

Website

Location

220 McHolme Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15275

Directions

