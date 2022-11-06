Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Tilda

530 Reviews

$$

1507 Echo Park Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Popular Items

Rimarts Cava Brut Reserva '19
Kindeli Verano Rosé '21
Nortico Alvarinho Minho '21

Sparkling Wine

Bainbridge Cuvee La Danseuse '20

$32.00

Grolleau, from Loire Valley, France.

Folicello Il Bianco '20

$23.00

Montuni, Pinot Bianco, and Trebbiano, from Emilia-Romagna, Italy.

Leon Gold Pink Gold '21

$33.00

Trollinger, from Baden, Germany.

NV Pisoni Brut Classico Millesimato

NV Pisoni Brut Classico Millesimato

$48.00

Chardonnay from Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy. Poised and elegant, great Champagne alternative.

Rimarts Cava Brut Reserva '19

Rimarts Cava Brut Reserva '19

$28.00

Macabeo, Parellada, and Xarello, from Catalonia, Spain.

Sifer BOOM '21

Sifer BOOM '21

$29.00

Grenache, from Catalonia, Spain.

Sifer Goreti Pet Nat '21

Sifer Goreti Pet Nat '21

$30.00

Macabeu, from Catalonia, Spain.

White Wine

1/2 skin contact, 1/2 white coming together with tropical grapefruit notes that has a grippy texture. Maybe throw in an ice cube, there are no rules!

Broc Cellars Got Grapes '21

$30.00

Picpoul, Clairette, Viognier, Marsanne, Albariño, Grenache Blanc, from California.

Domaine Brand Solera NV

Domaine Brand Solera NV

$41.00

Muscat, Pinot Blanc, Riesling, Sylvaner, Chardonnay from Alsace, France. Complex, earthy fruit with a mineral backbone.

Kindeli Luna Nueva Field Blend '21

Kindeli Luna Nueva Field Blend '21

$32.00

Pinot Gris, Viognier, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc, from Nelson, New Zealand.

La Vinoterie White Rabbit '20

$33.00

Chenin Blanc, from Jura, France.

Lo-Fi Chenin Blanc '21

$26.00

Chenin Blanc, from Santa Barbara, California.

Nortico Alvarinho Minho '21

Nortico Alvarinho Minho '21

$23.00

Alvarinho, from Portugal. Bright citrus zest and delicate floral notes. Classic, and extremely refreshing.

Philippe Chevarin Les Alouettes '20

$27.00

Melon de Bourgogne and Sauvignon Blanc, from the Loire Valley, France.

Pierre Arnold Vin Nature '19

$30.00

Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, and Riesling, from Alsace, France.

Orange Wine

100% Sauvignon Blanc with 10 days on the skins. Drinking natty, funky fresh!

Do Re Mi Chinebuli '19

$34.00

Chinuri and Goruli Mtsvane, from Georgia.

Domaine Brand La Fleur au Fusil '20

Domaine Brand La Fleur au Fusil '20

$41.00

Muscat, Sylvaner, Riesling from Alsace, France.

Ryme Cellars His Vermentino '21

$33.00

Vermentino, from Carneros, California.

Wonderwerk Free Your Body '21

$30.00

Rosé Wine

Cambria Julia's Vineyard Rosé '21

Cambria Julia's Vineyard Rosé '21

$24.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir, from Santa Maria Valley, California.

Kindeli Verano Rosé '21

Kindeli Verano Rosé '21

$32.00

Sauvignon blanc, Riesling, Chardonnay, Pinot gris, Gewurztraminer, Pinot noir and Syrah, form Nelson, New Zealand.

Queen of the Sierra Rosé '21

$23.00

Zinfandel, Grenache, and Tempranillo, from the Sierra Foothills, California.

Red Wine

Bichi La Flama Roja '20

Bichi La Flama Roja '20

$35.00

Tempranillo, Nebbiolo, and Cabernet Sauvignon, from Baja California, Mexico.

Combel La Serre Cotes du lo Derriere Chez Carbo '20

$24.00

Malbec, from Côtes du Lot, France.

Kindeli Invierno '21

Kindeli Invierno '21

$32.00

Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris, from Nelson, New Zealand. Bold and aromatic, with layers of earth and dried fruit. A wine with great personality.

La Vinoterie Red Red Wine '19

$29.00

Cabernet Franc and Grolleau, from Loire Valley, France.

Mas de Chimères Terrasses du Larzac Nuit 20

$29.00

Syrah, Grenache, and Mourvèdre, from Languedoc, France.

Succés Vinícola Cuca de Llum Red '20

Succés Vinícola Cuca de Llum Red '20

$24.00Out of stock

Trepat, from Conca de Barberà, Spain.

VDC 'Canyons' Pinot Noir '20

VDC 'Canyons' Pinot Noir '20

$36.00

Pinot Noir, from California.

Wonderwerk Free Your Soul '21

$28.00

Petite Sirah, Cabernet Franc, and Riesling, from California.

Frisach y Luyt Puny de L'Angel '21

$27.00

Parellada and Carignan, from Catalunya, Chile.

Merchandise

CA Wine Country Bandana - Gold

CA Wine Country Bandana - Gold

$10.00

A wearable guide to California wine geography, replete with the state flower. A Tilda exclusive, designed in collaboration with Vin de California. Cotton, 22" square.

CA Wine Country Bandana - Navy

CA Wine Country Bandana - Navy

$10.00

A wearable guide to California wine geography, replete with the state flower. A Tilda exclusive, designed in collaboration with Vin de California. Cotton, 22" square.

Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$14.00

Our screen-printed cotton tote is perfect for everyday use--and for carrying wine!

Wine Key

Wine Key

$10.00

A trusty wine key goes a long way. This classic double-hinged design is what the pros use.

Small Gift Box

Small Gift Box

$2.00

Holds one bottle (and maybe a bit of swag).

Large Gift Box

Large Gift Box

$6.00

Holds four bottles! Or a few bottles and some other fun stuff.

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Tilda is a small wine bar and bottle shop specializing in natural wines.

Website

Location

1507 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

