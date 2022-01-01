Restaurant header imageView gallery

Temporarily Closed Look for us in Leander, TX this summer!

review star

No reviews yet

424 S Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Cheesy Bread

Chef's Choice

5-Cheese with Spinach and Roasted Garlic

5-Cheese with Spinach and Roasted Garlic

$13.00

Garlic infused Olive Oil base, Spinach, Mozzarella, Goat, Cheddar, Feta, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic topped with Italian Seasoning and dollops of Marinara Sauce.

Appetizers

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Lightly brushed with Garlic-Infused Olive Oil, covered in Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Parmesan -Served with a side of marinara sauce (7"x10" with 12 slices)

Vegetarian 10" Pies

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Italian Seasoning

Garden Medley

Garden Medley

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Pesto Swirl *Contains Pecans nuts

5-Cheese

5-Cheese

$14.00

Garlic Olive Oil Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Goat, Feta, Cheddar and Parmesan Cheeses

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pesto Marinated Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze *Contains Pecan nuts

Non-Vegetarian 10" Pies

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$14.00

BBQ Base, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, and BBQ Swirl

Brussels Sprout Pie

Brussels Sprout Pie

$15.00

Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze Swirl

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Grilled Chicken and Franks Hot Sauce Swirl

Hawaiian Pie

Hawaiian Pie

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, and Pineapple

Mediterranean Chicken

Mediterranean Chicken

$14.00

Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions and Feta Crumble

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Porky Pie

Porky Pie

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Crispy Bacon, Pulled Pork, and Sausage

Prosciutto Pie

Prosciutto Pie

$15.00

Garlic Olive Oil Base, Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Dressed Arugula topped with shaved Parmesan

Desserts

Caramel Apple Pizza

Caramel Apple Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Caramel Sauce Base, Cinnamon Sugar Coated Apples topped with melted Sweet Streusel.

Cinnamon Stix

Cinnamon Stix

$7.00

Cinnamon-Sugar Coated bread sticks with Caramel dipping sauce.

Drinks

Gatorade

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Extra Sauce

Marinara with Parmesan

$0.50

Homemade Ranch

$0.50
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

424 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza image
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza image
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza image
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco X-press - Food Truck - 1210 Barton Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1210 Barton Springs Road Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Lou's Barton Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1608 Barton Springs Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Soto South Lamar - 1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115
orange star4.7 • 1,308
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Barton Springs
orange star4.6 • 693
1625 Barton Springs Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
TLC - Austin
orange starNo Reviews
1100 South Lamar Blvd, Ste 1150 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Juliet Italian Kitchen - Barton Springs
orange star4.8 • 586
1500 Barton Springs Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Wholly Cow Burgers South Lamar
orange star4.4 • 3,866
3010 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Bouldin Creek Cafe
orange star4.6 • 3,260
1900 S 1st St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
orange star4.4 • 1,622
2901 S 1st Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Poke-Poke - South Brodie
orange star4.7 • 1,117
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Barlata Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 918
1500 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza on South Lamar
orange star4.1 • 805
1224 South Lamar Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston