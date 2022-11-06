Bars & Lounges
Tilda
530 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Tilda is a small wine bar and bottle shop specializing in natural wines.
Location
1507 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lasita Rotisserie & Natural Wine
4.7 • 384
727 N Broadway Ste 120 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant