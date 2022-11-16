Main picView gallery

TILAK Indian Cuisine Menlo Park

683 Santa Cruz Ave

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Butter Chicken
Vegetable Samosa

APPETIZERS

DAHI PURI CHAATS

$7.00

Famous Indian savory, crispy semolina shell filled with yogurt, chutneys, chaat masala and spices (Gluten)

Aloo Tikki Chaat Bites

$7.00

Spicy masala Potato bites served with sweet yogurt, tamarind & mint chutney and sev (crispy chickpeas vermicelli)

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

vegetable Pakora ( spinach/potato/onion with chickpeas flour)

Paneer Pakora

$8.00

Deep fried Cottage cheese coated with chickpeas flour and spices

Fish Pakora

$8.00

Fried swai fillet with Indian herbs and chickpeas flour

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

deep fried pastry, filling with spicy potato and herbs (Gluten)

Tandoor

Tandoori vegetable

$14.00

Cauliflower, Bell pepper, Broccoli and Paneer, marinade with savory Indian spices and grilled in Tandoori Oven

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$16.00

Chicken Breast Marinade with Indian spices and cooked in Tandoori Oven

Lamb Boti Kebab

$17.00

Boneless lamb Marinade in Indian spice, sumac, garlic, ginger and cooked in clay oven

Masala Rack of Lamb

$29.00

French rack of lamb Marinade with Indian herbs cooked in tandoori oven, served with baby carrots, mushrooms and cilantro herbs

Tandoori Salmon

$18.00

skin on Salmon Marinade in Indian spices and cooked in clay oven, served with carrots and mushroom

Biriyani

Vegetable Biriyani

$14.00

Spice mixed rice slow cooked with vegetables, herbs and cashew nuts

Chicken Biriyani

$16.00

Spice mixed rice slow cooked with boneless chicken and cashew nuts

Prawn Biriyani

$17.00

Spiced rice slow cooked with Prawns, onions, cashew and herbs

Lamb Biriyani

$17.00

Spiced Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb, onion, cause and herbs

Vegetable Curry

Tadka Daal

$14.00

Mixed yellow lentils cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato and tempered with whole spices ( you can request for vegan)

Okra Masala

$16.00

Cut Okra cooked in onion, tomato Gravy with Indian spices and bell pepper (you can request for vegan)

Vegetable Korma

$14.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in onion, cashew cream, cream and Indian spices (no vegan option)

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Indian cottage cheese cooked in onion tomato, cream, cashew and Indian spices (no vegan option)

Vegetable Tikka Masala

$14.00

Mixed Vegetables cooked in onion, tomato, cream cashew and India spices

Chana Masala

$14.00

Garbanzo beans slow cooked in onion tomato gravy with Indian spices (you can request for vegan)

Chana Saag

$14.00

Garbanzo beans & fresh spinach cooked in onion, tomato gravy with ginger garlic and Indian spices (you can request vegan)

Masala Baingan Bharta (Egg Plant)

$15.00

Tandoori Baked eggplant cooked with onion, ginger, garlic and Indian spices

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Fresh spinach and Indian cottage cheese cooked in onion, tomato, garlic,ginger, and Indian Indian spices (No vegan option)

Gobi mussalam

$14.00

Chicken Curry

Murgh Masala

$16.00

Boneless Chicken thigh meat cooked in onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and Indian spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Boneless Chicken thigh meat cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato gravy and vindaloo spice

Chicken Korma

$16.00

Boneless chicken thigh cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato gravy, cream and cashew nuts.

Chicken Chettinad

$16.00

Boneless chicken thigh cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, coconut milk, cashew nut and tempered with curry leaf.

Kadahi Chicken

$16.00

Boneless chicken thigh cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, bell pepper and whole spices.

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Boneless Tandoori chicken thigh cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, cream, Tilak's spices blend and cashew nuts.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Tandoori chicken breast cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, cream Tilak's spices blend and cashew nuts.

Lamb Curry

Lamb Bhuna

$18.00

Boneless lamb cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, bell pepper and toasted Indian spices.

Lamb Korma

$18.00

Boneless lamb cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, cream, cashew and Indian spices.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.00

Boneless lamb cooked in ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, cream and Indian spices.

Lamb vindaloo

$18.00

Fish Curry

Fish Tikka Masala

$18.00

Swai fish cooked in garlic, ginger, onion, tomato, cream and Indian masala.

Goan prawn masala

$18.00

Rice

Saffron Rice

$3.00

Steamed Basmati rice with saffron & Olive oil

Brown Rice

$4.00

Steamed brown rice with Olive oil, cinnamon, clove and cardamom.

Lemon Rice

$6.00

Basmati rice with mustard seed, chana daal, curry leaves, lemon juice and turmeric.

Tandoori Breads

Plain Naan

$3.00

Bread with egg and milk baked in Tandoori oven.

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Bread with garlic, egg, milk, baked in tandoori oven.

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

whole wheat bread baked in tandoori oven (request for vegan)

Bhature

$3.00

Oil fried puffy bread contains egg, milk all purpose flour

Lachha Paratha

$4.00

layered whole wheat bread baked in tandoori oven. (ask for vegan)

Bread Basket

$8.00

Garlic Naan, Plain Naan and Tandoori Roti

Onion kulcha

$4.00

Aloo Kulcha

$4.00

Sides

Raita

$1.00

plain yogurt with cucumber, carrots, mint

papadam

$3.00

Oven baked thin crunchy lentil bread

Mango Chutney

$0.75

Sweet and sour mango chutney

Mint Chutney

$0.75

Spicy and Green chutney contains, garlic, ginger, green chili, tomato, lemon Juice, Mint and cilantro.

Tamarind Chuntney

$0.75

Sweet and tart chutney with tamarind, ginger, cumin, coriander and brown sugar

Plastic bag

$0.25

Rasmalai

$7.00

Indian sweet contains dairy and nuts (Pistachio)

Gulab jamun

$6.00

Mixed pickle

$1.00

Non alcoholic Drink

Mango Lassi

$3.00

Plain yogurt with mango pulp, sugar

Masala Chai

$3.00

Milk with Indian tea, ginger, cardamon

Regular Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

smart Water

$3.00

Alcoholic Drink

Cabernet (Red wine) only for dine in the restaurant

$12.00+

Paso Robles Red Wine,

Merlot (Red Wine) Only for dine in the restaurant

$12.00+

Red Wine

Pinot Noir (Red Wine) Only for dine in restaurant

$12.00+

Red Wine

Chardonnay (White Wine) Only for dine in the restaurant

$12.00+

white wine

Sauvignon Blanc (White Wine) Only for dine in the restaurant

$12.00+

White Wine

TaJ Mahal Beer (Only for dine in the restaurant)

$5.00+

Indian Beer

Heineken Beer ( Only for dine in the restaurant)

$4.00

King Fisher Beer (Only for dine in)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

683 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025

Directions

