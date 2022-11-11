A map showing the location of Tilford's Pizza - Bluebird Market Unit 107AView gallery

Tilford's Pizza - Bluebird Market Unit 107A

review star

No reviews yet

325 Blue River Parkway unit 107A

Siverthorne, CO 80497

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Pepperoni
Signature Brooklyn
Cheese Stix

Pizza

Signature Cheese

$13.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Sauce

Signature Pepperoni

$14.00

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce

Garden Melody

$15.00

Red Sauce, Sun Dried Tomato, Spinach, Marinaded Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pesto Swirl

Signature Hawaiian

$15.00

Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Pineapple, Red Sauce

Signature Porky

$15.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Bacon, sausage

Signature Margherita

$15.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Signature Brooklyn

$15.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom

Signature Prosciutto

$15.00

Garlic Oil, Goat cheese, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmesan

Signature Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Garlic Oil, Goat cheese, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Brussel Sprouts

Signature Mediterranean Chicken

$17.00

Pulled Chicken, Black Olives, Sundried Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta

Signature BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion Cheddar, Bbq Sauce,

Signature Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce

5 Cheese

$15.00

Mozzarella, Cheddar, Feta, Goat, Parmesan

Caramel Apple

$14.00

Cinnamon sugar, Candied Apples, Brown Sugar Oats, Caramel Glaze

Combo

$15.00

Spicy Pig

$15.00

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

White Pie

$15.00

Salad

Burrata Caprese Salad

$14.00

Hydroponic Salad, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Filling, Cherry Tomatoes, House Glaze, Basil

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Beefsteak Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Basil

Hydroponic Salad

$13.00

Hydroponic Salad, cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes

Stixs

Bread Stix

$8.00

garlic EVOO Italian seasoning

Cimna Stix

$10.00

Cinnamon Sugar, caramel swirl

Cheese Stix

$10.00

Mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$15.00

bacon egg and cheese pizza

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$15.00

sausage egg and cheese pizza

Southwest

$15.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, eggs and cheese

Quiche

$15.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Egg

Green Chili

$15.00

Green Chilies, Bacon, Eggs, Cheddar

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

San Pelle

$2.50

Boylan Black Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

Boylan Diet

$4.00

Teakoe Awake

$4.00

Teakoe Nurture

$4.00

drinks

Teakoe Uplift

$4.00

Teakoe Uplift

$4.00

Teakoe Refresh

$4.00

Teakoe Elevate

$4.00

Izzy Apple

Out of stock

Izzy Blackberry

$2.50Out of stock

Izzy Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Izzy Clemontine

$2.50Out of stock

Test

San Pell Blood Orange

$3.00

San Pel Limonata

$3.00

Hanks birch beer

$4.00Out of stock

Green Tea

$3.00

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.80

Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

v8 peach mango

$2.75

Gluten Free

gluten-free dough

$6.00

dairy-free cheese

$5.00Out of stock

BYO Pizza

BYO 1-2 Toppings

$14.00

BYO 3-4 Toppings

$16.00

BYO 5 Topping

$17.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Cheese

$10.00

Lunch special available Monday - Friday

Lunch Pepperoni

$10.00

Lunch Specials available Monday - Friday 11-2 ONLY

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

325 Blue River Parkway unit 107A, Siverthorne, CO 80497

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Windy City Pizza Silverthorne
orange starNo Reviews
191 Blue River Parkway Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext
Lucky Bird - Bluebird Market - Unit 107
orange starNo Reviews
325 Blue River Parkway Silverthorne, CO 80497
View restaurantnext
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.4 • 588
246 Rainbow Drive Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext
Sunshine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
240-250 Summit Pl Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext
Nomad Coffee House at Bluebird Market.
orange starNo Reviews
325 Blue River Parkway Silverthorne, CO 80497
View restaurantnext
Lazo Empanadas Bluebird Market (Location 5) - Unit 117 - Bluebird Market (5)
orange starNo Reviews
325 Blue River Pkwy Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Siverthorne

Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.4 • 588
246 Rainbow Drive Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Siverthorne
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston