Tikkaway Grill

135 Orange Street

New Haven, CT 06510

Build your Own

Choose a rice or salad bowl, or whole wheat wrap, then pick your own ingredients to add to your Tikkaway meal!
rice bowl

rice bowl

$9.99

Top a basmati or brown rice bowl with your favorite ingredients.

salad bowl

salad bowl

$9.99

Top a mixed greens salad bowl with your favorite ingredients.

whole wheat wrap (Not gluten-free)

whole wheat wrap (Not gluten-free)

$9.99

Wrap your favorite ingredients in a whole wheat flatbread.

Traditional Curries

Chicken

$13.00

Panir

$13.00

Tofu

$13.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Aloo Gobi

$11.00

Chana

$11.00

Street food

Chicken naan kati roll 2 pc

$12.99

Paneer naan kati roll 2 pc

$12.99

Vada pav 2pc

$7.99

Samosa chaat

$7.99

Stuffed Paratha

$5.99

Papdi Chat

$6.99

Order Attn required

Out of stock

Loaded fries

$8.99Out of stock

Side of Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken naan kati roll 1 pc

$6.99

Panir naan Kati roll 1 pc

$6.99

Sides & Desserts

Add a delicious savory pastry, cardamom rice pudding, or our tasty vegan soup!

samosa (not gluten-free, Is vegan)

$1.99

Pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes & green peas served with tamarind chutney & mint chutney

naan (not gluten-free, contains eggs & dairy)

$2.49

Indian bread

Papads

$1.00

kheer (rice pudding, contains dairy)

$2.99

Home style rice pudding flavored with cardamom

Rasmalai

$3.99

Mango Chutney

$1.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

contains gluten

Tikkaway Beverages

Enjoy a refreshing home made beverage filled with energy and happiness!

mango lassi (dairy)

$3.49

Mango & yogurt smoothie

nimbu pani (vegan)

$3.49

Freshly squeezed home style limeade

hot ginger chai (dairy)

$2.50

Hot spiced tea with milk

cold ginger chai (vegan)

$3.49

Chilled spiced tea with milk

cold madras coffee (dairy)

$3.49

Chilled coffee-chicory blend with milk

chaas (dairy)

$3.49

Bottled Beverages

Add bottled water, a soda, or flavored tea to your order!

bottled water

$1.50

Pureleaf tea

$2.99

seltzer

$2.50

Full Ingredient Trays

Every tray ordered comes customized with all your favorite ingredients together. It's like a larger version of our individual served bowls! Trays are available to serve up to 24 people.

Rice or Salad Tray (Medium, serves 12)

Rice or Salad Tray (Large, serves 24)

Sides and Beverages

No catering order is complete without a delicious side and beverage!

Mulligatawny Soup

$30.00

Our vegan soup made with lentils, vegetables, and coconut milk can serve up to 12 people.

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

Home style rice pudding flavored with cardamom can serve 10.

Mango Lassi

$40.00

A mango & yogurt smoothie is always a hit at any event! Serves up to 15 people.

Nimbu Pani

$20.00

Our freshly squeezed home style limeade is refreshing and sure to please. Serves up to 15 people.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The food you eat shouldn't just fill you up; it should fill you with happiness! We draw inspiration from traditional Indian tastes & flavors, utilizing a complex blend of spices, but simplifying them to make our meals tastier, more fulfilling, and more enjoyable for everyone, each and every time.

Website

Location

135 Orange Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Directions

