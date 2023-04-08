Tikkaway Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
The food you eat shouldn't just fill you up; it should fill you with happiness! We draw inspiration from traditional Indian tastes & flavors, utilizing a complex blend of spices, but simplifying them to make our meals tastier, more fulfilling, and more enjoyable for everyone, each and every time.
Location
135 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in New Haven
More near New Haven